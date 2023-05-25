FMBcapital : FMBCH plc 2022 Annual Report 05/25/2023 | 05:20am EDT Send by mail :

loss and other comprehensive income Statements of changes in equity Statements of cash flows Notes to the financial statements 1 Reporting entity 16 2 Basis of preparation 16 3 Adoption of new and revised International Financial Reporting Standards 18 4 Segment reporting 22 Significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions 26 Significant accounting policies 29 7 Risk management 44 8 Fair value 68 Cash and balances with central banks 71 10 Money market investments 71 11 Loans and advances to customers 72 12 Repurchase agreements 73 13 Current tax 73 14 Assets held for sale 74 15 Investments at fair value through profit or loss 74 16 Investments at fair value through other comprehensive income75 17 Investments in subsidiary companies75 18 Investment in joint venture 76 19 Other assets 77 20 Investment property 78 21 Intangible assets 78 22 Leases 79 23 Property and equipment 80 24 Deferred tax 83 25 Balances due to other banks 84 26 Customer deposits 85 27 Other payables 86 28 Provisions 86 29 Loans payable 86 30 Subordinated debt 87 31 Convertible preferences shares 87 32 Share capital 88 33 Restructuring reserve 88 34 Property revaluation reserve 88 35 Loan loss reserve 89 36 Other reserves 89 37 Foreign currency translation reserve 89 38 Group subsidiaries 89 39 Interest 94 40 Net fee and commission income 94 41 Income from investments 95 42 Gain on foreign exchange transactions 95 43 Other operating income 95 44 Staff and training costs 95 45 Premises and equipment costs 95 46 Depreciation and amortisation 96 47 Administration and general expenses 96 48 Impairment loss on financial assets 96 49 Basic and diluted earnings per share 97 50 Contingent liabilities 98 51 Capital commitments 98 52 Related party transactions 99 53 Directors' fees and expenses 102 54 Events after the reporting date 102 55 Exchange rates used for translating the Group's foreign operations 102 Abbreviations and acronyms 103 2 Directors' report for the year ended 31 December 2022 The Directors are pleased to submit their report together with the audited consolidated and separate financial statements of FMBcapital Holdings Plc (the Company) and its subsidiaries (the Group) for the year ended 31 December 2022. Nature of Business The Company is a public limited liability Company incorporated in Mauritius, registered as a Global Business Licence Company with the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE). The Company owns and manages a portfolio of direct and indirect subsidiary investments, which are principally involved in the provision of commercial banking services. Details of Group subsidiaries, including their countries of domicile, are set out in Note 38 of the financial statements. Directors' interests in the Company As at 31 December 2022, the total direct and indirect interests of the Directors and parties related thereto in the issued ordinary share capital of the Company were as follows: 2022 2021 Name Shares % Shares % Premier Capital (Mauritius) Limited (i) 766 266 044 31.17 766 266 044 31.17 Prime Bank Limited 262 500 000 10.68 262 500 000 10.68 Prime Capital Holdings Limited 262 500 000 10.68 262 500 000 10.68 Magni Holdings Limited (i) 232 000 000 9.44 232 000 000 9.44 Hitesh N. Anadkat (i) 62 797 891 2.55 61 710 170 2.51 NG Anadkat Limited (i) 27 067 289 1.10 27 067 289 1.10 Livingstone Exports Limited (i) 16 446 961 0.66 16 446 961 0.66 Livingstone Holdings Limited (i) 13 116 970 0.53 13 116 970 0.53 Thomas Kadantot (ii) 1 587 600 0.06 1 587 600 0.06 Omega O'Neill (iii) 1 309 391 0.05 1 309 391 0.05 Shaun Anadkat (iv) 700 000 0.03 700 000 0.03 Sheena Anadkat (iv) 500 000 0.02 500 000 0.02 Dillon Anadkat (iv) 400 000 0.02 400 000 0.02 Mr. H. N Anadkat and members of his immediate family have beneficial interest in Premier Capital (Mauritius) Limited, NG Anadkat Limited, Livingstone Exports Limited, Magni Holdings Limited and Livingstone Holdings Limited. Mr. T. Kadantot is a director of FCB Malawi, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Ms.Omega O'Neill is an immediate family member of Mr. J. M. O'Neill. Mr. J.M. O'Neill resigned from the Board of the Company effective May 2022. Mr. Shaun Anadkat, Ms. Sheena Anadkat and Mr. Dillon Anadkat are immediate family members of Mr. H. N. Anadkat. The Board of Directors and Directors' remuneration As at 31 December 2022, the Board comprised: Terence Michael Davidson - Chairman Hitesh Natwarlal Anadkat Busisa Moyo (Appointed July 2022) Gavin John Chapman Johannes Christoffel Els Mahendra Gursahani Priscilla Balgobin-Bhoyrul Rajkamal Taposeea Susanne Alfs John Michael O'Neill (Resigned May 2022) The Board is responsible for directing the affairs of the Company in the best interests of its Shareholders, in conformity with legal and regulatory frameworks, and consistent with its constitution and best governance practices. Remuneration paid by the Company and its subsidiaries to Directors of the Company has been disclosed in Note 53 of the annual financial statements. The individual remuneration of the Directors is disclosed below: USD 2022 2021 Name of Non-executive Director Terence M. Davidson 60 000 57 500 Hitesh N. Anadkat 18 000 15 500 Busisa Moyo 9 000 - Johannes C. Els 18 000 15 000 Mahendra Gursahani 18 000 - Priscilla Balgobin-Bhoyrul 18 000 16 000 Rajkamal Taposeea 18 000 16 000 Susanne Alfs 18 000 16 500 John M. O'Neill 9 000 16 500 186 000 153 000 Gavin J. Chapman is not remunerated as agreed with Barclays and Mahendra Gursahani was not remunerated as a Non-executive Director in 2021 as he was acting as interim Group Managing Director. 3 2022 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued) Directors' report (continued) for the year ended 31 December 2022 Dividend During 2022 a final dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021 of USD 2 458 250 (0.1 US cents per ordinary share) was approved by the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in June 2022 and paid in July 2022. An interim dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022 of USD 3 687 375 (0.15 US cents per ordinary share) was approved by the Directors in August 2022 and paid in September 2022. The directors have approved a second interim dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022 of USD 8 312 625 (0.34 US cents per ordinary share). The financial statements for the current financial year do not reflect this dividend. The dividend will be accounted for in equity as an appropriation of accumulated profits in the financial year ending 31 December 2023. Therefore, the dividend in relation to the 2022 financial year will amount to USD 12 000 000 (2021: USD 4 424 850), comprising a settled first interim dividend of USD 3 687 375, or 0.15 US cents per share (2021: USD 1 966 600, or 0.08 US cents) and a second interim dividend of USD 8 312 625, or 0.34 US cents per share (2021: USD 2 458 250, or 0.1 US cents per share). This will equate to a 30% dividend pay out against profit attributable to owners of the Company (2021: 16%). Going concern The Directors have no reason to believe that the Group will not be a going concern in the period ahead. The going concern assessment was performed through a review of the economic conditions in which the Group is expected to perform over the next 12 months, its ability to adapt its strategy, business and operating models to the projected macro environment, financial forecasts and business underwriting capacity. The Group has sufficient capital, human and physical resources, as well as sources of sustainable deposits which are well diversified and is, therefore, able to address short-term stress factors within reasonable parameters. The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern were also considered, given the uncertainty around further mutations and variations to the virus, as well as the impact on the Group's future results. As 2022 progressed, the infection and mortality statistics were assessed as not being material to the Group's financial results, position and cash flows. Financial risk factors The consideration of major financial risks impacting on the Group's operations has been set out in Note 7 of the financial statements. Donations During the year, no donation for political purposes was made by the Company or any of its subsidiaries. Ethical standards The Board is fully committed to ensuring the Group's affairs are conducted with integrity and that the highest ethical standards are maintained. All employees of the Group are required to abide by a code of conduct containing detailed guidelines governing ethics and integrity in the workplace. Auditor's report and financial statements The independent auditor's report is set out on pages 7 to 9 and the financial statements are set out on pages 10 to 102. On behalf of the Board Terence Davidson Busisa Moyo Director Director 4 Directors' responsibilities for the year ended 31 December 2022 The Directors are responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated and separate annual financial statements of FMBcapital Holdings Plc, comprising the consolidated and separate statements of financial position as at 31 December 2022 and the statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, statements of changes in equity and statements of cash flows for the year ended 31 December 2022, and the notes to the financial statements which include a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The consolidated and separate financial statements comply with the Mauritius Companies Act, 2001 as far as it is applicable to companies holding a Global Business Licence. In addition, the Directors are responsible for preparing the Directors' Report. The Mauritius Companies Act, 2001 requires the Directors to ensure that the Group and Company maintain proper accounting records which disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Group and Company and ensure the financial statements comply with the Mauritius Companies Act, 2001. In preparing the consolidated and separate financial statements, the Directors accept responsibility for the following: Maintenance of proper accounting records

Selection of suitable accounting policies and applying them consistently

Making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent

Compliance with applicable accounting standards, when preparing financial statements, subject to any material departures being disclosed and explained in the consolidated and separate financial statements; and

The Directors are also responsible for such internal control as the Directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and for maintaining adequate accounting records and an effective system of risk management. The directors confirm that they have complied with the above requirements in preparing the consolidated and separate financial statements. Approval of financial statements The consolidated and separate financial statements of FMBcapital Holdings Plc as identified in the first paragraph, were approved by the Board of Directors on 17 May 2023 and are signed on its behalf by: Terence Davidson Busisa Moyo Director Director

