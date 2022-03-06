Flynn Gold : Gold-Lithium Project Tenements Granted in Yilgarn WA
03/06/2022
ASX: FG1
use82 644 122 216
Share Price: A$0.15
Cash (31/12/21): A$6.9M
Debt: NilpersonalOrdinary Shares: 95.1M
M rket Cap: A$14.2M
Options: 3.0M
Performance Rights: 1.09M
Clive Duncan
Chairman
Sam Garrett
Ex cutive Director
John Forwood
Director
Mathew Watkins
Level 4, 96-100 Albert Road,
South Melbourne,
Victoria, 3205
+61 (0) 3 9692 7222
info@flynngold.com.au www.flynngold.com.au
ASX Announcement
7 March 2022
Koolyanobbing Gold-Lithium Project
tenements granted, Yilgarn WA
Highlights
Seven granted exploration licences targeting Au-Li(Gold-Lithium) mineralisation in the Marda-Diemals greenstone belt, Koolyanobbing
WA
Project 100% owned by FG1
Known Au and Fe deposits in the belt
Under-exploredfor Li compared to other greenstone belts
Exploration to commence with reconnaissance mapping, sampling and geophysics programmes planned
In addition, 11 new applications made including 2 tenements in the Forrestania greenstone belt and 5 tenements in the Lake Johnston greenstone belt targeting Au-Li mineralisation, and 4 tenement applications added to FG1's Mt Dove Au-Li project in the Pilbara district of WA
Flynn's portfolio now includes four 100% owned Au-Li projects in WA, the largest global Li producer1, comprising; o Mt. Dove Au-Li Project o Yarrie Au-Li Project o Koolyanobbing Au-Li Project o Forrestania Au-Li Project
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, "Flynn" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that 7 tenements have been granted to Flynn which make up its 100% owned Koolyanobbing Au-Li project in the Yilgarn of Western Australia.
11Lithium Investment Opportunities, Department of Industry and Resources, A4 Flyer Dec 2021
Koolyanobbing Au-Li Project, WA
The Koolyanobbing Au-Li project, owned 100% by Flynn, is located 100km north of Southern Cross in the Yilgarn Craton of WA (Figure 1) and comprises 7 granted tenements prospective for Au-Li mineralisation associated with the Marda-Diemals greenstone belt. Two additional tenement applications are pending grant (Table 1).
At Koolyanobbing, the Company is targeting Au-Li mineralisation associated with the Koolyanobbing and Mt. Dimer Shear zones, which are major crustal-scale structures along the granite-greenstone contacts up to 5-15km wide and extending up to 450km long (Figure 1).
The Marda-Diemals greenstone belt, which is considered prospective for lithium pegmatites, intrusive-related gold systems (IRGS) as well as high-grade lodes includes known gold and iron deposits (including Marda Au and Windarling Fe). The belt is considered under-explored for Li by comparison with other greenstones in the Yilgarn and Pilbara cratons.
Figure 1: Location map of FG1 tenements, Southern Cross WA, related to greenstone geology of the Marda-Diemals belt
The new tenements are each granted for an initial exploration period of 5 years after which Flynn has the option to extend for another 5 years, subject to approval by the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS). Reconnaissance exploration field work, including ground geophysics and mapping-sampling programmes, is planned to commence mid-2022. The work is proposed to define potential targets for follow-up RAB or aircore drilling.
Forrestania Au-Li Applications, Yigarn WA
Flynn has made applications for an additional 7 tenements targeting Au-Li mineralisation associated with both the Forrestania and Lake Johnston greenstone belts located southeast of Southern Cross in the Yilgarn Craton (Figure 2). The two greenstone belts have become the focus of intense Li exploration due to the discovery of the world-class Mt. Holland lithium deposit (189 Mt @ 1.5% Li2O2) and the known Li occurrences at Mt. Day, Medcalf and Lake Percy.
Figure 2: Location of new tenement applications targeting Au-Li in the Forrestania greenstone belt and Lake Johnston greenstone belt, WA.
2 ASX:KDR announcement dated 19 March 2018
Applications immediately east of Mt. Holland are targeting Au-Li mineralisation associated with greenstone-granite contacts that are interpreted to potentially extend further east than previously thought, and where pegmatites are interpreted to be more abundant. The ideal distance from a granite/greenstone contact is generally thought to be between 1-4km - aka the "Goldilocks Zone"3
Mt. Dove Au-Li Applications, Pilbara WA
Flynn has made a further 4 tenement applications at its Mt. Dove project in the Pilbara where it already holds 2 granted licences and another pending grant (Figure 3). Flynn's Pilbara Au- Li projects are located near the large new gold deposit at Hemi (De Grey Mining Ltd, ASX: DEG) and near large lithium projects at Pilgangoora and Wodgina.
Figure 3: Location of FG1 tenements and applications in the Pilbara district, WA.
3 ASX:KAI announcement dated 1 October 2021. Also Cerny 1991, Breaks et al 2003, Fetherston 2004, USGS Bradley & Mc Cauley 2013
Lithium in Western Australia
In 2016, Western Australia became the largest producer of lithium (overtaking Chile) and in 2019, the state generated greater than 50% of global production from 7 mine operations4. Unlike Chile and other Andean countries, lithium in Western Australia is recovered from hard rock mining of spodumene associated with pegmatites typically formed on or near the contact margins of granitic intrusives.
Australian Lithium,
Tantalum and
Niobium Deposits
and Operating
Mines 2018
Flynn Gold
Project
Locations
Figure 4: Location of FG1 Au-Li projects relative to major Li operations in WA. (Source: Australian Resource Reviews, Tantalum 2019 , David Champion, Geoscience Australia)
Flynn Gold now hosts 4 Au-Li projects (totalling 1,232 km2) in Western Australia strategically located in either districts hosting large gold and lithium deposits or districts such as Koolyanobbing that it considers relatively under-explored for lithium;
Mt. Dove Au-Li Project, Pilbara
Yarrie Au-Li Project, Pilbara
Koolyanobbing Au-Li Project, Yilgarn
Forrestania Au-Li Project, Yilgarn
4 Lithium Investment Opportunities, Department of Industry and Resources, A4 Flyer Dec 2019
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.