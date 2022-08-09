Flywire : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Flywire Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Second Quarter Revenue Increased 53% Year-over-Year Second Quarter Revenue Less Ancillary Services Increased 56% Year-over-Year Second Quarter Total Payment Volume Increased 49% Year-over-Year Boston, MA - August 9, 2022: Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW) ("Flywire" or the "Company") a global payments enablement and software company, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022. "I'm really pleased to report another strong quarter for Flywire, where we delivered strong revenue, adjusted gross profit and better than expected adjusted EBITDA, which is a reflection of our continued execution of our growth strategies," said Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire. "Our second quarter results are a testament to our team of global FlyMates, who continue to perform at the highest level to better support our clients and payers in the education, healthcare, travel and B2B industries. Despite uncertainties in the global economy, I'm pleased to see our strategy working as expected as we continued to efficiently win new clients and cross-sell existing clients across all verticals. Grounded by our successful track record, we plan to continue to make targeted investments in go-to-market, geographic expansion, and product and payment innovation, positioning us well for future growth." Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights: GAAP Results • Revenue increased 53% to $56.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $37.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. • Gross Profit of $33.2 million, resulting in Gross Margin of 58.8% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to Gross Profit of $22.5 million, resulting in Gross Margin of 60.8% in the second quarter of 2021. • Net income (loss) was $(23.8) million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to net income (loss) of $(18.1) million in the second quarter of 2021. Key Operating Metrics andNon-GAAP Results • Total Payment Volume increased 49% to $2.9 billion in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $1.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021. • Revenue Less Ancillary Services increased 56% to $51.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $33.0 million in the second quarter of 2021.

• Adjusted Gross Profit of $33.2 million, resulting in Adjusted Gross Margin of 64.5% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to Adjusted Gross Profit of $22.5 million and Adjusted Gross Margin of 68.2% in the second quarter of 2021. • Adjusted EBITDA was $(6.1) million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $(0.1) million in the second quarter of 2021. Business Highlights: • On July 13, the Company announced the acquisition of Cohort Go to accelerate growth with international education agents, deepen commitment to product and payment innovation, and further invest in the Asia-Pacific region, a key geographic focus for Flywire. • Total Economic Impact study revealed Flywire's healthcare clients can achieve up to 269% ROI on Flywire's solutions over three years. • Flywire survey revealed 92% of business to business (B2B) finance professionals surveyed believe they could increase their Earnings per Share if their company had a better solution for Accounts Receivable. • The Flywire Charitable Foundation launched a new scholarship category of environmental sustainability for students who are developing innovative solutions to fight climate change and other negative impacts to the planet and will award eight scholarships through educational institutions to global students. Third Quarter and Fiscal-Year 2022 Outlook: Based on information available as of August 9, 2022, Flywire anticipates the following for the third quarter and fiscal-year 2022: Third Quarter 2022 Revenue $ 94 to $98 million Revenue Less Ancillary Services $ 87 to $90 million

Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue $283 to $294 million Revenue Less Ancillary Services $260 to $269 million Adjusted EBITDA* $13 to $17 million * Flywire has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) or to forecasted GAAP income (loss) before income taxes within this earnings release because Flywire is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain reconciling items with confidence. These items include, but are not limited to income taxes which are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in the market price of Flywire's stock. Conference Call The Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results today at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Mike Massaro, CEO, Rob Orgel, President and COO, and Mike Ellis, CFO. The conference call can be accessed live via webcast from the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.flywire.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call. Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures table Flywire uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. The Company believes that excluding certain items from its GAAP results allows management to better understand its consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project its future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, Flywire believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide its stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate the Company's operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of the Company's operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented here. Flywire's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in Flywire's industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Flywire uses supplemental measures of its performance which are derived from its consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in its consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include the following: • Revenue Less Ancillary Services. Revenue Less Ancillary Services represents the Company's consolidated revenue in accordance with GAAP after excluding (i) pass-through cost for printing and mailing services and (ii) marketing fees. The Company excludes these amounts to arrive at this supplemental non-GAAP financial measure as it views these services as ancillary to the primary services it provides to its clients. • Adjusted Gross Margin. Adjusted Gross Margin represents adjusted gross profit divided by Revenue Less Ancillary Services. Adjusted gross profit represents Revenue Less Ancillary Services less cost of revenue adjusted to (i) exclude pass-through cost for printing services and (ii) offset marketing fees against costs incurred. Management believes this presentation supplements the GAAP presentation of gross margin with a useful measure of the gross margin of the Company's payment-related services, which are the primary services it provides to its clients. • Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA further adjusted by excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) the impact from the change in fair value measurement for contingent consideration associated with acquisitions, (iii) the impact from the change in fair value measurement of the Company's preferred stock warrants, (iv) other income (expense), net, (v) indirect taxes related to intercompany activity, (vi) acquisition related transaction costs, and (vii) employee retention costs, such as incentive compensation, associated with acquisition activities. Management believes that the exclusion of these amounts to calculate Adjusted EBITDA provides useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of the Company's business. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute the Company's revenue, gross margin or net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of Revenue Less Ancillary Services, Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented below. Flywire encourages you to review these reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future fiscal

periods, Flywire may exclude such items and may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items. Flywire has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) or to forecasted GAAP income (loss) before income taxes within this earnings release because it is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain reconciling items with confidence. These items include but are not limited to income taxes which are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in the market price of Flywire's stock. About Flywire Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. Flywire combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges. Flywire supports over 2,800 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with additional offices around the globe. For more information, visit www.flywire.com . Follow Flywire on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook . Safe Harbor Statement This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Flywire's future operating results and financial position, Flywire's business strategy and plans, market growth, and Flywire's objectives for future operations. Flywire intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, "believe," "may," "will," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could,"

"would," "project," "target," "plan," "expect," or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Flywire's forward-looking statements include, among others, Flywire's future financial performance, including its expectations regarding Revenue, Revenue Less Ancillary Services, and Adjusted EBITDA. Risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward looking statements include, but are not limited to: political, economic, legal, social and health risks, including the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent public health measures that may affect Flywire's business or the global economy; beliefs and objectives for future operations; Flywire's ability to develop and protect its brand; Flywire's ability to maintain and grow the payment volume that it processes; Flywire's ability to further attract, retain, and expand its client base; Flywire's ability to develop new solutions and services and bring them to market in a timely manner; Flywire's expectations concerning relationships with third parties, including strategic partners; the effects of increased competition in Flywire's markets and its ability to compete effectively; future acquisitions or investments in complementary companies, products, services, or technologies; Flywire's ability to enter new client verticals, including its relatively new B2B sector; Flywire's expectations regarding anticipated technology needs and developments and its ability to address those needs and developments with its solutions; Flywire's expectations regarding litigation and legal and regulatory matters; Flywire's expectations regarding its ability to meet existing performance obligations and maintain the operability of its solutions; Flywire's expectations regarding the effects of existing and developing laws and regulations, including with respect to payments and financial services, taxation, privacy and data protection; economic and industry trends, projected growth, or trend analysis; Flywire's ability to attract and retain qualified employees; Flywire's ability to maintain, protect, and enhance its intellectual property; Flywire's ability to maintain the security and availability of its solutions; the future market price of Flywire's common stock; and other factors that are described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Flywire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/ . Additional factors may be described in those sections of Flywire's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, expected to be filed with the SEC in the third quarter of 2022. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Flywire undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 56,537 $ 36,976 $ 121,090 $ 81,967 Costs and operating expenses: Payment processing and services costs 21,820 13,122 46,073 29,213 Technology and development 13,204 6,929 24,180 14,451 Selling and marketing 18,887 10,906 36,495 22,837 General and administrative 20,023 13,578 38,843 29,491 Total costs and operating expenses $ 73,934 $ 44,535 $ 145,591 $ 95,992 Loss from operations $ (17,397 ) $ (7,559 ) $ (24,501 ) $ (14,025 ) Other expense: Interest expense (266 ) (629 ) (484 ) (1,250 ) Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liability - (9,803 ) - (10,758 ) Other income (expense), net (5,056 ) 118 (7,383 ) (294 ) Total other expenses, net (5,322 ) (10,314 ) (7,867 ) (12,302 ) Loss before provision for income taxes $ (22,719 ) $ (17,873 ) $ (32,368 ) $ (26,327 ) Provision for income taxes 1,078 273 1,578 471 Net loss $ (23,797 ) $ (18,146 ) $ (33,946 ) $ (26,798 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (45 ) (76 ) (135 ) 263 Comprehensive loss $ (23,842 ) $ (18,222 ) $ (34,081 ) $ (26,535 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (23,797 ) $ (18,154 ) $ (33,946 ) $ (26,811 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.73 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 107,426,898 52,496,862 107,085,233 36,886,657

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share amounts) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 360,584 $ 385,360 Restricted cash 2,000 4,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $149 and $106, respectively 16,604 12,968 Unbilled receivables 3,960 3,340 Funds receivable from payment partners 20,182 28,286 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,117 9,834 Total current assets 415,447 443,788 Property and equipment, net 11,579 9,442 Intangible assets, net 86,079 93,598 Goodwill 81,643 85,841 Other assets 11,020 7,176 Total assets $ 605,768 $ 639,845 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,242 $ 10,242 Funds payable to clients 62,314 71,302 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 27,456 22,726 Deferred revenue 5,338 5,488 Contingent consideration 1,517 7,719 Total current liabilities 105,867 117,477 Deferred tax liabilities 7,546 8,401 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 687 3,590 Long-term debt 25,939 25,939 Other liabilities 3,192 2,237 Total liabilities $ 143,231 $ 157,644 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; and no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Voting common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 104,230,946 shares issued and 101,913,224 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022; 102,771,899 shares issued and 100,454,177 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 10 10 Non-voting common stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 5,988,378 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 1 1 Treasury voting common stock, 2,317,722 shares as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, held at cost (748 ) (748 ) Additional paid-in capital 623,611 609,194 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (534 ) (399 ) Accumulated deficit (159,803 ) (125,857 ) Total stockholders' equity 462,537 482,201 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 605,768 $ 639,845

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Amounts in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (33,946 ) $ (26,798 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,784 4,305 Stock-based compensation expense 13,932 12,760 Amortization of deferred contract costs 161 105 Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liability - 10,758 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (950 ) 1,591 Deferred tax provision (101 ) 137 Bad debt expense 73 80 Non-cash interest expense 158 100 Other - 97 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable (3,709 ) (128 ) Unbilled receivables (620 ) 692 Funds receivable from payment partners 8,104 5,456 Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,677 ) (7,817 ) Funds payable to clients (8,988 ) (14,475 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,529 3,097 Contingent consideration (4,524 ) (3,212 ) Other liabilities (764 ) 135 Deferred revenue 143 (436 ) Net cash used in operating activities (27,395 ) (13,553 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,633 ) (3,463 ) Asset acquisition, net of cash acquired - (119 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,633 ) (3,582 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions - 268,694 Payment of costs related to initial public offering - (3,845 ) Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs - 59,735 Proceeds from exercise of warrants - 294 Contingent consideration paid for acquisitions (3,320 ) (3,800 ) Payments of tax withholdings for net settled option exercises (952 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,293 3,792 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,979 ) 324,870 Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents 6,231 239 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (26,776 ) 307,974 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 389,360 $ 109,052 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 362,584 $ 417,026

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 56.5 $ 37.0 $ 121.1 $ 82.0 Adjusted to exclude gross up for: Pass through cost for printing, mailing and devices (4.8 ) (3.9 ) (9.8 ) (8.4 ) Marketing fees (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.6 ) (0.4 ) Revenue Less Ancillary Services $ 51.5 $ 33.0 $ 110.7 $ 73.2 Payment processing services Costs $ 21.8 $ 13.1 $ 46.1 $ 29.2 Hosting and amortization costs within technology and development expenses Adjusted to: 1.5 1.4 3.0 2.7 Exclude printing and mailing costs (4.8 ) (3.9 ) (9.8 ) (8.4 ) Offset marketing fees against related costs (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.6 ) (0.4 ) Costs of revenue less ancillary services $ 18.3 $ 10.5 $ 38.7 $ 23.1 Gross Profit $ 33.2 $ 22.5 $ 72.0 $ 50.1 Gross Margin 58.8 % 60.8 % 59.5 % 61.1 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 33.2 $ 22.5 $ 72.0 $ 50.1 Adjusted Gross Margin 64.5 % 68.2 % 65.1 % 68.4 % Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (23.8 ) $ (18.1 ) $ (33.9 ) $ (26.8 ) Interest expense 0.3 0.7 0.5 1.3 Provision for income taxes 1.1 0.3 1.6 0.5 Depreciation and amortization 3.0 2.2 5.8 4.3 EBITDA (19.4 ) (14.9 ) (26.0 ) (20.7 ) Stock-based compensation expense 8.5 2.4 13.9 12.8 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (0.9 ) 1.6 (1.0 ) 1.6 Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liability - 9.8 - 10.8 Other expense, net 5.1 (0.1 ) 7.4 0.3 Indirect taxes related to intercompany activity 0.1 - 0.2 - Acquisition related transaction costs 0.2 - 0.2 - Acquisition related employee retention costs 0.3 1.1 0.9 2.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ (6.1 ) $ (0.1 ) $ (4.4 ) $ 6.9