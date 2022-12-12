Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Flynn Gold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FG1   AU0000143695

FLYNN GOLD LIMITED

(FG1)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-12-12 am EST
0.1450 AUD   +49.48%
03:01pFlynn Gold delighted with another high-grade hit at Trafalgar
AQ
03:01pFlynn Gold delighted with another high-grade hit at Trafalgar
EQ
03:40aFlynn Gold Hits Gold at Tasmania's Golden Ridge Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flynn Gold delighted with another high-grade hit at Trafalgar

12/12/2022 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Flynn Gold Ltd
Flynn Gold delighted with another high-grade hit at Trafalgar

12.12.2022 / 21:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

Jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

12.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Flynn Gold Ltd
United States
ISIN: AU0000143695
EQS News ID: 1511095

 
End of News EQS News Service

1511095  12.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1511095&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about FLYNN GOLD LIMITED
03:01pFlynn Gold delighted with another high-grade hit at Trafalgar
AQ
03:01pFlynn Gold delighted with another high-grade hit at Trafalgar
EQ
03:40aFlynn Gold Hits Gold at Tasmania's Golden Ridge Project
MT
12/01Flynn Gold talks acquisition of Tasmanian gold and battery metals projects
AQ
12/01Flynn Gold talks acquisition of Tasmanian gold and battery metals projects
EQ
11/30Flynn Gold Limited Announces the Acquisition of Advanced Tasmanian Gold and Battery Met..
CI
10/27Flynn Gold Finds Lithium, Gold at Mt Dove Project
MT
10/26Flynn Gold Limited Announce Encouraging Results from Its Ultra-Fine Fraction Soil Sampl..
CI
10/25Flynn Gold Hits High-Grade Mineralization at Trafalgar Project
MT
10/23Flynn Gold Limited Announces 1.2 metres @ 65.9g/t Gold in Trafalgar Drilling, NE Tasman..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -3,87 M -2,61 M -2,61 M
Net cash 2022 5,30 M 3,57 M 3,57 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,9 M 9,48 M 9,38 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,9%
Chart FLYNN GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Flynn Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Neil Andrew Marston Chief Executive Officer
Clive Ian Duncan Non-Executive Chairman
Samuel James Melville Garrett Executive Director
John Arthur Forwood Non-Executive Director
Mathew Watkins Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLYNN GOLD LIMITED-14.71%6
NEWMONT CORPORATION-25.19%36 829
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-5.78%29 298
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-4.18%23 173
POLYUS-35.94%18 142
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.95%17 657