    6206   TW0006206006

FLYTECH TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(6206)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
88.90 TWD   -3.26%
03:33aFLYTECH TECHNOLOGY : Annoucement of the record date decided for distribution of dividends
PU
06/08FLYTECH TECHNOLOGY : Important Resolutions of Flytech 2022 Shareholders Meeting
PU
05/06Flytech Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Flytech Technology : Annoucement of the record date decided for distribution of dividends

07/04/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FLYTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/04 Time of announcement 15:20:05
Subject 
 Annoucement of the record date decided for
distribution of dividends
Date of events 2022/07/04 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/07/04
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend NT$572,249,296
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/20
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/21
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/22
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/26
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/26
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend payment date 2022/08/18

Disclaimer

FLYTECH Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 07:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
