FMBcapital : FMBCH plc FY2022 Financials

The summary consolidated and separate financial statements are prepared in order to meet the requirements of the Financial Services Act, 2010 of Malawi
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FMBCAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC
Report of the independent auditor on the summary consolidated and separate financial statements
AUDITED SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
for the year ended 31 December 2022
TOTAL
PROFIT
OPERATING
CUSTOMER
CUSTOMER
for the year ended 31 December
AUDITED
2022
2021
2022
2021
USD'000
Opening equity
181 362
136 141
120 008
119 742
Profit for the year
61 195
40 446
11 958
4 199
Total other comprehensive
(loss)/income
(31 573)
11 720
-
-
Dividends declared and paid
(13 676)
(3 933)
(6 146)
(3 933)
Movements in other reserves
(426)
(3 012)
-
-
Closing equity
196 882
181 362
125 820
120 008
Summary statements of financial position
for summarised financial statements and to comply with the Malawi Stock Exchange Listing Requirements which require the publication of audited results by a listed entity. The summarised financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the framework concepts and the measurement and recognition requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The summary consolidated and separate financial statements, without reference to the detailed notes, are derived from the audited consolidated and separate financial statements of FMBcapital Holdings Plc (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2022. These audited consolidated and separate financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and in compliance with the requirements of the Mauritius Companies Act 2001 in so far as applicable to Global Business Licence companies, are available at the Company's registered office at JTC Fiduciary Services (Mauritius) Limited, Unit 5ABC, 5th Floor, Standard Chartered Tower, 19 Cybercity, Ebѐne, Mauritius.
Opinion
The summary consolidated and separate financial statements, which comprise the summary consolidated and separate statements of financial position as at 31 December 2022, the summary consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the summary consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity and the summary consolidated and separate statements of cash flows for the year then ended, are derived from the audited financial statements of FMBcapital Holdings Plc (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2022.
In our opinion, the accompanying summary consolidated and separate financial statements are consistent in all material respects, with the audited consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs)andincompliancewiththerequirements of the Mauritius Companies Act 2001, in so far as applicable to Global Business Licence companies.
The Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements and Our Report Thereon
We expressed an unmodified audit opinion on the audited consolidated and separate financial statements in our report dated 17 May 2023. That report also includes the communication of key audit matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements of the current year.
Responsibilities of Directors for the Summary Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
The directors are responsible for the preparation of the summary consolidated and separate financial statements on the basis described in the Basis of preparation note.
Auditor's Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on whether the summary consolidated and separate financial statements are consistent, in all material respects, with the audited consolidated and separate financial statements based on our procedures, which were conducted in accordance with International Standard on Auditing (ISA) 810 (Revised),
AFTER TAX
INCOME
DEPOSITS
ADVANCES
51%
10%
17%
18%
DIVIDEND
RETURN ON
CREDIT
PER SHARE
COST TO
AVERAGE
LOSS RATIO
(US CENTS)**
INCOME RATIO
EQUITY
0.77%
0.49
50%
32%
CONSOLIDATED
SEPARATE
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
as at 31 December
AUDITED
Investment in subsidiary companies
USD'000
2022
2021
2022
2021
At the end of the reporting period, the Company's portfolio of investments in
ASSETS
subsidiary companies was unchanged from the previous reporting period and
Cash and balances with central banks
384 137
308 714
2 897
9 100
comprised:
Holding %
USD'000
Money market investments
212 189
280 272
-
-
Nature of
Type of
Loans and advances to customers
651 726
552 811
-
-
Name of entity
Business
Investment
2022
Repurchase agreements
13 919
94 159
-
-
First Capital Bank Plc
Equity
Current tax asset
2 375
857
-
-
100
88 034
(Malawi)
Banking
Shares
Assets held for sale
133
343
-
-
Afcarme Zimbabwe
Investments at fair value through
Holdings (Private)
Equity
Summary Consolidated and Separate Financial
Statements
The summary consolidated and separate financial statements do not contain all the disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards. Reading the summary consolidated and separate financial statements and the auditor's report thereon, therefore, is not a substitute for reading the audited consolidated and separate financial statements and the auditor's report thereon. The summary consolidated and separate financial statements and the audited consolidated and separate financial statements do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the date of our report on the audited consolidated and separate financial statements.
Engagements to Report on Summary Financial Statements.
Use of this report
This report, including our opinion, has been prepared for and only for the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with Section 37 of the Financial Services Act, 2010 of Malawi and the Malawi Stock Exchange Listing Requirements and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Company and the Company's Board of Directors, for our audit work for this report, or for the opinions we have formed.
Deloitte
Chartered Accountants (Mauritius)
23 May 2023
Summary statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
CONSOLIDATED
SEPARATE
for the year ended 31 December
AUDITED
USD'000
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest and similar income
148 248
126 014
291
251
Interest expense and similar charges
(38 782)
(28 886)
(2 381)
(2 384)
Net interest income/(expense)
109 466
97 128
(2 090)
(2 133)
Net fees and commissions
36 510
44 862
-
-
Income from investments (including
investment properties)
4 337
3 892
16 366
8 152
Gain on foreign exchange transactions
39 043
25 893
292
685
Other operating income
2 197
1 608
7 737
2 760
Total non-interest income
82 087
76 255
24 395
11 597
Total operating income
191 553
173 383
22 305
9 464
Staff and training costs
(47 750)
(44 428)
(4 399)
(1 543)
Premises and equipment costs
(14 293)
(14 704)
(1 904)
(1 345)
Depreciation and amortisation
(8 668)
(8 242)
(946)
(720)
Administration and general expenses
(25 584)
(29 524)
(1 406)
(851)
Total non-interest expenses
(96 295)
(96 898)
(8 655)
(4 459)
Impairment loss on financial assets
(4 202)
(7 058)
-
-
Operating profit
91 056
69 427
13 650
5 005
Net monetary loss
(7 662)
(5 129)
-
-
Loss on owner occupied property
-
(3 365)
-
-
Impairment loss on investment in
joint venture
(719)
(16 505)
-
-
Fair value gain on investment property
-
448
-
-
Share of profit in joint venture
4 424
14 222
-
-
Profit before income tax expense
87 099
59 098
13 650
5 005
Income tax expense
(25 904)
(18 652)
(1 692)
(806)
Profit for the year
61 195
40 446
11 958
4 199
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be classified to
profit or loss
Revaluation surplus on property
3 351
-
-
-
Deferred tax on revalued property
592
-
-
-
Fair value gain on FVOCI financial assets
205
4 041
-
-
Deferred tax on FVOCI financial assets
(58)
-
-
-
4 090
4 041
-
-
Items that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translating
foreign operations*
(35 663)
7 679
-
-
Total other comprehensive
(loss)/income for the year
(31 573)
11 720
-
-
Total comprehensive for the year
29 622
52 166
11 958
4 199
Profit or loss attributable to:
Owners of the parent
40 089
27 206
11 958
4 199
Non-controlling interests
21 106
13 240
-
-
Profit for the year
61 195
40 446
11 958
4 199
Total comprehensive attributable to:
Owners of the parent
17 589
32 831
11 958
4 199
Non-controlling interests
12 033
19 335
-
-
Total comprehensive income for
the year
29 622
52 166
11 958
4 199
Basic earnings per share (US cents)
1.631
1.107
Diluted earnings per share (US cents)
1.525
1.042
* Incorporates effects of hyperinflation.
** Represents first and second interim dividend.
profit or loss
4 611
6 615
-
-
Limited
Banking
Shares
100
17 670
Investments at fair value through
First Capital Bank
Equity
other comprehensive income
5 906
5 302
-
-
(Zambia) Limited
Banking
Shares
49
4 634
Investments in subsidiary companies
-
-
141 386
141 386
First Capital Shared
Shared
Equity
Investment in joint venture
15 580
11 875
-
-
Services Limited
Services
Shares
100
4 160
Other assets
27 061
34 370
5 441
1 436
First Capital Bank
Equity
38.6
3 047
Investment property
4 800
4 700
-
-
Limited (Botswana)
Banking
Shares
Intangible assets
8 251
9 817
3 923
2 314
First Capital Bank
Preference
100
2 475
Right-of-use assets
6 593
5 824
42
118
Limited (Botswana)
Banking
Shares
First Capital Bank
Equity
Property and equipment
54 021
55 798
786
617
80
21 366
S.A. (Mozambique)
Banking
Shares
Deferred tax assets
2 262
3 899
-
-
Total investment in
Total assets
1 393 564
1 375 356
154 475
154 971
subsidiary companies
141 386
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Exchange rate trends
Liabilities
Balances due to other banks
47 647
209 386
-
-
2022
2021
Customer deposits
1 039 070
887 233
-
-
Closing
Average
Closing
Average
Other payables
46 716
32 777
1 126
1 726
Country
Currency
rate
rate
rate
rate
Current tax liabilities
3 748
2 564
-
-
Botswana
BWP
12.76
12.32
11.75
11.07
Lease liabilities
6 572
6 341
63
138
Malawi
MWK
1 026.09
937.46
814.24
802.81
Deferred tax liabilities
7 442
5 226
-
-
Mauritius
MUR
43.65
43.91
43.74
41.64
Provisions
5 574
6 503
-
-
Mozambique
MZN
63.87
63.84
63.83
65.89
Loans payable
16 679
17 165
16 679
22 312
Zambia
ZMW
18.11
16.89
16.66
19.99
Subordinated debt
12 447
16 012
-
-
Zimbabwe
ZWL
687.28
687.28
108.67
108.67
Convertible preference shares
10 787
10 787
10 787
10 787
Debt and other liabilities
Total liabilities
1 196 682
1 193 994
28 655
34 963
Balances due to other banks
Equity
AUDITED
Share capital
117 409
117 409
117 409
117 409
Restructuring reserve
(54 511)
(54 511)
-
-
USD'000
2022
2021
Property revaluation reserve
10 189
6 342
-
-
Balances due to other banks
15 842
106 309
Loan loss reserve
3 097
2 280
-
-
Currency swap liabilities
18 153
90 078
Other reserves
4 181
4 010
-
-
Bank of Zambia - TMTRF
7 484
-
Foreign currency translation reserve
(50 594)
(24 170)
-
-
European Investment Bank (EIB)
-
633
Retained earnings
98 146
65 337
8 411
2 599
FMO Line of Credit
6 168
12 366
Total equity attributable to equity
47 647
209 386
holders of the company
127 917
116 697
125 820
120 008
Maturing as follows
Non-controlling Interests
68 965
64 665
-
-
Due within 1 year
43 635
195 578
Total equity
196 882
181 362
125 820
120 008
Due between 2 and 5 years
4 012
13 808
Total equity and liabilities
1 393 564
1 375 356
154 475
154 971
47 647
209 386
Summary statements
In 2020, FCB Zambia secured a targeted medium-term refinancing facility,
Bank of Zambia - Targeted Medium Term Refinancing Facility, for on-lending
of cash flows
to customers. Interest is payable linked to the Zambia Monetary policy rate
which was 8% per annum. The loan is repayable in quarterly instalments with
CONSOLIDATED
SEPARATE
interest. The loan was disbursed in three tranches whose maturity dates are
1 September 2023, 4 February 2024 and 8 February 2025.
for the year ended 31 December
AUDITED
Subordinated debt
2022
2021
2022
2021
USD'000
USD'000
2022
2021
Net cash generated from
Notes issued by FCB Botswana
12 447
16 012
operating activities
211 315
52 095
10 977
4 933
Net cash generated from/
The subordinated debt notes constitute direct, subordinated and unsecured
(used in) investing activities
93 116
(143 905)
(2 658)
(1 100)
obligations and the terms are unchanged from 31 December 2021. In 2022,
Net cash (used in)/generated from
First Capital Bank Botswana (FCB Botswana) issued BWP 15 million (USD 1.2 million).
financing activities
(191 198)
122 472
(14 522)
1 050
These are floating rate notes maturing on 1 July 2027, which earned interest at
Net increase in cash and cash
a cumulative rate of 7.96% following introduction of the Monetary Policy rate
(MOPR) by the Bank of Botswana (BOB) in April 2022.
equivalents
113 233
30 662
(6 203)
4 883
Cash and cash equivalents
Loans payable
at beginning of period
308 755
307 795
9 100
4 217
USD'000
2022
2021
Effect of changes in exchange
rates and hyperinflation
(37 837)
(29 702)
-
-
Related parties
6 500
6 500
Cash and cash equivalents at
Other lenders
10 179
10 665
end of period*
384 151
308 755
2 897
9 100
16 679
17 165
* Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at 31 December are gross amounts excluding expected credit
Related party loans are unsecured and are due to mature during second half of
losses of USD 14 730 and USD 40 979 for 2022 and 2021 respectively.
2023. These loans bear interest rate of 9% payable annually.
REVIEW OF THE YEAR
Performance in 2022
FMBCH plc and its subsidiaries ("the Group") posted strong performance for the year ended 31 December 2022, with growth in operating income, income accretive assets and profits across its footprint. Customer numbers grew by 26% to over 555 000, demonstrating the Group's commitment to providing quality services that meet clients' needs.
Notable performance outcomes of 2022 against the preceding year included:
Net interest income for the year grew by 13% and total non-interest income by 8%, resulting in total operating income of USD 191.6 million - a growth of 10% year on year.
Profit after tax of USD 61.2 million was achieved - up 51% from 2021.
Loans and advances to customers are up 18% at year-end, closing at USD 651.7 million.
Credit loss ratio on customer advances (net impairment expense as a proportion of average advances) was 0.77% (2021: 1.43%).
Further, the Group's non-performing loans remain one of the lowest in the regional banking industry, at only 2.8% (2021: 2.9%) of the USD 664.6 million gross advances portfolio (2021: USD 565.3 million).
Customer deposits were up 17% rising to more than USD 1.04 billion.
Profit after tax by country
AUDITED
Year on year
USD Million
2022
2021
growth
Botswana
13.66
9.49
44%
Malawi
19.34
18.33
6%
Mauritius
(4.24)
(3.47)
(22%)
Mozambique
11.05
1.46
657%
Zambia
10.01
4.81
108%
Zimbabwe
11.37
9.82
16%
Total
61.19
40.44
51%
The Group's basic earnings per share were 1.631 US cents (2021: 1.107 US cents), delivering a return on equity of
32% (2021: 25%).
The FMBCH Group remains intent on growing into a significant regional banking brand, with a diversified portfolio of corporate, business and consumer services complemented by a strong focus on treasury and trade activities. The Group is selectively rolling out consumer lending and other retail services across its footprint. A rigorous underpinning of enterprise risk governance at country and Group level is a mainstay of its oversight process, such that capital, liquidity, and other resource allocations are made based on risk assessment, opportunity sizing, and sound data.
The global economic environment
As the world moved into the post-pandemic new order, the Russian-Ukraine conflict brought with it supply constraints on wheat, fertiliser, fuel and gas. This exacerbated inflation, thereby driving up monetary policy interest rates. In addition, the US dollar strengthened against most currencies, including those of the FMBCH Group.
Throughout these influences, the FMBCH Group continues to be well governed with a strong focus on maintaining a healthy financial position that enables long-term, sustainable performance and growth.
Macroeconomic outlook
Global economic growth is expected to slow sharply in 2023, reflecting the prolonged effects of the war in Ukraine, and other geopolitical pressures, together with high inflation and rising interest rates.
Prices are also expected to remain high, even after inflation subsides, fueling the risk of social unrest.
TheGroupremainscautiouslyoptimisticthat,despitethesechallenges,growthforecastsintheSouthernAfricanDevelopment Community (SADC) remain relatively positive, and it is expected that private sector, foreign direct investment (FDI) and local investment may pick up despite foreign exchange limitations and national debt pressures in certain Group markets. The Board and management believe that there is potential to increase the Group's market share across all components through excellent customer service, innovative solutions and leveraging regional trade flows in the region, all while ensuring strong governance and simplicity of delivery. The Group continues to carefully monitor developments and market signals, particularly relating to inflation, trade, monetary policy and overall economic stability.
Dividend
The Directors have approved a second interim dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022 of USD 8 312 625 (0.34 US cents per ordinary share) payable on or about 12 June 2023. The financial statements for year ended 31 December 2022 do not reflect this dividend.
Such dividend will be accounted for in equity as an appropriation of accumulated profits in the year ended 31 December 2023. In addition to the first interim dividend of 0.15 US cents per ordinary share (paid in the third quarter of 2022), the second interim dividend would bring the 2022 annual dividend to 0.49 US cents per share (2021: 0.18 US cents per share). This translates to an almost threefold growth in annual dividends.
The Group's intent is to maintain a regular dividend policy going forward, subject to the Group's growth aspirations. By order of the board
FMBcapital Holdings plc published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2023 11:56:07 UTC.