FMBcapital : FMBCH plc 2022 Annual Report

05/25/2023 | 05:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 Annual financial statements

Belief comes first

CONTENTS

3 Directors' report

  • Directors' responsibilities
  • Certificate from the Secretary
    7 Independent auditor's report
  1. Statements of financial position
  2. Statements of profit or
    loss and other comprehensive income
  3. Statements of changes in equity
  1. Statements of cash flows
  2. Notes to the financial statements

1

Reporting entity

16

2

Basis of preparation

16

3

Adoption of new and

revised International

Financial Reporting

Standards

18

4

Segment reporting

22

  • Significant accounting judgements, estimates

and assumptions

26

  • Significant accounting

policies

29

7

Risk management

44

8

Fair value

68

  • Cash and balances with

central banks

71

10

Money market investments

71

11

Loans and advances to

customers

72

12

Repurchase agreements

73

13

Current tax

73

14

Assets held for sale

74

15

Investments at fair value

through profit or loss

74

16 Investments at fair value through other comprehensive

income75

17 Investments in subsidiary

companies75

18

Investment in joint

venture

76

19

Other assets

77

20

Investment property

78

21

Intangible assets

78

22

Leases

79

23

Property and equipment

80

24

Deferred tax

83

25

Balances due to other

banks

84

26

Customer deposits

85

27

Other payables

86

28

Provisions

86

29

Loans payable

86

30

Subordinated debt

87

31

Convertible preferences

shares

87

32

Share capital

88

33

Restructuring reserve

88

34

Property revaluation

reserve

88

35

Loan loss reserve

89

36

Other reserves

89

37

Foreign currency translation

reserve

89

38

Group subsidiaries

89

39

Interest

94

40

Net fee and commission

income

94

41

Income from investments

95

42

Gain on foreign exchange

transactions

95

43

Other operating income

95

44

Staff and training costs

95

45

Premises and equipment

costs

95

46

Depreciation and

amortisation

96

47

Administration and

general expenses

96

48

Impairment loss on

financial assets

96

49

Basic and diluted

earnings per share

97

50

Contingent liabilities

98

51

Capital commitments

98

52

Related party transactions

99

53

Directors' fees and

expenses

102

54

Events after the

reporting date

102

55 Exchange rates used for translating the Group's

foreign operations

102

Abbreviations and acronyms 103

2

Directors' report

for the year ended 31 December 2022

The Directors are pleased to submit their report together with the audited consolidated and separate financial statements of FMBcapital Holdings Plc (the Company) and its subsidiaries (the Group) for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Nature of Business

The Company is a public limited liability Company incorporated in Mauritius, registered as a Global Business Licence Company with the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE).

The Company owns and manages a portfolio of direct and indirect subsidiary investments, which are principally involved in the provision of commercial banking services. Details of Group subsidiaries, including their countries of domicile, are set out in Note 38 of the financial statements.

Directors' interests in the Company

As at 31 December 2022, the total direct and indirect interests of the Directors and parties related thereto in the issued

ordinary share capital of the Company were as follows:

2022

2021

Name

Shares

%

Shares

%

Premier Capital (Mauritius) Limited

(i)

766 266 044

31.17

766 266 044

31.17

Prime Bank Limited

262 500 000

10.68

262 500 000

10.68

Prime Capital Holdings Limited

262 500 000

10.68

262 500 000

10.68

Magni Holdings Limited

(i)

232 000 000

9.44

232 000 000

9.44

Hitesh N. Anadkat

(i)

62 797 891

2.55

61 710 170

2.51

NG Anadkat Limited

(i)

27 067 289

1.10

27 067 289

1.10

Livingstone Exports Limited

(i)

16 446 961

0.66

16 446 961

0.66

Livingstone Holdings Limited

(i)

13 116 970

0.53

13 116 970

0.53

Thomas Kadantot

(ii)

1 587 600

0.06

1 587 600

0.06

Omega O'Neill

(iii)

1 309 391

0.05

1 309 391

0.05

Shaun Anadkat

(iv)

700 000

0.03

700 000

0.03

Sheena Anadkat

(iv)

500 000

0.02

500 000

0.02

Dillon Anadkat

(iv)

400 000

0.02

400 000

0.02

  1. Mr. H. N Anadkat and members of his immediate family have beneficial interest in Premier Capital (Mauritius) Limited, NG Anadkat Limited, Livingstone Exports Limited, Magni Holdings Limited and Livingstone Holdings Limited.
  2. Mr. T. Kadantot is a director of FCB Malawi, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
  3. Ms.Omega O'Neill is an immediate family member of Mr. J. M. O'Neill. Mr. J.M. O'Neill resigned from the Board of the Company effective May 2022.
  4. Mr. Shaun Anadkat, Ms. Sheena Anadkat and Mr. Dillon Anadkat are immediate family members of Mr. H. N. Anadkat.

The Board of Directors and Directors' remuneration

As at 31 December 2022, the Board comprised:

Terence Michael Davidson - Chairman

Hitesh Natwarlal Anadkat

Busisa Moyo (Appointed July 2022)

Gavin John Chapman

Johannes Christoffel Els

Mahendra Gursahani

Priscilla Balgobin-Bhoyrul

Rajkamal Taposeea

Susanne Alfs

John Michael O'Neill (Resigned May 2022)

The Board is responsible for directing the affairs of the Company in the best interests of its Shareholders, in conformity with legal and regulatory frameworks, and consistent with its constitution and best governance practices.

Remuneration paid by the Company and its subsidiaries to Directors of the Company has been disclosed in Note 53 of the annual financial statements.

The individual remuneration of the Directors is disclosed below:

USD

2022

2021

Name of Non-executive Director

Terence M. Davidson

60 000

57 500

Hitesh N. Anadkat

18 000

15 500

Busisa Moyo

9 000

-

Johannes C. Els

18 000

15 000

Mahendra Gursahani

18 000

-

Priscilla Balgobin-Bhoyrul

18 000

16 000

Rajkamal Taposeea

18 000

16 000

Susanne Alfs

18 000

16 500

John M. O'Neill

9 000

16 500

186 000

153 000

Gavin J. Chapman is not remunerated as agreed with Barclays and Mahendra Gursahani was not remunerated as a Non-executive Director in 2021 as he was acting as interim Group Managing Director.

3

2022 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)

Directors' report (continued)

for the year ended 31 December 2022

Dividend

During 2022 a final dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021 of USD 2 458 250 (0.1 US cents per ordinary share) was approved by the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in June 2022 and paid in July 2022. An interim dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022 of USD 3 687 375 (0.15 US cents per ordinary share) was approved by the Directors in August 2022 and paid in September 2022.

The directors have approved a second interim dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022 of USD 8 312 625 (0.34 US cents per ordinary share). The financial statements for the current financial year do not reflect this dividend. The dividend will be accounted for in equity as an appropriation of accumulated profits in the financial year ending 31 December 2023.

Therefore, the dividend in relation to the 2022 financial year will amount to USD 12 000 000 (2021: USD 4 424 850), comprising a settled first interim dividend of USD 3 687 375, or 0.15 US cents per share (2021: USD 1 966 600, or 0.08 US cents) and a second interim dividend of USD 8 312 625, or 0.34 US cents per share (2021: USD 2 458 250, or 0.1 US cents per share). This will equate to a 30% dividend pay out against profit attributable to owners of the Company (2021: 16%).

Going concern

The Directors have no reason to believe that the Group will not be a going concern in the period ahead. The going concern assessment was performed through a review of the economic conditions in which the Group is expected to perform over the next 12 months, its ability to adapt its strategy, business and operating models to the projected macro environment, financial forecasts and business underwriting capacity. The Group has sufficient capital, human and physical resources, as well as sources of sustainable deposits which are well diversified and is, therefore, able to address short-term stress factors within reasonable parameters.

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern were also considered, given the uncertainty around further mutations and variations to the virus, as well as the impact on the Group's future results. As 2022 progressed, the infection and mortality statistics were assessed as not being material to the Group's financial results, position and cash flows.

Financial risk factors

The consideration of major financial risks impacting on the Group's operations has been set out in Note 7 of the financial statements.

Donations

During the year, no donation for political purposes was made by the Company or any of its subsidiaries.

Ethical standards

The Board is fully committed to ensuring the Group's affairs are conducted with integrity and that the highest ethical standards are maintained. All employees of the Group are required to abide by a code of conduct containing detailed guidelines governing ethics and integrity in the workplace.

Auditor's report and financial statements

The independent auditor's report is set out on pages 7 to 9 and the financial statements are set out on pages 10 to 102.

On behalf of the Board

Terence Davidson

Busisa Moyo

Director

Director

4

Directors' responsibilities

for the year ended 31 December 2022

The Directors are responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated and separate annual financial statements of FMBcapital Holdings Plc, comprising the consolidated and separate statements of financial position as at 31 December 2022 and the statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, statements of changes in equity and statements of cash flows for the year ended 31 December 2022, and the notes to the financial statements which include a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The consolidated and separate financial statements comply with the Mauritius Companies Act,

2001 as far as it is applicable to companies holding a Global Business Licence. In addition, the Directors are responsible for preparing the Directors' Report.

The Mauritius Companies Act, 2001 requires the Directors to ensure that the Group and Company maintain proper accounting records which disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Group and Company and ensure the financial statements comply with the Mauritius Companies Act, 2001.

In preparing the consolidated and separate financial statements, the Directors accept responsibility for the following:

  • Maintenance of proper accounting records
  • Selection of suitable accounting policies and applying them consistently
  • Making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent
  • Compliance with applicable accounting standards, when preparing financial statements, subject to any material departures being disclosed and explained in the consolidated and separate financial statements; and
  • Preparation of financial statements on a going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume the Company will continue to operate for the foreseeable future.

The Directors are also responsible for such internal control as the Directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and for maintaining adequate accounting records and an effective system of risk management.

The directors confirm that they have complied with the above requirements in preparing the consolidated and separate financial statements.

Approval of financial statements

The consolidated and separate financial statements of FMBcapital Holdings Plc as identified in the first paragraph, were approved by the Board of Directors on 17 May 2023 and are signed on its behalf by:

Terence Davidson

Busisa Moyo

Director

Director

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FMBcapital Holdings plc published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 09:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
