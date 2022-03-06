Flynn Gold : Gold-Lithium Project Tenements Granted in Yilgarn WA

Koolyanobbing Au-Li Project, WA

The Koolyanobbing Au-Li project, owned 100% by Flynn, is located 100km north of Southern Cross in the Yilgarn Craton of WA (Figure 1) and comprises 7 granted tenements prospective for Au-Li mineralisation associated with the Marda-Diemals greenstone belt. Two additional tenement applications are pending grant (Table 1).

At Koolyanobbing, the Company is targeting Au-Li mineralisation associated with the Koolyanobbing and Mt. Dimer Shear zones, which are major crustal-scale structures along the granite-greenstone contacts up to 5-15km wide and extending up to 450km long (Figure 1).

The Marda-Diemals greenstone belt, which is considered prospective for lithium pegmatites, intrusive-related gold systems (IRGS) as well as high-grade lodes includes known gold and iron deposits (including Marda Au and Windarling Fe). The belt is considered under-explored for Li by comparison with other greenstones in the Yilgarn and Pilbara cratons.