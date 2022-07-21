Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Flying Nickel Mining Corp.
  News
  Summary
    FLYN   CA34408W1068

FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP.

(FLYN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:53 2022-07-21 am EDT
0.2500 CAD    0.00%
Flying Nickel Mining : Announces Appointment of CEO and CFO

07/21/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / Flying Nickel Mining Corp. ("Flying Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV:FLYN, OTCQB:FLYNF) announces the appointment of John Lee, CFA, as its Interim Chief Executive Officer, replacing Danniel Oosterman. The Company also appoints Zula Kropivnitski (CPA, CGA and ACCA), as its Chief Financial Officer, replacing Ms. Katerina Deluca.

Mr. Lee is the founder of Flying Nickel. He specializes in M&A and has raised over $130 million for junior miners listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Lee led the Minago nickel project acquisition by Silver Elephant Mining Corp. in February 2021 and later architected Silver Elephant's spinout of Flying Nickel to own and operate Minago. In addition, Mr. Lee led Silver Elephant in acquiring the Pulacayo silver project, Gibellini vanadium project, Ulaan Ovoo coal project in the past 12 years. Mr. Lee graduated from Rice University with bachelor's degrees in Economics (BA) and in Engineering (BSc).

Ms. Kropivnitski has over ten years of experience in financial reporting with public companies listed on Canadian and US stock exchanges in the resource and technology sectors. Notable positions include CFO with Abraplata Resource Corp. from 2016 to 2019, and Financial Controller with Sacre-Coeur Minerals Ltd. from 2008 to 2011. Ms. Kropivnitski received her Chartered Professional Accountant designation from the Certified General Accountants Association of British Columbia, Canada and later obtained her ACCA designation from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of UK.

About Flying Nickel

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. is a premier nickel sulphide mining and exploration company. The company is advancing its 100% owned Minago nickel project in the Thompson nickel belt in Manitoba, Canada.

Further information on the Company can be found at www.flynickel.com.

FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Lee
Interim Chief Executive Officer

For more information about the Company, please contact:

Phone: Phone: 1.877.664.2535 / 1.877.6NICKEL
Email: info@flynickel.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Flying Nickel Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709347/Flying-Nickel-Announces-Appointment-of-CEO-and-CFO

Disclaimer

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 16:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
