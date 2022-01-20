Log in
    6206   TW0006206006

FLYTECH TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(6206)
Flytech Technology : The board of directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Meeting

01/20/2022 | 12:56am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: FLYTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/20 Time of announcement 13:44:23
Subject 
 The board of directors resolved to convene the
2022 Annual General Meeting
Date of events 2022/01/20 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/01/20
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/08
3.Shareholders meeting location:4F,Bldg.E,
No 19-11,SangChong Rd.,Nangang Dist.,Taipei,Taiwan
(Nangang Software Incubator)
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
a.FY2021 Business report
b.FY2021 Audit committee audit report
c.FY2021 Employees' profit sharing bonus and directors'
compensation report
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
a.To acknowledge the FY2021 financial report
b.To acknowledge the FY2021 profit distribution
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:None
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:2022/04/10
11.Book closure ending date:2022/06/08
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:Acceptance period for
shareholders with over 1% shareholding ratio to make proposals
is 2022/04/01~2022/04/11, the accepting organization is
the company's financial department,
No.168, Xing'ai Rd., Neihu Dist., Taipei City.

Disclaimer

FLYTECH Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 05:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
