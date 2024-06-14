AGM NOTICE
We refer to our AGM notice dated May 24, 2024,
originally scheduled as an in-person event at the First
Capital Bank Training Centre on June 28, 2024,
at 16h00 CAT.
Please be advised that the AGM will now be held as a virtual meeting at the same date and time, following consultation with the Malawi Stock Exchange.
In light of the recently announced national mourning following the untimely passing of our Vice President and other esteemed individuals, we believe this format is more respectful and appropriate.
