Flytech Technology : The board of directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/01/20 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/08 3.Shareholders meeting location:4F,Bldg.E, No 19-11,SangChong Rd.,Nangang Dist.,Taipei,Taiwan (Nangang Software Incubator) 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: a.FY2021 Business report b.FY2021 Audit committee audit report c.FY2021 Employees' profit sharing bonus and directors' compensation report 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: a.To acknowledge the FY2021 financial report b.To acknowledge the FY2021 profit distribution 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:None 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 10.Book closure starting date:2022/04/10 11.Book closure ending date:2022/06/08 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:Acceptance period for shareholders with over 1% shareholding ratio to make proposals is 2022/04/01~2022/04/11, the accepting organization is the company's financial department, No.168, Xing'ai Rd., Neihu Dist., Taipei City.