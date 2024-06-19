FM Mattsson AB (publ), formerly FM Mattsson Mora Group AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and product development of water tapes and related products for bathrooms, kitchens and gardens under the brands FM Mattsson, Mora Armatur, Damixa, Hotbath, Aqualla and Adamsez. The Companyâs activities are divided into two operating segments: Norden segment which includes operations in the Nordic region, and International segment, which comprises the Companyâs operations in countries other than Nordic. The Company has several subsidiaries operating on the European and Asian markets, including FM Mattsson Mora Group Germany GmbH, FM Mattsson Mora Group Finland Oy, FM Mattsson Mora Group Nederland BV as well as Guangzhou Ostnor Sanitary Ware Ltd.