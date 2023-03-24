Flywheel Advanced Technology : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 8-K 03/24/2023 | 05:58pm EDT Send by mail :

Opinion on the Financial Statements We audited the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of QBS System Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Company") as of March 31, 2021, and 2022, and the related consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, shareholders' equity, and cash flows for each of the two years in the period ended March 31, 2022, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the consolidated financial statements). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of March 31, 2021, and 2022, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the two years in the period ended March 31, 2022, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Basis for Opinion These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion. /s/ Kreit & Chiu CPA, LLP We have served as the Company's auditor since 2022. Los Angeles, California March 24, 2023 1 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 936,480 $ 1,376,540 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 1,078,520 834,519 Due from related parties 107,070 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 425,369 201,162 Deferred taxes assets 8,143 - Total Current Assets 2,555,582 2,412,221 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET 15,648 20,985 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 101,593 5,237 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,672,823 $ 2,438,443 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Bank loans - current portion $ 102,035 $ 27,175 Accounts payable 357,857 152,837 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 86,941 141,138 Due to related parties 377,988 395,080 Operating leases liabilities 50,031 5,980 Income tax payable 20,453 137,357 Total current liabilities 995,305 859,567 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Bank loans 632,382 618,511 Operating leases liabilities 61,613 - Deferred taxes liabilities - 3,256 Total long-term liabilities 693,995 621,767 Total Liabilities 1,689,300 1,481,334 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock (100 shares issued and outstanding) 13 13 Retained earnings 996,548 958,516 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (13,038 ) (1,420 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 983,523 957,109 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,672,823 $ 2,438,443 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 2 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021 2022 2021 REVENUE, NET $ 3,256,440 $ 4,033,739 COST OF REVENUE (2,462,070 ) (2,454,997 ) GROSS PROFIT 794,370 1,578,742 OPERATING EXPENSES Sales and marketing 70,602 45,466 General and administrative 707,143 1,097,283 Provision for credit losses 64,354 86,542 Depreciation and amortization 51,630 40,629 Total Operating Expenses 893,729 1,269,920 OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (99,359 ) 308,822 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES) Interest income (expense), net (24,434 ) (23,981 ) Other income 165,833 370,731 Total Other Income 141,399 346,750 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 42,040 655,572 Income taxes 4,008 102,251 NET INCOME 38,032 553,321 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) Foreign currency translation (loss) (11,618 ) (1,420 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 26,414 551,901 Net income per share - basic and diluted: $ 380 $ 5,533 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 100 100 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 3 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021 Common stock Retained Accumulated other comprehensive Shares Amount earnings income (loss) Total Balance at March 31, 2020 100 $ 13 $ 405,195 - 405,208 Net income for year - - 553,321 - 553,321 Exchange difference on translation - - - (1,420 ) (1,420 ) Balance at March 31, 2021 100 13 958,516 (1,420 ) 957,109 Net income for year - - 38,032 - 38,032 Exchange difference on translation - - - (11,618 ) (11,618 ) Balance at March 31, 2022 100 $ 13 $ 996,548 $ (13,038 ) $ 983,523 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 4 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 38,032 $ 553,321 Adjusted to reconcile net income to cash provided (used)by operating activities: Depreciation 9,770 9,850 Lease amortisation 41,860 30,779 Provision for credit losses 64,354 86,542 Deferred income taxes (11,424 ) (670 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (Increase)/decrease in: Accounts receivable (318,533 ) (322,734 ) Operating lease right-of use assets (138,776 ) - Prepaid expenses and other current assets (227,528 ) (162,811 ) Increase/(decrease) in: Accounts payable 207,724 83,291 Operating leases liabilities 106,281 (15,411 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (53,348 ) (18,545 ) Income tax payable (115,345 ) 102,922 Net cash (used by) provided by operating activities (396,933 ) 346,534 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment (4,629 ) (5,558 ) Advances to related parties (104,703 ) 99,089 Net cash (used by)/provided by investing activities (109,332 ) 93,531 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from notes payable 128,436 645,104 Repayment of notes payable (32,353 ) (64,510 ) Advances from related party (12,967 ) 242,225 Net cash provided by financing activities 83,116 822,819 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND EQUIVALENTS (423,149 ) 1,262,884 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON (16,911 ) 12,274 CASH AND EQUIVALENTS ATBEGINNING OF YEAR 1,376,540 101,382 CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR $ 936,480 $ 1,376,540 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for income taxes $ (101,852 ) $ - Cash paid for interest $ (19,217 ) $ (23,371 ) See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 5 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 and 2021 1. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ORGANIZATION (A) Organization QBS System Limited ("the Company") was incorporated in Hong Kong on April 14, 2011 with limited liabilities and its principal activities are providing Internet of Things ("IoT") solutions and services across industries. Its IoT solutions help clients build applications using available IoT device, sensors, framework and platform, to integrate the available hardware and software solution with clients' existing landscape or implement a new IoT solution for enterprises. The Company provides IoT solutions and services to assist its clients build applications using available IoT devices, sensors, frameworks, and platforms, to integrate hardware and software solutions with clients existing landscape or implement new IoT solutions for enterprises. The Company provides a full- range IoT services comprising consulting development and implementation, analytics, support, and evolution. It has a business portfolio providing IoT integration solution services, IoT maintenance, support services, IoT projects and ventures Business Process Outsourcing ("BPO") services, and approximately nine years of experience in Hong Kong providing IoT software and hardware engineering services. Clients range across various industries, such as logistics and supply chain management, food & beverage, automation and smart building. The applications of the Company' s IoT Solution include connected equipment in the enterprise (Enterprise IoT) and industrial assets such as machines, robots, or even workers in smart factories and industrial facilities (Industrial IoT, the essential component of Industry 4.0). The Company provides full-range IoT services comprising consulting, development and implementation, analytics, support and evolution. It has a business portfolio including the provision of IoT integration solution services, IoT support and maintenance services and IoT Business Process Outsourcing ("BPO") services. The Company formed a wholly owned subsidiary, QBS System Pty Ltd in Australia on May 8, 2020 and its principal activities are providing computer network systems design and integration services. On December 15, 2022, The Company entered into a share exchange agreement (the "Share Exchange Agreement") with Flywheel Advanced Technology, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Flywheel Advanced"), and QBS Flywheel Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Australia (the "Ultimate holding company"). Subject to the closing conditions set forth in the Share Exchange Agreement, at the closing the Ultimate holding company will transfer and assign to the Flywheel Advanced all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company for 8,939,600 newly issued shares of the Flywheel Advance' s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"). We use the terms "Company", "we" and "us" to refer to both QBS System Limited and its subsidiary. 6 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 and 2021 (B) Basis of preparation and principles of consolidation The accompanying consolidated financial statements ("CFS") were prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). The accompanying CFS reflect all adjustments that management considers necessary for a fair presentation of the results of operations for these periods. The accompanying CFS were prepared on a consolidated basis and reflect the financial statements of QBS System Limited, a Hong Kong company, and its wholly owned subsidiary, QBS System Pty Ltd, an Australian Private Company. All intercompany transactions and balances are eliminated on consolidation. (C) Use of estimates The preparation of CFS in accordance with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the amounts reported in the CFS. Significant items subject to such estimates and assumptions include the useful lives of property, plant and equipment, revenue recognition, allowance for credit losses, valuation allowances for deferred tax assets, the measurement of lease liabilities and right-of-use ("ROU") assets, measurements of assets and obligations related to employee benefits, the nature and timing of the satisfaction of performance obligations, the standalone selling price of performance obligations, variable consideration, other obligations for revenue recognition, income tax uncertainties and other contingencies. Management believes the estimates used in the preparation of the CFS are reasonable, and management has made assumptions about the possible effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on critical and significant accounting estimates. Although these estimates and assumptions are based upon management's best knowledge of current events and actions, actual results could differ from these estimates. Any changes in estimates are adjusted prospectively in the Company's CFS. (D) Financial instruments and concentration of credit risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentration of credit risk are reflected principally in cash and equivalents and accounts receivable. The Company places its cash and cash equivalents with banks with high investment grade ratings, limits the amount of credit exposure with any one bank and conducts ongoing evaluations of the creditworthiness of the banks with which it does business. To reduce its credit risk on accounts receivable, the Company conducts ongoing credit evaluations of its customers. (E) Cash and equivalents For purpose of the statements of cash flows, cash and equivalents include cash on hand and demand deposits with a bank with an initial maturity of less than three months. 7 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 and 2021 (F) Accounts receivable and allowance for expected credit losses Accounts receivables are recorded net of allowances for expected credit losses. On April 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASC Topic 326, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses. Accounts receivable and contract assets are in the scope for which assessment is made. The Company evaluates the credit risk of its customers based on a combination of various financial and qualitative factors that may affect the ability of each customer to pay. The Company considered current and anticipated future economic conditions relating to the industries of the Company's customers and the countries where it operates. In calculating expected credit loss, the Company also considered past payment trends, credit rating and other related credit information for its significant customers to estimate the probability of default in the future. Accounts receivable balances are written-off against the allowance for expected credit losses after all means of collection have been exhausted and the potential for recovery is considered remote. (G) Property, plant and equipment, net Property, plant and equipment are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and amortization and accumulated impairment loss. Expenditures for replacements and improvements are capitalized, whereas the costs of maintenance and repairs are expensed. Depreciation is provided on a straight-line basis, less estimated residual value over the assets' estimated useful lives. The estimated useful lives are 5 years. (H) Right-of-use asset In accordance with FASB Codification Topic 842 (ASC Topic 842), Leases, right-of-use (ROU) asset are stated at cost, less accumulated amortisation. Amortization is provided on a straight-line basis, less estimated residual value over the assets' estimated useful lives. The estimated useful live is the term of the leases. (I) Long-lived assets In accordance with FASB Codification Topic 360 (ASC Topic 360), " Accounting for the impairment or disposal of Long-Lived Assets", long-lived assets and certain identifiable intangible assets held and used by the Company are reviewed for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of an asset may not be recoverable. For purposes of evaluating the recoverability of long-lived assets, the recoverability test is performed using undiscounted net cash flows related to the long-lived assets. The Company reviews property and equipment to determine that carrying values are not impaired at least annually. 8 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 and 2021 (J) Leases ASC Topic 842 requires a lessee to record a ROU asset and a lease liability for all leases with terms longer than 12 months. Operating lease ROU assets represent the Company's right to use an underlying asset for the lease term, and lease liabilities represent the Company's obligation to make lease payments arising from the lease, both of which are recognized based on the present value of the future minimum lease payments over the lease term at the commencement date. The Company determines the lease term by assuming the exercise of renewal options that are reasonably certain. As most of the Company's leases do not provide an implicit interest rate, the Company uses its local incremental borrowing rate based on the information available at the commencement date in determining the present value of future payments. When the Company's contracts contain lease and non-lease components, the Company accounts for both components as a single lease component. Refer to Note 6. (K) Fair value of financial instruments FASB Codification Topic 825 (ASC Topic 825), "Disclosure about Fair Value of Financial Instruments," requires certain disclosures regarding the fair value ("FV") of financial instruments. The carrying amounts of accounts receivables, other current assets and prepaid expenses, accounts payable, other payables and accrued liabilities and due to Company companies approximate their FVs because of the short-term nature of the instruments. The management of the Company is of the opinion that the Company is not exposed to significant interest or credit risks arising from these financial statements. (L) Revenue recognition The Company's revenue mainly is comprised the following services: IoT software and hardware development service, BPO service and IT support and maintenance service. Revenues from IoT software and hardware development are measured based on the skills, estimate time, cost of outsourcing, human resources and materials required for the project which specified in a quotation or contract with a customer and excludes discounts and amounts collected on behalf of third parties. Revenues recognized under quotation or contracts generally when persuasive evidence of an arrangement exists, services have been performed and collection of amounts billed is fixed, based on the achievement of milestone in contract and is reasonably assured. Revenues from BPO services are measured based on the number of headcounts, rate of headcount, skill level and whether the headcount was engaged on a full-time or part-time basis. Revenues are recognized under quotations or contracts generally when persuasive evidence of an arrangement exists, the sales price is fixed or determinable, services have been performed and collection of amounts billed is reasonably assured. Revenues from IoT maintenance and support services are measured based on the skills, hardware/material required and estimate time required for the project. Revenue are recognized over time as services are provided and extended service plans are recognized over the performance period of the service contract or quotation as the obligation represents a stand-ready obligation to the customer. 9 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 and 2021 Effective April 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASC 606 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers. Under ASC 606, the Company recognizes revenue from services by: (1) identifying the contract (if any) with a customer; (2) identifying the performance obligations in the contract (if any); (3) determining the transaction price; (4) allocating the transaction price to each performance obligation in the contract (if any); and (5) recognizing revenue when each performance obligation is satisfied. The Company has no outstanding contracts with any of its customers as of March 31, 2022 and 2021. The Company recognizes revenue when it satisfies a performance obligation by providing services to a customer. The Company generally invoices a client after performance of services. Payments are due as per contract terms. (M) Cost of revenue Cost of revenue primarily consists of sub-contracting fee, engineers salary and purchases of equipment used or installed as part of the project. It also includes operational expenses, which consist of facilities maintenance expenses, travel and living expenses, IT expenses, and consulting and certain other expenses. Consulting charges represent the cost of consultants and contract resources with specialized skills who are directly responsible for the performance of services for clients and travel and other billable costs related to the Company's clients. Recurring direct costs for services are recognized as incurred. (N) Foreign currency translation The Company's CFS and statements of cash flows are reported in United States dollars ("US$"), the Company's reporting currency. The functional currency for the Company is Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"). The functional currency for the Company's subsidiary organized in Australian is the Australian dollars ("A$"). The translation of the functional currencies of the Company and its subsidiary into U.S. dollars is performed for balance sheet accounts using the exchange rates in effect as of the balance sheet date and for revenues and expense accounts using a monthly average exchange rate prevailing during the respective period. The gains or losses resulting from such translation are reported as currency translation adjustments under other comprehensive income (loss), net, under accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) as a separate component of equity. Monetary assets and liabilities of the Company and its subsidiary denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of the Company and subsidiary are translated into their respective functional currency at the rates of exchange prevailing on the balance sheet date. Transactions of the Company and its subsidiary in currencies other than the Company's and the subsidiary's functional currencies are translated into the respective functional currencies at the average monthly exchange rate prevailing during the period of the transaction. The gains or losses resulting from foreign currency transactions are included in the consolidated statements of income. 10 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 and 2021 The exchange rates used to translate amounts in HK$ and AU$ into US$ for the purposes of preparing the financial statements were as follows: March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Balance sheet items, except for common stock, additional paid-in capital and retained earnings, as of year end US$1=HK$7.827 US$1=HK$7.7437 US$1=AUD1.33 US$1=AUD1.31 Amounts included in the statements of operations and cash flows for the year US$1=HK$7.786 US$1=HK$7.751 US$1=AUD1.356 US$1=AUD1.39 (O) Other comprehensive (loss)/income The foreign currency translation gain or loss resulting from translation of the financial statements expressed in HK$ and AU$ to US$ is reported as other comprehensive income or loss in the statements of operations and stockholders' equity. (P) Employee benefit plans Contributions to defined contribution plans are expensed in the period in which services are rendered by the covered employees. The Company recognizes its liabilities for compensated absences dependent on whether the obligation is attributable to employee services already rendered, relates to rights that vest or accumulate and payment is probable and estimable. Refer to Note 13. (Q) Government grants The Company recognizes incentives in the CFS under "other income (expense), net" Incentives are recognized in the consolidated statements of income when there is probable assurance the Company will comply with the conditions for their receipt and a reasonable expectation that the funds will be received. In certain circumstances, the receipt of an incentive may not be subject to any condition or requirement to incur further costs, in which case the incentive is recognized in the consolidated statement of income for the period in which it becomes receivable. In the event that it becomes likely that the Company will be required to repay an incentive that has already been recognized, the Company makes a provision for the estimated liability. (R) Income taxes The Company accounts for income taxes under FASB Codification Topic 740-10-25 ("ASC 740-10-25"). Under ASC 740-10-25, deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for the future tax consequences attributable to differences between the financial statement carrying amounts of existing assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured using enacted tax rates expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. Under ASC 740-10-25, the effect on deferred tax assets and liabilities of a change in tax rates is recognized as income in the period included the enactment date. 11 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 and 2021 (S) Earnings per share Basic earnings per share are computed by dividing income available to stockholders by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the year. Diluted income per share is computed similar to basic income per share except that the denominator is increased to include the number of additional shares that would have been outstanding if the potential shares had been issued and if the additional shares were diluted. There were no potentially dilutive securities for 2022 and 2021. (T) Commitments and contingencies Liabilities for loss contingencies arising from claims, assessments, litigation, fines and penalties, and other sources are recorded when it is probable that a liability has been incurred and the amount of the assessment and/or remediation can be reasonably estimated. Legal costs incurred in connection with such liabilities are expensed as incurred. (U) Segments The Company operates in three reportable segments, provision of IT maintenance and support services, IoT BPO services and IoT development services in Hong Kong and Australia. The chief operating decision maker ("CODM") generally reviews financial information such as revenues, cost of revenues and gross profit, disaggregated by the operating segments to allocate an overall budget among the operating segments. The Company does not allocate and therefore the CODM does not evaluate, certain operating expenses, interest expense or income taxes by segment. Many of the Company's assets are shared by multiple operating segments. The Company manages these assets on a total Company basis, not by operating segment, and therefore asset information and capital expenditures by operating segment are not presented. Refer to Note 14. (V) Recently Adopted Accounting Standards ASU No. 2016-02 - Leases (Topic 842) ("ASU 2016-02"), ASU No. 2018-10 - Codification improvements to Topic 842, Leases ("ASU 2018-10"), ASU No. 2018-11 - Leases (Topic 842) ("ASU 2018-11") (collectively, the "New Leasing Standard") The New Leasing Standard became effective for public business entities for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2018. The Company adopted the New Leasing Standard as of January 1, 2019 using the effective date method by recording ROU of $72,803 and lease liabilities of $72,803. Under this method, periods prior to 2019 remain unchanged. The Company applied the practical expedients for the leases that commenced before January 1, 2019 whereby the Company elected to not reassess the following: (i) whether any expired or existing contracts contain leases; (ii) the lease classification for any expired or existing leases; and (iii) initial direct costs for any existing leases. 12 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 and 2021 ASU 2019-12 - Income taxes (Topic 740): Simplifying the accounting for income taxes ("ASU 2019-12") In December 2019, the FASB issued ASU 2019-12, which simplifies the accounting for income taxes by removing certain exceptions to the general principles in Income taxes (Topic 740). The amendments also improve consistent application of and simplify GAAP for other areas of Topic 740 by clarifying and amending existing guidance. This guidance is effective for fiscal years, beginning after December 15, 2020, with early adoption permitted. The adoption of ASU 2019-12 did not have a material impact on the Company's CFS. (W) Recently Issued Accounting Standards In October 2021, the FASB issued ASU No. 2021-08, Accounting for Contract Assets and Contract Liabilities from Contracts with Customers (Topic 805). This ASU requires an acquirer in a business combination to recognize and measure contract assets and contract liabilities (deferred revenue) from acquired contracts using the revenue recognition guidance in Topic 606. At the acquisition date, the acquirer applies the revenue model as if it had originated the acquired contracts. The ASU is effective for annual periods beginning after December 15, 2022, including interim periods within those fiscal years. Adoption of the ASU should be applied prospectively. Early adoption is also permitted, including adoption in an interim period. If early adopted, the amendments are applied retrospectively to all business combinations for which the acquisition date occurred during the fiscal year of adoption. This ASU is currently not expected to have a material impact on our CFS and statements of cash flows. In November 2021, the FASB issued ASU No. 2021-10, "Government Assistance." This ASU improves financial reporting by requiring disclosures that increase the transparency of transactions with governments. The ASU is effective for the Company for annual periods, beginning December 15, 2021. Early adoption is permitted. The Company is in the process of assessing the impact of this ASU on its CFS. 2. CASH AND EQUIVALENTS Cash is composited of the following as of March 31, 2021 and 2022 2022 2021 Cash at bank $ 934,802 $ 1,363,571 Cash on hand 1,678 12,969 Total $ 936,480 $ 1,376,540 13 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 and 2021 3. ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET OF ALLOWANCES Accounts receivable at March 31, 2022 and 2021 consisted of the following: 2022 2021 Accounts receivable $ 1,232,732 $ 925,964 Less: allowance for expected credit losses 154,212 91,445 Accounts receivable, net $ 1,078,520 $ 834,519 The movement in "Allowance for expected credit losses" on customer balances for the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 was as follows: 2022 2021 Balance at beginning of year $ 91,445 $ - Addition during the year 64,354 86,542 Translation adjustment (1,587 ) 4,903 Balance at end of year $ 154,212 $ 91,445 4. PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS Prepaid expenses and other current assets at March 31, 2022 and 2021 consisted of the following: 2022 2021 Advisory fees prepaid for business development $ 324,054 $ 124,785 Deposits 15,799 15,968 Advance to suppliers 54,778 - Other receivables 30,432 60,023 Other 306 386 $ 425,369 $ 201,162 14 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 and 2021 5. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET The following is a summary of property and equipment at March 31: 2022 2021 Furniture and Fixtures $ 18,096 $ 18,290 Computer Equipment 67,640 63,710 85,736 82,000 Less: accumulated depreciation 70,088 61,015 Property and equipment, net $ 15,648 $ 20,985 6. LEASES The Company leases offices. Rental contract is for 36 months. The lease agreement has no covenants. Accumulated ROU assets and amortization as of March 31, 2022 and 2021 are as follows : 2022 2021 Operating lease cost - office $ 138,054 $ 72,803 Less: accumulated amortization 36,461 67,566 ROU assets, net $ 101,593 $ 5,237 The following is lease liabilities at March 31, 2022 and 2021: 2022 2021 Current portion $ 50,031 $ 5,980 Non-current portion 61,613 - $ 111,644 $ 5,980 15 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 and 2021 The following is a summary of the weighted remaining leases term and the weighted average discount rate for the Company's leases at March 31, 2022 and 2021: 2022 2021 Weighted average remaining lease term Operating leases 2.16 0.21 Weighted average discount rate Operating leases 5 % 5 % During 2022 and 2021, cash paid for operating leases liabilities was $32,634 and $16,145 respectively. The Company' s leases have remaining lease terms inclusive of renewal or termination options that the Company is reasonably certain to exercise. The following table summarizes the maturity of the Company's operating lease liabilities as of March 31, 2022: Year Ending March 31 2023 $ 54,251 2024 54,251 2025 9,041 Total operating lease payments 117,543 Less: Imputed interest 5,899 Total operating lease liabilities $ 111,644 The Company's leases have remaining terms inclusive of renewal or termination options that the Company is reasonably certain to exercise. The following table summarizes the maturity of the Company's operating lease liabilities as of March 31, 2021: Year Ending March 31 2022 $ 5,998 Less: Imputed interest 18 Total operating lease liabilities $ 5,980 There were no corresponding impairment charges during the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. 16 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 and 2021 7. ACCRUED EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES Accrued expenses and other current liabilities at March 31, 2022 and 2021 consisted of the following: 2022 2021 Accrued expenses $ 8,953 $ 2,841 Accrued employee cost 40,160 118,368 Sales tax payable 17,991 19,929 Other 19,837 - $ 86,941 $ 141,138 8. Bank loans A summary of the Company's loans payable as of March 31 2022 and 2021 is as follows 2022 2021 Bank loans HK$3,550,000 3 years loan (note a) $ 421,388 $ 458,437 HK$1,450,000 5 years loan (note b) 185,262 187,249 HK$1,000,000 8 years loan (note c) 127,767 - Total $ 734,417 $ 645,686 Current portion $ 102,035 $ 27,175 Non-current portion 632,382 618,511 Total $ 734,417 $ 645,686 (a) On April 27, 2020, the Company was granted a bank loan from Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited of HK$3,550,000. The loan has interest of 2.5% below the Hong Kong Dollars Prime Rate quoted by The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited from time to time and is secured by the personal guarantees of the Company's Director, Mr. Wong Chi Fung and shareholder, Mr. Kwan Ping Yuen and guarantee by the HKMC Insurance Limited under the SME Financing Guarantee Scheme. The Hong Kong Dollars Prime Rate quoted by The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited as of 31 March 2022 was 5.25%. The outstanding principal and interest accrued is payable by 24 equal monthly instalments, commencing 13 months after the date of drawdown. 17 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 and 2021 (b) On October 10, 2020, the Company was granted a bank loan from Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited of HK$1,450,000. The loan has interest of 2.5% below the Hong Kong Dollars Prime Rate quoted by The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited from time to time and is secured by the personal guarantees of the Company's Director, Mr. Wong Chi Fung and shareholder, Mr. Kwan Ping Yuen and guarantee by the HKMC Insurance Limited under the SME Financing Guarantee Scheme. The Hong Kong Dollars Prime Rate quoted by The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited as of 31 March 2022 was 5.25%. The outstanding principal and interest accrued is payable by 48 equal monthly instalments, commencing on 13 months after the date of drawdown. (c) On June 28, 2021, the Company was granted a bank loan from Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited of HK1,000,000. The loan has interest of 2.5% below the Hong Kong Dollars Prime Rate quoted by The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited from time to time and is secured by the personal guarantees of the Company's Director, Mr. Wong Chi Fung and shareholder, Mr. Kwan Ping Yuen and guarantee by the HKMC Insurance Limited under the SME Financing Guarantee Scheme. The Hong Kong Dollars Prime Rate quoted by The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited as of 31 March 2022 was 5.25%. The outstanding principal and interest accrued is payable by 84 equal monthly instalments, commencing on 13 months after the date of drawdown. Fund-based and non-fund-based credit facilities with banks are available for operational requirements in the form of overdrafts and short-term loans. As of March 31, 2022 and 2021, the limits available were $766,602 and $645,686, respectively, of which $734,417 and $645,686, respectively, was utilized, constituting non- funded drawdown. 9. INCOME TAX The income tax expense (benefit) for the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 is summarized as follows: 2022 2021 Current tax expense: Hong Kong profits tax Provision for the year $ 16,716 $ 104,212 One-off tax deduction (1,284 ) (1,290 ) 15,432 102,922 Deferred tax benefit: Hong Kong profits tax Deferred tax benefit (11,424 ) (671 ) Total income taxes $ 4,008 $ 102,251 18 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 and 2021 The Company is subject to Hong Kong Profits Tax. The Company is qualified for the two-tiered profits tax rates for fiscal 2022 based on the financial results for the year ended March 31, 2022. Thus, Hong Kong profits tax was provided in CFS on the estimated assessable profit for the first HK$2 million at 8.25% and on the estimated assessable profit above HK$2 million for the year at 16.5%. The provision for Hong Kong profits tax was calculated at the same basis as for fiscal 2021. One-off tax reduction is tax concession on the final tax of the year assessment fiscal 2022 at 100% (2020/21: 100%) with a ceiling of $1,284 (2020/21: $1,290). Subsidiary in Australia is subject to a tax 25% for fiscal 2022 (26% for fiscal 2021). The subsidiary is qualified for the reduced tax rate that fall below turnover threshold of AUD 50 million (USD 37 million). No Australian income tax was provided in the CFS as the subsidiary does not have assessable profit during the year (2021: Nil). A reconciliation of the provision for income taxes compared with the amount at the tax rate for the fiscal 2022 and 2021 was as follows: 2022 2021 Income before income tax expense $ 42,040 $ 655,572 Tax charge at the applicable tax rate at 8.25% on first HK$2million of profit and at 16.5% on profit above HK$2million $ 3,468 $ 92,303 Tax effect of expenses not deductible 13,826 38,930 Tax effect of exempted bank interest income and government incentives not taxable (3,246 ) (33,114 ) One-off tax deduction (1,284 ) (1,290 ) Other (8,756 ) 5,422 Total income taxes $ 4,008 $ 102,251 19 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 and 2021 The components and movements in deferred tax (assets) liabilities during Fiscal 2022 and 2021 are as follows: Accelerated depreciation allowances and bad debt provision At March 31, 2020 $ 3,923 Deferred taxation credited to statement of operations (671 ) Translation difference 4 At March 31, 2021 3,256 Deferred taxation credited to statement of operations (11,424 ) Translation difference 25 At March 31, 2022 $ (8,143 ) 10. STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY The Company was incorporated on April 14, 2011, 100 shares were issued at $13 and fully paid in cash. 11. NET REVENUE Net revenue for fiscal 2022 and 2021 was: Disaggregation of revenue for fiscal 2022 and 2021: 2022 2021 IoT projects and ventures BPO services $ 576,526 $ 963,787 IoT software and hardware engineering services 1,764,724 2,253,204 IoT maintenance and support services 915,190 816,748 $ 3,256,440 $ 4,033,739 20 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 and 2021 12. OTHER INCOME Other income for the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 was 2022 2021 Government grants - Employment Support Scheme (Note 1) $ - $ 165,585 Government grants - Subsidy for early deployment of 5G 31,515 31,658 Government grants - Distance Business 7,750 3,336 Government grants - Innovation and Technology Commission funding scheme (Note 2) 29,152 87,763 Government grants - Bud funding (Note 3) 48,324 75,574 Graduation funding 19,717 - Business grants and JobSaver payments 29,366 - Exchange gains - 6,788 Other income 9 27 $ 165,833 $ 370,731 Note 1 The amount represents wage subsidies provided to the Company under the scheme to provide time- limited financial support to employers to retain employees who may otherwise be made redundant in 2020. Note 2 The amount represents funding provided to the Company under a researcher programme for Incubates and Innovation and Technology Tenants of the Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation and Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited. Note 3 The amount represents funding provided to the Company under a dedicated fund on branding, upgrading and domestic Sales (the bud fund) - mainland programme issued by the Hong Kong Productivity Council. 13. EMPLOYEE BENEFITS The Company contributes to a Mandatory Provident Fund plan which is available to all employees in Hong Kong. Mandatory contributions for both employees and employers to the plan are payable at 5% of the employee's relevant income, subject to the maximum monthly contribution of $193 (equivalent to HK$1,500). No contribution from the employee is required if his / her income is less than the minimum relevant income level of $916 (equivalent to HK$7,100). The Company's contributions to this plan are expensed as they fall due. The total provision and contributions made for such employee benefits was $44,660 and $58,542 for the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Employee of the Company's Australian subsidiary are entitled to receive retirement benefits from the Emergency Services Superannuation Scheme in Australia. The benefit amounts are calculated based on the member's years of service and final average salary. The total contributions made for such employee benefits was $4,550 and $0 for the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 21 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 and 2021 14. SEGMENTS The Company has identified its operating segments based on the internal reports that are reviewed and used by the Chief Executive Officer (being the CODM) in assessing performance and determining the allocation of resources. The Company operates in three reportable segments; provision of IoT maintenance and support services, IoT projects and ventures BPO services and IoT software and hardware engineering services in Hong Kong. The accounting policies of the segments are the same as described in the summary of significant accounting policies. The Company evaluates segment performance based on income from operations. All inter-company transactions between segments have been eliminated. As a result, the components of operating income for one segment may not be comparable to another segment. The following is a summary of the Company's segment information as of and for the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021: IoT BPO services IoT development services IT maintenance and support services Total Reportable segments 2022 Revenues, net $ 576,526 $ 1,764,724 $ 915,190 $ 3,256,440 Cost of revenue 376,339 1,294,340 791,391 2,462,070 Gross profit 200,187 470,384 123,799 794,370 Net Loss from operations (17,591 ) (53,844 ) (27,924 ) (99,359 ) Total assets 473,201 1,448,451 751,171 2,672,823 Depreciation and amortization 9,141 27,979 14,510 51,630 2021 Revenues $ 963,787 $ 2,253,204 $ 816,748 $ 4,033,739 Cost of revenue 765,415 1,058,090 631,492 2,454,997 Gross profit 198,372 1,195,114 185,256 1,578,742 Net Income from operations 73,787 172,505 62,530 308,822 Total assets 582,621 1,362,088 493,734 2,438,443 Depreciation and amortization 9,708 22,695 8,226 40,629 15. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS The Company advanced to an affiliate (a subsidiary of ultimate holding company) , Wolf Asia Pty Limited of which the $97,709 and $0 as of March 31, 2022 and 2021 respectively for advances to the affiliate, which were repayable on demand and interest free. The Company advanced to a related party $9,361 and $0 as of March 31, 2022 and 2021 respectively for advances to director, Mr. Wong Ka Ki, Ricky, which were repayable on demand and interest free. 22 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 and 2021 The Company owed related party $84,171 and $98,112 as of March 31, 2022 and 2021 respectively for advances from director, Mr. Wong Chi Fung, which were repayable on demand and interest free. The Company owed a related company, QBS Company Limited of which the director of the Company, Mr. Wong Chi Fung is the director and shareholder, of $293,817 and $296,968 as of March 31, 2022 and 2021 respectively for advances from the related company, which were repayable on demand and interest free. A related company, Youguo Technologies Limited of which the shareholder of the Company, Mr. Kwan Ping Yuen is the director and shareholder of the related company, provided sub-contracting service related to the Company of $213,052 and $239,297 to the Company during the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Due from related parties at March 31, 2022 and 2021 consisted of the following: 2022 2021 Amount due from Wolf Asia Pty Limited $ 97,709 $ - Amount due from a director 9,361 - $ 107,070 $ - Due to related parties at March 31, 2022 and 2021 consisted of the following: 2022 2021 Amount due to a director $ 84,171 $ 98,112 Amount due to QBS Company Limited 293,817 296,968 $ 377,988 $ 395,080 16. CONCENTRATIONS AND RISKS During 2022 and 2021, 100% of the Company's assets were located in Pacific Asia. Net revenues from geographic areas based on the location of the Company's service delivery centers for fiscal 2022 and 2021 are as follows. 2022 2021 Hong Kong $ 3,256,440 $ 3,771,491 Australia - 262,248 Total $ 3,256,440 $ 4,033,739 23 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 and 2021 Details of the customers accounting for 10% or more of the Company' s total revenue and account receivables are as follows: Customer A Customer B For the year ended March 31, 2022 $ 635,822 $ 397,191 March 31, 2021 $ 463,200 $ 308,866 Accounts receivable As of March 31, 2022 $ 359,303 $ 77,482 As of March 31, 2021 $ 111,309 $ 3,838 Details of the suppliers accounting for 10% or more of the Company's total cost of revenue and account payables are as follows: Supplier A Supplier B Supplier C Supplier D For the year ended March 31, 2022 $ 480,176 $ 184,500 $ 149,514 $ 207,208 March 31, 2021 $ 410,293 $ 231,902 $ 217,166 $ 201,273 Accounts payable As of March 31, 2022 $ 242,249 $ 9,040 $ - $ 25,827 As of March 31, 2021 $ 86,278 $ - $ - $ 33,576 17. MERGER WITH FLYWHEEL ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY, INC. On December 15, 2022, Flywheel Advanced Technology, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("Flywheel Advanced"), entered into a share exchange agreement (the "Share Exchange Agreement") with the Company, a limited company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong, and QBS Flywheel Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Australia (the "Shareholder"). Subject to the closing conditions set forth in the Share Exchange Agreement, at the closing the Shareholder will transfer and assign to Flywheel Advanced all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company in exchange for 8,939,600 newly issued shares of Flywheel Advanced' s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"). Following the closing of the share exchange, there will be no change in the officers and directors of Flywheel Advanced, and the Company will continue its business as a wholly owned subsidiary of Flywheel Advanced and the Shareholder shall collectively own 8,939,600 Common Stock, or 33.41% of the then issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock on a fully diluted basis. 24 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS December 31, 2022 and 2021 25 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED CONTENTS Pages Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2022 (unaudited) and March 31, 2022 27 Consolidated Statements of operations and Comprehensive Income(loss) for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) 28 Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) 29 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) 30 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements December 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) 31-50 26 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, March 31, 2022 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 336,082 $ 936,480 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 1,332,953 1,078,520 Due from related parties 123,054 107,070 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 384,772 425,369 Income tax refundable 31,737 - Deferred tax assets 7,719 8,143 Total Current Assets 2,216,317 2,555,582 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET 9,584 15,648 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 67,768 101,593 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,293,669 $ 2,672,823 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Bank loans - current portion $ 107,489 $ 102,035 Accounts payable 162,417 357,857 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 118,116 86,941 Due to related parties 379,777 377,988 Operating lease liabilities 22,524 50,031 Income taxes payable - 20,453 Total current liabilities 790,323 995,305 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Bank loans 564,169 632,382 Operating lease liabilities 52,184 61,613 Total long-term liabilities 616,353 693,995 Total Liabilities 1,406,676 1,689,300 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock (100 shares issued and outstanding) 13 13 Retained earnings 910,868 996,548 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,888 ) (13,038 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 886,993 983,523 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,293,669 $ 2,672,823 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 27 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME(LOSS) (UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 REVENUE, NET $ 2,336,943 $ 2,200,479 COST OF REVENUE (2,003,995 ) (1,952,227 ) GROSS PROFIT 332,948 248,252 OPERATING EXPENSES Sales and marketing 52,664 40,523 General and administrative 394,954 620,504 Depreciation and amortization 40,197 38,090 Total Operating Expenses 487,815 699,117 OPERATING LOSS (154,867 ) (450,865 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES) Interest expense, net (18,209 ) (17,965 ) Other income 87,856 190,444 Total Other Income 69,647 172,479 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (85,220 ) (278,386 ) Income taxes 460 (403 ) NET LOSS (85,680 ) (277,983 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Foreign currency translation loss (10,850 ) (12,880 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (96,530 ) $ (290,863 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted: $ (857 ) $ (2,780 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 100 100 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 28 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (UNAUDITED) Accumulated other Common stock Retained comprehensive Shares Amount earnings loss Total Balance at March 31, 2021 100 $ 13 $ 958,516 $ (1,420 ) $ 957,109 Net loss for period - - (277,983 ) - (277,983 ) Exchange difference on translation - - - (12,880 ) (12,880 ) Balance at December 31, 2021 100 $ 13 $ 680,533 $ (14,300 ) $ 666,246 Accumulated other Common stock Retained comprehensive Shares Amount earnings loss Total Balance at March 31, 2022 100 $ 13 $ 996,548 $ (13,038 ) $ 983,523 Net loss for period - - (85,680 ) - (85,680 ) Exchange difference on translation - - - (10,850 ) (10,850 ) Balance at December 31, 2022 100 $ 13 $ 910,868 $ (23,888 ) $ 886,993 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 29 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS UNAUDITED Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (85,680 ) $ (277,983 ) Adjusted to reconcile net loss to cash used by operating activities: Depreciation 6,101 7,335 Lease amortisation 34,096 30,755 Deferred income taxes 460 (403 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (Increase)/decrease in: Accounts receivable (247,808 ) (249,520 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,319 (270,835 ) (Decrease)/ increase in: Accounts payable (195,928 ) 177,262 Operating leases liabilities (37,235 ) (20,816 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 34,372 7,586 Income taxes payable (54,922 ) (34,190 ) Net cash used by operating activities (504,225 ) (630,809 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment (4,599 ) (5,538 ) Advances to related parties (26,405 ) (97,686 ) Net cash used by investing activities (31,004 ) (103,224 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from notes payable - 128,560 Repayment of notes payable (65,828 ) (27,053 ) Advances from related party - (26,503 ) Net cash (used by)/provided by financing activities (65,828 ) 75,004 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND EQUIVALENTS (601,057 ) (659,029 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH AND EQUIVALENTS 659 (12,957 ) CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 936,480 1,376,540 CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 336,082 $ 704,554 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for income taxes $ (55,472 ) $ (34,189 ) Cash paid for interest $ (14,966 ) $ (14,189 ) See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 30 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS December 31, 2022 and 2021 UNAUDITED 1. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ORGANIZATION (A) Organization QBS System Limited ("the Company") was incorporated in Hong Kong on April 14, 2011 with limited liability and its principal activities are providing Internet of Things ("IoT") solutions and services across industries. Its IoT solutions help clients build applications using available IoT device, sensors, framework and platform, to integrate the available hardware and software solution with clients' existing landscape or implement a new IoT solution for enterprises. The Company provides IoT solutions and services to assist its clients build applications using available IoT devices, sensors, frameworks, and platforms, to integrate hardware and software solutions with clients existing landscape or implement new IoT solutions for enterprises. The Company provides a full-range IoT services comprising consulting development and implementation, analytics, support, and evolution. It has a business portfolio providing IoT integration solution services, IoT maintenance, support services, IoT projects and ventures Business Process Outsourcing ("BPO") services, and approximately nine years of experience in Hong Kong providing IoT software and hardware engineering services. Clients range across various industries, such as logistics and supply chain management, food & beverage, automation and smart building. The applications of the Company's IoT Solution include connected equipment in the enterprise (Enterprise IoT) and industrial assets such as machines, robots, or even workers in smart factories and industrial facilities (Industrial IoT, the essential component of Industry 4.0). The Company provides a full-range IoT services comprising consulting, development and implementation, analytics, support and evolution. It has a business portfolio including the provision of IoT integration solution services, IoT support and maintenance services and IoT Business Process Outsourcing ("BPO") services. The Company formed a wholly owned subsidiary, QBS System Pty Ltd in Australia on May 8, 2020 and its principal activities are providing computer network systems design and integration services. On December 15, 2022, The Company entered into a share exchange agreement (the " Share Exchange Agreement") with Flywheel Advanced Technology, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the " Flywheel Advanced"), and QBS Flywheel Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Australia (the " Ultimate holding company"). Subject to the closing conditions set forth in the Share Exchange Agreement, at the closing the ultimate holding company will transfer and assign to the Flywheel Advanced all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company for 8,939,600 newly issued shares of the Flywheel Advance's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"). We use the terms "Company", "we" and "us" to refer to both QBS System Limited and its subsidiary. 31 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS December 31, 2022 and 2021 UNAUDITED (B) Basis of preparation and principles of consolidation The accompanying consolidated financial statements ("CFS") were prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). The accompanying CFS reflect all adjustments that management considers necessary for a fair presentation of the results of operations for these periods. The accompanying CFS were prepared on a consolidated basis and reflect the financial statements of QBS System Limited, a Hong Kong company, and its wholly owned subsidiary, QBS System Pty Ltd, an Australian Private Company. All intercompany transactions and balances are eliminated on consolidation. (C) Use of estimates The preparation of CFS in accordance with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the amounts reported in the CFS. Significant items subject to such estimates and assumptions include the useful lives of property, plant and equipment, revenue recognition, allowance for credit losses, valuation allowances for deferred tax assets, the measurement of lease liabilities and right-of-use ("ROU") assets, measurements of assets and obligations related to employee benefits, the nature and timing of the satisfaction of performance obligations, the standalone selling price of performance obligations, variable consideration, other obligations for revenue recognition, income tax uncertainties and other contingencies. Management believes the estimates used in the preparation of the CFS are reasonable, and management has made assumptions about the possible effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on critical and significant accounting estimates. Although these estimates and assumptions are based upon management' s best knowledge of current events and actions, actual results could differ from these estimates. Any changes in estimates are adjusted prospectively in the Company's CFS. (D) Financial instruments and concentration of credit risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentration of credit risk are reflected principally in cash and equivalents and accounts receivable. The Company places its cash and cash equivalents with banks with high investment grade ratings, limits the amount of credit exposure with any one bank and conducts ongoing evaluations of the creditworthiness of the banks with which it does business. To reduce its credit risk on accounts receivable, the Company conducts ongoing credit evaluations of its customers. (E) Cash and equivalents For purpose of the statements of cash flows, cash and equivalents include cash on hand and demand deposits with a bank with an initial maturity of less than three months. 32 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS December 31, 2022 and 2021 UNAUDITED (F) Accounts receivable and allowance for expected credit losses Accounts receivables are recorded net of allowances for expected credit losses. The Company follows ASC Topic 326, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses. Accounts receivable and contract assets are in the scope for which assessment is made. The Company evaluates the credit risk of its customers based on a combination of various financial and qualitative factors that may affect the ability of each customer to pay. The Company considered current and anticipated future economic conditions relating to the industries of the Company's customers and the countries where it operates. In calculating expected credit loss, the Company also considered past payment trends, credit rating and other related credit information for its significant customers to estimate the probability of default in the future. Accounts receivable balances are written-off against the allowance for expected credit losses after all means of collection have been exhausted and the potential for recovery is considered remote. (G) Property, plant and equipment, net Property, plant and equipment are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and amortization and accumulated impairment loss. Expenditures for replacements and improvements are capitalized, whereas the costs of maintenance and repairs are expensed. Depreciation is provided on a straight-line basis, less estimated residual value over the assets' estimated useful lives. The estimated useful lives are 5 periods. (H) Right-of-use asset In accordance with FASB Codification Topic 842 (ASC Topic 842), Leases, right-of-use (ROU) asset is stated at cost, less accumulated amortisation. Amortization is provided on a straight-line basis, less estimated residual value over the assets' estimated useful lives. The estimated useful live is the term of the leases. (I) Long-lived assets In accordance with FASB Codification Topic 360 (ASC Topic 360), "Accounting for the impairment or disposal of Long-Lived Assets", long-lived assets and certain identifiable intangible assets held and used by the Company are reviewed for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of an asset may not be recoverable. For purposes of evaluating the recoverability of long-lived assets, the recoverability test is performed using undiscounted net cash flows related to the long-lived assets. The Company reviews property and equipment to determine that carrying values are not impaired. 33 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS December 31, 2022 and 2021 UNAUDITED (J) Leases ASC Topic 842 requires a lessee to record a ROU asset and a lease liability for all leases with terms longer than 12 months. Operating lease ROU assets represent the Company's right to use an underlying asset for the lease term, and lease liabilities represent the Company's obligation to make lease payments arising from the lease, both of which are recognized based on the present value of the future minimum lease payments over the lease term at the commencement date. The Company determines the lease term by assuming the exercise of renewal options that are reasonably certain. As most of the Company's leases do not provide an implicit interest rate, the Company uses its local incremental borrowing rate based on the information available at the commencement date in determining the present value of future payments. When the Company's contracts contain lease and non-lease components, the Company accounts for both components as a single lease component. Refer to Note 6. Impact of COVID-19 In April 2020, the FASB issued interpretive guidance relating to the accounting for lease concessions provided as a result of COVID-19. In this guidance, entities can elect not to apply lease modification accounting with respect to such lease concessions and instead, treat the concession as if it was a part of the existing contract. The Company has elected to not evaluate leases under the lease modification accounting framework for concessions that result from effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has accounted for rent abatement as a negative lease payment in the affected period. (K) Fair value of financial instruments FASB Codification Topic 825 (ASC Topic 825), "Disclosure about Fair Value of Financial Instruments," requires certain disclosures regarding the fair value ("FV") of financial instruments. The carrying amounts of accounts receivables, other current assets and prepaid expenses, accounts payable, other payables and accrued liabilities and due to Company companies approximate their FVs because of the short-term nature of the instruments. The management of the Company is of the opinion that the Company is not exposed to significant interest or credit risks arising from these financial statements. (L) Revenue recognition The Company's revenue is comprised mainly the following services: IoT software and hardware development service, BPO service and IT support and maintenance service. Revenues from IoT software and hardware development are measured based on the skills, estimate time, cost of outsourcing, human resources and materials required for the project which are specified in a quotation or contract with a customer and exclude discounts and amounts collected on behalf of third parties. Revenues recognized under quotation or contracts generally when persuasive evidence of an arrangement exists, services have been performed and collection of amounts billed is fixed, based on the achievement of milestone in contract and is reasonably assured. 34 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS December 31, 2022 and 2021 UNAUDITED Revenues from BPO services are measured based on headcounts, rate of each headcount, skill level and whether the headcount is engaged on a full-time or part-time basis. Revenues are recognized under quotations or contracts generally when persuasive evidence of an arrangement exists, the sales price is fixed or determinable, services have been performed and collection of amounts billed is reasonably assured. Revenues from IoT maintenance and support services are measured based on the skills, hardware/material required and estimate time required for the project. Revenue are recognized over time as services are provided and extended service plans are recognized over the performance period of the service contract or quotation as the obligation represents a stand-ready obligation to the customer. The Company follows ASC 606 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers. Under ASC 606, the Company recognizes revenue from services by: (1) identifying the contract (if any) with a customer; (2) identifying the performance obligations in the contract (if any); (3) determining the transaction price; (4) allocating the transaction price to each performance obligation in the contract (if any); and (5) recognizing revenue when each performance obligation is satisfied. The Company has no outstanding contracts with any of its customers as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022. The Company recognizes revenue when it satisfies a performance obligation by providing services to a customer. The Company generally invoices a client after performance of services. Payments are due as per contract terms. (M) Cost of revenue Cost of revenue primarily consists of sub-contracting fee, engineers salary and purchases of equipment used or installed as part of the project. It also includes operational expenses, which consist of facilities maintenance expenses, travel and living expenses, IT expenses, and consulting and certain other expenses. Consulting charges represent the cost of consultants and contract resources with specialized skills who are directly responsible for the performance of services for clients and travel and other billable costs related to the Company's clients. Recurring direct costs for services are recognized as incurred. (N) Foreign currency translation The Company's CFS and statements of cash flows are reported in United States dollars ("US$"), the Company's reporting currency. The functional currency for the Company is Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"). The functional currency for the Company's subsidiary organized in Australian is the Australian dollars ("A$"). The translation of the functional currencies of the Company and its subsidiary into US$ is performed for balance sheet accounts using the exchange rates in effect as of the balance sheet date and for revenues and expense accounts using a monthly average exchange rate prevailing during the respective period. The gains or losses resulting from such translation are reported as currency translation adjustments under other comprehensive income (loss), net, under accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) as a separate component of equity. 35 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS December 31, 2022 and 2021 UNAUDITED Monetary assets and liabilities of the Company and its subsidiary denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of the Company and subsidiary are translated into their respective functional currency at the rates of exchange prevailing on the balance sheet date. Transactions of the Company and its subsidiary in currencies other than the Company's and the Subsidiary's functional currencies are translated into the respective functional currencies at the average monthly exchange rate prevailing during the period of the transaction. The gains or losses resulting from foreign currency transactions are included in the consolidated statements of income. The exchange rates used to translate amounts in HK$ and AU$ into US$ for the purposes of preparing the financial statements were as follows: December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Balance sheet items, except for common stock, additional paid-in capital and retained earnings, as of period end US$1=HK$7.7899 US$1=HK$7.827 US$1=AUD1.47225 US$1=AUD1.33 Amounts included in the statements of operations and cash flows for the period Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 US$1=HK$7.837801 US$1=HK$7.778489 US$1=AUD1.466078 US$1=AUD1.347654 (O) Other comprehensive (loss)/income The foreign currency translation gain or loss resulting from translation of the financial statements expressed in HK$ and AU$ to US$ is reported as other comprehensive income or loss in the statements of operations and stockholders' equity. (P) Employee benefit plans Contributions to defined contribution plans are expensed in the period in which services are rendered by the covered employees. The Company recognizes its liabilities for compensated absences dependent on whether the obligation is attributable to employee services already rendered, relates to rights that vest or accumulate and payment is probable and estimable. Refer to Note 13. 36 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS December 31, 2022 and 2021 UNAUDITED (Q) Government grants The Company recognizes incentives in the CFS under "other income (expense), net." Incentives are recognized in the consolidated statements of income when it is probable the Company will comply with the conditions for their receipt and a reasonable expectation that the funds will be received. In certain circumstances, the receipt of an incentive may not be subject to any condition or requirement to incur further costs, in which case the incentive is recognized in the consolidated statement of operations for the period in which it becomes receivable. If it becomes likely that the Company will be required to repay an incentive that has already been recognized, the Company makes a provision for the estimated liability. (R) Income taxes The Company accounts for income taxes under FASB Codification Topic 740-10-25 ("ASC 740-10-25"). Under ASC 740-10-25, deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for the future tax consequences attributable to differences between the financial statement carrying amounts of existing assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured using enacted tax rates expected to apply to taxable income in the periods in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. Under ASC 740-10-25, the effect on deferred tax assets and liabilities of a change in tax rates is recognized as income in the period included the enactment date. (S) Earnings per share Basic earnings(loss) per share are computed by dividing income available to stockholders by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period. Diluted income per share is computed like basic income per share except that the denominator is increased to include the number of additional shares that would have been outstanding if the potential shares had been issued and if the additional shares were diluted. There were no potentially dilutive securities for 2022 and 2021. (T) Commitments and contingencies Liabilities for loss contingencies arising from claims, assessments, litigation, fines and penalties, and other sources are recorded when it is probable that a liability has been incurred and the amount of the assessment and/or remediation can be reasonably estimated. Legal costs incurred in connection with such liabilities are expensed as incurred. 37 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS December 31, 2022 and 2021 UNAUDITED (U) Segments The Company operates in three reportable segments, provision of IT maintenance and support services, IoT BPO services and IoT development services in Hong Kong and Australia. The chief operating decision maker ('CODM') generally reviews financial information such as revenues, cost of revenues and gross profit, disaggregated by the operating segments to allocate an overall budget among the operating segments. The Company does not allocate and therefore the CODM does not evaluate, certain operating expenses, interest expense or income taxes by segment. Many of the Company's assets are shared by multiple operating segments. The Company manages these assets on a total Company basis, not by operating segment, and therefore asset information and capital expenditures by operating segment are not presented. Refer to Note 14. (V) Recently Issued Accounting Standards In May 2019, the FASB issued ASU 2019-05, which is an update to ASU Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, which introduced the expected credit losses methodology for the measurement of credit losses on financial assets measured at amortized cost basis, replacing the previous incurred loss methodology. The amendments in Update 2016-13 added Topic 326, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses, and made several consequential amendments to the Codification. Update 2016-13 also modified the accounting for available-for-sale debt securities, which must be individually assessed for credit losses when fair value is less than the amortized cost basis, in accordance with Subtopic 326- 30, Financial Instruments- Credit Losses-Available-for-Sale Debt Securities. The amendments in this ASU address those stakeholders' concerns by providing an option to irrevocably elect the fair value option for certain financial assets previously measured at amortized cost basis. For those entities, the targeted transition relief will increase comparability of financial statement information by providing an option to align measurement methodologies for similar financial assets. Furthermore, the targeted transition relief also may reduce the costs for some entities to comply with the amendments in Update 2016-13 while still providing financial statement users with decision-useful information. In November 2019, the FASB issued ASU No. 2019-10, which to update the effective date of ASU No. 2016-13 for private companies, not-for-profit organizations and certain smaller reporting companies applying for credit losses standard. The new effective date for these preparers is for fiscal years beginning after July 1, 2023, including interim periods within those fiscal years. The Company has not early adopted this update and it will become effective on July 1, 2023 assuming the Company will remain eligible to be smaller reporting company. The adoption did not have material impact on the Company's unaudited CFS. 38 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS December 31, 2022 and 2021 UNAUDITED 2.CASH AND EQUIVALENTS Cash is composited of the following December 31, March 31, 2022 2022 Cash at bank $ 334,396 $ 934,802 Cash on hand 1,686 1,678 Total $ 336,082 $ 936,480 3.ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET OF ALLOWANCES Accounts receivable consisted of the following: December 31, March 31, 2022 2022 Accounts receivable $ 1,470,046 $ 1,232,732 Less: allowance for expected credit losses 137,093 154,212 Accounts receivable, net $ 1,332,953 $ 1,078,520 The movement in "Allowance for expected credit losses" for nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was as follows: December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Balance at beginning of period $ 154,212 $ 91,445 Addition during the period - - Reversal during the period (8,684 ) - Translation adjustment (8,435 ) (4,355 ) Balance at end of period $ 137,093 $ 87,090 39 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS December 31, 2022 and 2021 UNAUDITED 4. PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS Prepaid expenses and other current assets consisted of the following: December 31, March 31, 2022 2022 Advisory fees prepaid for business development $ 315,831 $ 324,054 Deposits 15,935 15,799 Advance to suppliers 51,349 54,778 Other receivables 1,451 30,432 Others 206 306 $ 384,772 $ 425,369 5.PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET The following is a summary of property and equipment: December 31, March 31, 2022 2022 Furniture and Fixtures $ 18,181 $ 18,096 Computer Equipment 67,960 67,640 86,141 85,736 Less: accumulated depreciation 76,557 70,088 Property and equipment, net $ 9,584 $ 15,648 6.LEASES The Company leases offices. Rental contract is for 36 months. The lease agreement has no covenants. Accumulated ROU assets and amortization are as follows : December 31, March 31, 2022 2022 Operating lease cost - office $ 138,707 $ 138,054 Less: accumulated amortization 70,939 36,461 ROU assets, net $ 67,768 $ 101,593 40 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS December 31, 2022 and 2021 UNAUDITED The following is leases liabilities: December 31, March 31, 2022 2022 Current portion $ 22,524 $ 50,031 Non-current portion 52,184 61,613 $ 74,708 $ 111,644 The following is a summary of the weighted remaining leases term and the weighted average discount rate for the Company's leases at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022: December 31 March 31 2022 2022 Weighted average remaining lease term Operating leases 1.91 2.16 Weighted average discount rate Operating leases 5 % 5 % During nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, cash paid for operating leases liabilities was $37,235 and $20,816 respectively. The Company' s leases have remaining lease terms inclusive of renewal or termination options that the Company is reasonably certain to exercise. The following table summarizes the maturity of the Company' s operating lease liabilities as of December 31, 2022: Year Ending December 31 2023 $ 54,507 2024 22,711 Total operating lease payments 77,218 Less: Imputed interest 2,510 Total operating lease liabilities $ 74,708 There were no corresponding impairment charges during nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. 41 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS December 31, 2022 and 2021 UNAUDITED 7.ACCRUED EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES Accrued expenses and other current liabilities as above consisted of the following: December 31, March 31, 2022 2022 Accrued expenses $ 2,824 $ 8,953 Accrued employee cost 81,300 40,160 Sales tax payable 16,064 17,991 Other 17,928 19,837 $ 118,116 $ 86,941 8. BANK LOANS A summary of the Company's loans payable is as follows December 31, March 31, 2022 2022 Bank loans HK$3,550,000 3 years loan (note a) $ 375,793 $ 421,388 HK$1,450,000 5 years loan (note b) 173,028 185,262 HK$1,000,000 8 years loan (note c) 122,837 127,767 Total $ 671,658 $ 734,417 Current portion $ 107,489 $ 102,035 Non-current portion 564,169 632,382 Total $ 671,658 $ 734,417 (a) On April 27, 2020, the Company was granted a bank loan from Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited of HK$3,550,000.The loan has interest of 2.5% below the Hong Kong Dollars Prime Rate quoted by The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited from time to time and is secured by the personal guarantees of the Company's Director, Mr. Wong Chi Fung and shareholder, Mr. Kwan Ping Yuen and guarantee from the HKMC Insurance Limited under the SME Financing Guarantee Scheme. The Hong Kong Dollars Prime Rate quoted by The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 were 5.875% and 5.25% respectively. The outstanding principal and interest accrued is payable by 24 equal monthly instalments, commencing 13 months after the date of drawdown. 42 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS December 31, 2022 and 2021 UNAUDITED (b) On October 10, 2020, the Company was granted a bank loan from Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited of HK$1,450,000 .The loan has interest of 2.5% below the Hong Kong Dollars Prime Rate quoted by The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited from time to time and is secured by the personal guarantees of the Company's Director, Mr. Wong Chi Fung and shareholder, Mr. Kwan Ping Yuen and guarantee from the HKMC Insurance Limited under the SME Financing Guarantee Scheme. The Hong Kong Dollars Prime Rate quoted by The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 were 5.875% and 5.25% respectively. The outstanding principal and interest accrued is payable by 48 equal monthly instalments, commencing on 13 months after the date of drawdown. (c) On June 28, 2021, the Company was granted a bank loan from Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited of HK1,000,000. The loan has interest of 2.5% below the Hong Kong Dollars Prime Rate quoted by The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited from time to time and is secured by the personal guarantees of the Company's Director, Mr. Wong Chi Fung and shareholder, Mr. Kwan Ping Yuen and guarantee from the HKMC Insurance Limited under the SME Financing Guarantee Scheme. The Hong Kong Dollars Prime Rate quoted by The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 were 5.875% and 5.25% respectively. The outstanding principal and interest accrued is payable by 84 equal monthly instalments, commencing on 13 months after the date of drawdown. Fund-based and non-fund-based credit facilities with banks are available for operational requirements in the form of overdrafts and short-term loans. As of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, the limits available were $770,228 and $766,602, respectively, of which $671,658 and $734,417, respectively, was utilized, constituting non-funded drawdown. 9.INCOME TAX The income tax expense (benefit) for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 is 2022 2021 Current tax expense: Hong Kong profits tax Provision for the period $ - $ - One-off tax deduction - - Deferred tax benefit: Hong Kong profits tax - - Deferred tax benefit 460 (403 ) Total income taxes $ 460 $ (403 ) 43 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS December 31, 2022 and 2021 UNAUDITED The Company is subject to Hong Kong Profits Tax. The Company is qualified for the two-tiered profits tax rates for fiscal 2022 based on the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022. Thus, Hong Kong profits tax was provided in the CFS on the estimated assessable profit for the first HK$2 million at 8.25% and on the estimated assessable profit above HK$2 million for the period at 16.5%. One-off tax reduction is tax concession on the final tax of the period assessment fiscal 2022 at 100% (2020/21: 100%) with a ceiling of $1,284 (2020/21: $1,290). The Company did not make any provisions for Hong Kong profit tax as the Company incurred a loss during the nine months and there were no assessable profits for the nine months ended 31 December 2022 and 2021. Subsidiary in Australia is subject to a tax 25% for nine months ended December 31, 2022 (26% for nine months ended December 31, 2021). The subsidiary is qualified for the reduced tax rate that fall below turnover threshold of AUD 50 million (USD 37 million). No Australian income tax was provided in the CFS as the subsidiary does not have assessable profit during the period (2021: Nil). A reconciliation of the provision for income taxes compared with the amount at the tax rate for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was as follows: 2022 2021 Loss before income tax expense $ (85,220 ) $ (278,386 ) Tax charge at the applicable tax rate at 8.25% on first HK$2million of profit and at 16.5% on profit above HK$2million $ (7,031 ) $ (22,967 ) Tax effect of expenses not deductible 194 15,715 Tax effect of exempted bank interest income and government incentives not taxable (4,222 ) (3,249 ) Tax effect of tax losses carried forward 10,573 10,300 Other 946 (202 ) Total income taxes(benefit) $ 460 $ (403 ) The components and movements in deferred tax (assets) liabilities are as follows: Accelerated depreciation allowances At March 31, 2021 $ 3,256 Deferred taxation credited to statement of operations (403 ) Translation difference (22 ) At December 31, 2021 $ 2,831 44 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS December 31, 2022 and 2021 UNAUDITED Accelerated depreciation allowances and bad debt At March 31, 2022 $ (8,143 ) Deferred taxation credited to statement of operations 460 Translation difference (36 ) At December 31, 2022 $ (7,719 ) 10. STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY The Company was incorporated on April 14, 2011, 100 shares were issued at $13 and fully paid in cash. 11. NET REVENUE Disaggregation of revenue is as follows: Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 IoT projects and ventures BPO $ 579,691 $ 426,485 IoT software and hardware 935,403 1,135,383 IoT maintenance and support 821,849 638,611 $ 2,336,943 $ 2,200,479 45 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS December 31, 2022 and 2021 UNAUDITED 12. OTHER INCOME Other income was: Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Government grants - Employment Support Scheme (Note 1) $ 51,035 $ - Government grants - Subsidy for early deployment of 5G - 31,545 Government grants - Distance Business - 7,757 Government grants - Innovation and Technology - 58,315 Government grants - Bud funding (Note 2) - 48,371 Graduation funding - 14,676 Reversal of credit losses 8,684 - Other income 28,137 29,780 $ 87,856 $ 190,444 Note 1 The amount is wage subsidies provided to the Company under the scheme to provide time-limited financial support to employers to retain employees who may otherwise be made redundant in 2022. Note 2 The amount is funding provided to the Company under a dedicated fund on branding, upgrading and domestic Sales (the bud fund) - mainland programme issued by the Hong Kong Productivity Council. 46 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS December 31, 2022 and 2021 UNAUDITED 13. EMPLOYEE BENEFITS The Company contributes to a Mandatory Provident Fund plan which is available to all employees in Hong Kong. Mandatory contributions for both employees and employers to the plan are payable at 5% of the employee's relevant income, subject to the maximum monthly contribution of $193 (equivalent to HK$1,500). No contribution from the employee is required if his / her income is less than the income level of $916 (equivalent to HK$7,100). The Company's contributions to this plan are expensed as they fall due. The total provision and contributions made for such employee benefits was $21,120 and $36,498 for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Employees of the Company's Australian subsidiary are entitled to receive retirement benefits from the Emergency Services Superannuation Scheme in Australia. The benefit amounts are calculated based on the member's periods of service and final average salary. The total contributions made for such employee benefits was $0 and $4,578 for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 14. SEGMENTS The Company has identified its operating segments based on the internal reports that are reviewed and used by the Chief Executive Officer (being the CODM) in assessing performance and determining the allocation of resources. The Company operates in three reportable segments; provision of IoT maintenance and support services, IoT projects and ventures BPO services and IoT software and hardware engineering services in Hong Kong. The accounting policies of the segments are the same as described in the summary of significant accounting policies. The Company evaluates segment performance based on income from operations. All inter-company transactions between segments have been eliminated. As a result, the components of operating income for one segment may not be comparable to another segment. The following is a summary of the Company's segment information as of and for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021: IoT IT maintenance Total IoT BPO development and support Reportable services services services segments For the nine months ended December 31, 2022 Revenues, net $ 579,691 $ 935,403 $ 821,849 $ 2,336,943 Cost of revenue 583,728 600,346 819,921 2,003,995 Gross (loss) profit (4,037 ) 335,057 1,928 332,948 Net loss from operations (38,416 ) (61,988 ) (54,463 ) (154,867 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,971 16,090 14,136 40,197 47 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS December 31, 2022 and 2021 UNAUDITED For the nine monthsended December 31,2021 Revenues $ 426,485 $ 1,135,383 $ 638,611 $ 2,200,479 Cost of revenue 335,043 967,730 649,454 1,952,227 Gross profit (loss) 91,442 167,653 (10,843 ) 248,252 Net loss from operations (87,384 ) (232,633 ) (130,848 ) (450,865 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,383 19,653 11,054 38,090 December 31, March 31, Segment of assets 2022 2022 IoT BPO services $ 568,957 $ 473,201 IoT development services 918,082 1,448,451 IT maintenance and support services 806,630 751,171 $ 2,293,669 $ 2,672,823 15. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS The Company advanced to an affiliate (a subsidiary of ultimate holding company), Wolf Asia Pty Limited of which $88,300 and $97,709 as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 respectively for advances to the affiliate, which were repayable on demand and interest free. The Company advanced to an ultimate holding company, QBS Flywheel Limited of which the $34,754 as of December 31, 2022 for advances to the ultimate holding company, which were repayable on demand and interest free. The Company advanced to a related party $9,361 as of March 31, 2022 for advances to director, Mr. Wong Ka Ki, Ricky, which were repayable on demand and interest free. The Company owed related party $84,570 and $84,171 as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 respectively for advances from director, Mr. Wong Chi Fung, which were repayable on demand and interest free. The Company owed a related company, QBS Company Limited of which the director of the Company, Mr. Wong Chi Fung is the director and shareholder, of $295,207 and $293,817 as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 respectively for advances from the related company, which were repayable on demand and interest free. 48 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS December 31, 2022 and 2021 UNAUDITED A related company, Youguo Technologies Limited of which the shareholder of the Company, Mr. Kwan Ping Yuen is the director and shareholder of the related company, provided sub-contracting service related to the Company of $0 and $148,979 to the Company during the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Due from related parties consisted of the following: December 31, March 31, 2022 2022 Amount due from Wolf Asia Pty Limited $ 88,300 $ 97,709 Amount due from QBS Flywheel Limited 34,754 - Amount due from a director - 9,361 $ 123,054 $ 107,070 Due to related parties consisted of the following: 2022 2022 Amount due to a director $ 84,570 $ 84,171 Amount QBS Company Limited 295,207 293,817 $ 379,777 $ 377,988 16. CONCENTRATIONS AND RISKS During the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, 100% of the Company's assets were located in Pacific Asia. Net revenue from geographic areas based on the location of the Company's service delivery centers for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 is as follows. Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Hong Kong $ 2,336,943 $ 2,200,479 Australia - - Total $ 2,336,943 $ 2,200,479 Details of the customers accounting for 10% or more of the Company' s total revenue and account receivables are as follows: Customer A Customer B Customer C For the nine months ended December 31, 2022 $ 504,159 $ 287,075 $ 255,174 December 31, 2021 $ 444,958 $ 237,450 $ - 49 QBS SYSTEM LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS December 31, 2022 and 2021 UNAUDITED Accounts receivable As of December 31, 2022 $ 389,264 $ 288,887 $ 102,697 As of March 31, 2022 $ 359,303 $ 77,482 $ 37,052 Details of the suppliers accounting for 10% or more of the Company's total cost of revenue and account payables are as follows: Supplier A Supplier B Supplier C Supplier D For the nine months ended December 31, 2022 $ 420,870 $ 204,139 $ - $ 106,886 December 31, 2021 $ 387,102 $ 149,129 $ 148,979 $ 146,558 Accounts payable As of December 31, 2022 $ 86,053 $ - $ - $ - As of March 31, 2022 $ 242,249 $ 9,040 $ - $ 25,827 17. MERGER WITH FLYWHEEL ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY, INC. On December 15, 2022, Flywheel Advanced Technology, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("Flywheel Advanced"), entered into a share exchange agreement (the "Share Exchange Agreement") with the Company, a limited company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong, and QBS Flywheel Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Australia (the "Shareholder"). Subject to the closing conditions set forth in the Share Exchange Agreement, at the closing the Shareholder will transfer and assign to Flywheel Advanced all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company in exchange for 8,939,600 newly issued shares of Flywheel Advanced' s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"). Following the closing of the share exchange, there will be no change in the officers and directors of Flywheel Advanced, and the Company will continue its business as a wholly owned subsidiary of Flywheel Advanced and the Shareholder shall collectively own 8,939,600 Common Stock, or 33.41% of the then issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock on a fully diluted basis. 50 Attachments Original Link

