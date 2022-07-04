Flytech Technology : Annoucement of the record date decided for distribution of dividends
07/04/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Provided by: FLYTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/04
Time of announcement
15:20:05
Subject
Annoucement of the record date decided for
distribution of dividends
Date of events
2022/07/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/04
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend NT$572,249,296
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/20
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/21
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/22
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/26
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/26
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend payment date 2022/08/18
FLYTECH Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 07:32:07 UTC.