  Homepage
  Equities
  Malawi
  Malawi Stock Exchange
  FMBcapital Holdings Plc
  News
  Summary
    FMBCH   MWFMB0010138

FMBCAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC

(FMBCH)
End-of-day quote Malawi Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-22
180.00 MWK    0.00%
05/24/2023 | 07:57am EDT
Fmbcapital : FMBCH plc FY2022 Financials
05/23
Fmbcapital : FMBCH plc Y2022 2ND Interim Dividend Notice
2022
FMBcapital Holdings Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
FMBcapital : FMBCH plc FY2022 Financials

05/24/2023 | 07:57am EDT
Summary statements of changes in equity

CONSOLIDATED

SEPARATE

Basis of preparation

The summary consolidated and separate financial statements are prepared in order to meet the requirements of the Financial Services Act, 2010 of Malawi

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FMBCAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC

Report of the independent auditor on the summary consolidated and separate financial statements

AUDITED SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

for the year ended 31 December 2022

TOTAL

PROFIT

OPERATING

CUSTOMER

CUSTOMER

for the year ended 31 December

AUDITED

2022

2021

2022

2021

USD'000

Opening equity

181 362

136 141

120 008

119 742

Profit for the year

61 195

40 446

11 958

4 199

Total other comprehensive

(loss)/income

(31 573)

11 720

-

-

Dividends declared and paid

(13 676)

(3 933)

(6 146)

(3 933)

Movements in other reserves

(426)

(3 012)

-

-

Closing equity

196 882

181 362

125 820

120 008

Summary statements of financial position

for summarised financial statements and to comply with the Malawi Stock Exchange Listing Requirements which require the publication of audited results by a listed entity. The summarised financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the framework concepts and the measurement and recognition requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The summary consolidated and separate financial statements, without reference to the detailed notes, are derived from the audited consolidated and separate financial statements of FMBcapital Holdings Plc (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2022. These audited consolidated and separate financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and in compliance with the requirements of the Mauritius Companies Act 2001 in so far as applicable to Global Business Licence companies, are available at the Company's registered office at JTC Fiduciary Services (Mauritius) Limited, Unit 5ABC, 5th Floor, Standard Chartered Tower, 19 Cybercity, Ebѐne, Mauritius.

Opinion

The summary consolidated and separate financial statements, which comprise the summary consolidated and separate statements of financial position as at 31 December 2022, the summary consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the summary consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity and the summary consolidated and separate statements of cash flows for the year then ended, are derived from the audited financial statements of FMBcapital Holdings Plc (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2022.

In our opinion, the accompanying summary consolidated and separate financial statements are consistent in all material respects, with the audited consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs)andincompliancewiththerequirements of the Mauritius Companies Act 2001, in so far as applicable to Global Business Licence companies.

The Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements and Our Report Thereon

We expressed an unmodified audit opinion on the audited consolidated and separate financial statements in our report dated 17 May 2023. That report also includes the communication of key audit matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements of the current year.

Responsibilities of Directors for the Summary Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

The directors are responsible for the preparation of the summary consolidated and separate financial statements on the basis described in the Basis of preparation note.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on whether the summary consolidated and separate financial statements are consistent, in all material respects, with the audited consolidated and separate financial statements based on our procedures, which were conducted in accordance with International Standard on Auditing (ISA) 810 (Revised),

AFTER TAX

INCOME

DEPOSITS

ADVANCES

51%

10%

17%

18%

DIVIDEND

RETURN ON

CREDIT

PER SHARE

COST TO

AVERAGE

LOSS RATIO

(US CENTS)**

INCOME RATIO

EQUITY

0.77%

0.49

50%

32%

CONSOLIDATED

SEPARATE

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

as at 31 December

AUDITED

Investment in subsidiary companies

USD'000

2022

2021

2022

2021

At the end of the reporting period, the Company's portfolio of investments in

ASSETS

subsidiary companies was unchanged from the previous reporting period and

Cash and balances with central banks

384 137

308 714

2 897

9 100

comprised:

Holding %

USD'000

Money market investments

212 189

280 272

-

-

Nature of

Type of

Loans and advances to customers

651 726

552 811

-

-

Name of entity

Business

Investment

2022

Repurchase agreements

13 919

94 159

-

-

First Capital Bank Plc

Equity

Current tax asset

2 375

857

-

-

100

88 034

(Malawi)

Banking

Shares

Assets held for sale

133

343

-

-

Afcarme Zimbabwe

Investments at fair value through

Holdings (Private)

Equity

Summary Consolidated and Separate Financial

Statements

The summary consolidated and separate financial statements do not contain all the disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards. Reading the summary consolidated and separate financial statements and the auditor's report thereon, therefore, is not a substitute for reading the audited consolidated and separate financial statements and the auditor's report thereon. The summary consolidated and separate financial statements and the audited consolidated and separate financial statements do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the date of our report on the audited consolidated and separate financial statements.

Engagements to Report on Summary Financial Statements.

Use of this report

This report, including our opinion, has been prepared for and only for the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with Section 37 of the Financial Services Act, 2010 of Malawi and the Malawi Stock Exchange Listing Requirements and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Company and the Company's Board of Directors, for our audit work for this report, or for the opinions we have formed.

Deloitte

Chartered Accountants (Mauritius)

23 May 2023

Summary statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

CONSOLIDATED

SEPARATE

for the year ended 31 December

AUDITED

USD'000

2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest and similar income

148 248

126 014

291

251

Interest expense and similar charges

(38 782)

(28 886)

(2 381)

(2 384)

Net interest income/(expense)

109 466

97 128

(2 090)

(2 133)

Net fees and commissions

36 510

44 862

-

-

Income from investments (including

investment properties)

4 337

3 892

16 366

8 152

Gain on foreign exchange transactions

39 043

25 893

292

685

Other operating income

2 197

1 608

7 737

2 760

Total non-interest income

82 087

76 255

24 395

11 597

Total operating income

191 553

173 383

22 305

9 464

Staff and training costs

(47 750)

(44 428)

(4 399)

(1 543)

Premises and equipment costs

(14 293)

(14 704)

(1 904)

(1 345)

Depreciation and amortisation

(8 668)

(8 242)

(946)

(720)

Administration and general expenses

(25 584)

(29 524)

(1 406)

(851)

Total non-interest expenses

(96 295)

(96 898)

(8 655)

(4 459)

Impairment loss on financial assets

(4 202)

(7 058)

-

-

Operating profit

91 056

69 427

13 650

5 005

Net monetary loss

(7 662)

(5 129)

-

-

Loss on owner occupied property

-

(3 365)

-

-

Impairment loss on investment in

joint venture

(719)

(16 505)

-

-

Fair value gain on investment property

-

448

-

-

Share of profit in joint venture

4 424

14 222

-

-

Profit before income tax expense

87 099

59 098

13 650

5 005

Income tax expense

(25 904)

(18 652)

(1 692)

(806)

Profit for the year

61 195

40 446

11 958

4 199

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be classified to

profit or loss

Revaluation surplus on property

3 351

-

-

-

Deferred tax on revalued property

592

-

-

-

Fair value gain on FVOCI financial assets

205

4 041

-

-

Deferred tax on FVOCI financial assets

(58)

-

-

-

4 090

4 041

-

-

Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translating

foreign operations*

(35 663)

7 679

-

-

Total other comprehensive

(loss)/income for the year

(31 573)

11 720

-

-

Total comprehensive for the year

29 622

52 166

11 958

4 199

Profit or loss attributable to:

Owners of the parent

40 089

27 206

11 958

4 199

Non-controlling interests

21 106

13 240

-

-

Profit for the year

61 195

40 446

11 958

4 199

Total comprehensive attributable to:

Owners of the parent

17 589

32 831

11 958

4 199

Non-controlling interests

12 033

19 335

-

-

Total comprehensive income for

the year

29 622

52 166

11 958

4 199

Basic earnings per share (US cents)

1.631

1.107

Diluted earnings per share (US cents)

1.525

1.042

* Incorporates effects of hyperinflation.

** Represents first and second interim dividend.

profit or loss

4 611

6 615

-

-

Limited

Banking

Shares

100

17 670

Investments at fair value through

First Capital Bank

Equity

other comprehensive income

5 906

5 302

-

-

(Zambia) Limited

Banking

Shares

49

4 634

Investments in subsidiary companies

-

-

141 386

141 386

First Capital Shared

Shared

Equity

Investment in joint venture

15 580

11 875

-

-

Services Limited

Services

Shares

100

4 160

Other assets

27 061

34 370

5 441

1 436

First Capital Bank

Equity

38.6

3 047

Investment property

4 800

4 700

-

-

Limited (Botswana)

Banking

Shares

Intangible assets

8 251

9 817

3 923

2 314

First Capital Bank

Preference

100

2 475

Right-of-use assets

6 593

5 824

42

118

Limited (Botswana)

Banking

Shares

First Capital Bank

Equity

Property and equipment

54 021

55 798

786

617

80

21 366

S.A. (Mozambique)

Banking

Shares

Deferred tax assets

2 262

3 899

-

-

Total investment in

Total assets

1 393 564

1 375 356

154 475

154 971

subsidiary companies

141 386

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Exchange rate trends

Liabilities

Balances due to other banks

47 647

209 386

-

-

2022

2021

Customer deposits

1 039 070

887 233

-

-

Closing

Average

Closing

Average

Other payables

46 716

32 777

1 126

1 726

Country

Currency

rate

rate

rate

rate

Current tax liabilities

3 748

2 564

-

-

Botswana

BWP

12.76

12.32

11.75

11.07

Lease liabilities

6 572

6 341

63

138

Malawi

MWK

1 026.09

937.46

814.24

802.81

Deferred tax liabilities

7 442

5 226

-

-

Mauritius

MUR

43.65

43.91

43.74

41.64

Provisions

5 574

6 503

-

-

Mozambique

MZN

63.87

63.84

63.83

65.89

Loans payable

16 679

17 165

16 679

22 312

Zambia

ZMW

18.11

16.89

16.66

19.99

Subordinated debt

12 447

16 012

-

-

Zimbabwe

ZWL

687.28

687.28

108.67

108.67

Convertible preference shares

10 787

10 787

10 787

10 787

Debt and other liabilities

Total liabilities

1 196 682

1 193 994

28 655

34 963

Balances due to other banks

Equity

AUDITED

Share capital

117 409

117 409

117 409

117 409

Restructuring reserve

(54 511)

(54 511)

-

-

USD'000

2022

2021

Property revaluation reserve

10 189

6 342

-

-

Balances due to other banks

15 842

106 309

Loan loss reserve

3 097

2 280

-

-

Currency swap liabilities

18 153

90 078

Other reserves

4 181

4 010

-

-

Bank of Zambia - TMTRF

7 484

-

Foreign currency translation reserve

(50 594)

(24 170)

-

-

European Investment Bank (EIB)

-

633

Retained earnings

98 146

65 337

8 411

2 599

FMO Line of Credit

6 168

12 366

Total equity attributable to equity

47 647

209 386

holders of the company

127 917

116 697

125 820

120 008

Maturing as follows

Non-controlling Interests

68 965

64 665

-

-

Due within 1 year

43 635

195 578

Total equity

196 882

181 362

125 820

120 008

Due between 2 and 5 years

4 012

13 808

Total equity and liabilities

1 393 564

1 375 356

154 475

154 971

47 647

209 386

Summary statements

In 2020, FCB Zambia secured a targeted medium-term refinancing facility,

Bank of Zambia - Targeted Medium Term Refinancing Facility, for on-lending

of cash flows

to customers. Interest is payable linked to the Zambia Monetary policy rate

which was 8% per annum. The loan is repayable in quarterly instalments with

CONSOLIDATED

SEPARATE

interest. The loan was disbursed in three tranches whose maturity dates are

1 September 2023, 4 February 2024 and 8 February 2025.

for the year ended 31 December

AUDITED

Subordinated debt

2022

2021

2022

2021

USD'000

USD'000

2022

2021

Net cash generated from

Notes issued by FCB Botswana

12 447

16 012

operating activities

211 315

52 095

10 977

4 933

Net cash generated from/

The subordinated debt notes constitute direct, subordinated and unsecured

(used in) investing activities

93 116

(143 905)

(2 658)

(1 100)

obligations and the terms are unchanged from 31 December 2021. In 2022,

Net cash (used in)/generated from

First Capital Bank Botswana (FCB Botswana) issued BWP 15 million (USD 1.2 million).

financing activities

(191 198)

122 472

(14 522)

1 050

These are floating rate notes maturing on 1 July 2027, which earned interest at

Net increase in cash and cash

a cumulative rate of 7.96% following introduction of the Monetary Policy rate

(MOPR) by the Bank of Botswana (BOB) in April 2022.

equivalents

113 233

30 662

(6 203)

4 883

Cash and cash equivalents

Loans payable

at beginning of period

308 755

307 795

9 100

4 217

USD'000

2022

2021

Effect of changes in exchange

rates and hyperinflation

(37 837)

(29 702)

-

-

Related parties

6 500

6 500

Cash and cash equivalents at

Other lenders

10 179

10 665

end of period*

384 151

308 755

2 897

9 100

16 679

17 165

* Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at 31 December are gross amounts excluding expected credit

Related party loans are unsecured and are due to mature during second half of

losses of USD 14 730 and USD 40 979 for 2022 and 2021 respectively.

2023. These loans bear interest rate of 9% payable annually.

REVIEW OF THE YEAR

Performance in 2022

FMBCH plc and its subsidiaries ("the Group") posted strong performance for the year ended 31 December 2022, with growth in operating income, income accretive assets and profits across its footprint. Customer numbers grew by 26% to over 555 000, demonstrating the Group's commitment to providing quality services that meet clients' needs.

Notable performance outcomes of 2022 against the preceding year included:

  • Net interest income for the year grew by 13% and total non-interest income by 8%, resulting in total operating income of USD 191.6 million - a growth of 10% year on year.
  • Profit after tax of USD 61.2 million was achieved - up 51% from 2021.
  • Loans and advances to customers are up 18% at year-end, closing at USD 651.7 million.
  • Credit loss ratio on customer advances (net impairment expense as a proportion of average advances) was 0.77% (2021: 1.43%).
  • Further, the Group's non-performing loans remain one of the lowest in the regional banking industry, at only 2.8% (2021: 2.9%) of the USD 664.6 million gross advances portfolio (2021: USD 565.3 million).
  • Customer deposits were up 17% rising to more than USD 1.04 billion.

Profit after tax by country

AUDITED

Year on year

USD Million

2022

2021

growth

Botswana

13.66

9.49

44%

Malawi

19.34

18.33

6%

Mauritius

(4.24)

(3.47)

(22%)

Mozambique

11.05

1.46

657%

Zambia

10.01

4.81

108%

Zimbabwe

11.37

9.82

16%

Total

61.19

40.44

51%

The Group's basic earnings per share were 1.631 US cents (2021: 1.107 US cents), delivering a return on equity of

32% (2021: 25%).

The FMBCH Group remains intent on growing into a significant regional banking brand, with a diversified portfolio of corporate, business and consumer services complemented by a strong focus on treasury and trade activities. The Group is selectively rolling out consumer lending and other retail services across its footprint. A rigorous underpinning of enterprise risk governance at country and Group level is a mainstay of its oversight process, such that capital, liquidity, and other resource allocations are made based on risk assessment, opportunity sizing, and sound data.

The global economic environment

As the world moved into the post-pandemic new order, the Russian-Ukraine conflict brought with it supply constraints on wheat, fertiliser, fuel and gas. This exacerbated inflation, thereby driving up monetary policy interest rates. In addition, the US dollar strengthened against most currencies, including those of the FMBCH Group.

Throughout these influences, the FMBCH Group continues to be well governed with a strong focus on maintaining a healthy financial position that enables long-term, sustainable performance and growth.

Macroeconomic outlook

Global economic growth is expected to slow sharply in 2023, reflecting the prolonged effects of the war in Ukraine, and other geopolitical pressures, together with high inflation and rising interest rates.

Prices are also expected to remain high, even after inflation subsides, fueling the risk of social unrest.

TheGroupremainscautiouslyoptimisticthat,despitethesechallenges,growthforecastsintheSouthernAfricanDevelopment Community (SADC) remain relatively positive, and it is expected that private sector, foreign direct investment (FDI) and local investment may pick up despite foreign exchange limitations and national debt pressures in certain Group markets. The Board and management believe that there is potential to increase the Group's market share across all components through excellent customer service, innovative solutions and leveraging regional trade flows in the region, all while ensuring strong governance and simplicity of delivery. The Group continues to carefully monitor developments and market signals, particularly relating to inflation, trade, monetary policy and overall economic stability.

Dividend

The Directors have approved a second interim dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022 of USD 8 312 625 (0.34 US cents per ordinary share) payable on or about 12 June 2023. The financial statements for year ended 31 December 2022 do not reflect this dividend.

Such dividend will be accounted for in equity as an appropriation of accumulated profits in the year ended 31 December 2023. In addition to the first interim dividend of 0.15 US cents per ordinary share (paid in the third quarter of 2022), the second interim dividend would bring the 2022 annual dividend to 0.49 US cents per share (2021: 0.18 US cents per share). This translates to an almost threefold growth in annual dividends.

The Group's intent is to maintain a regular dividend policy going forward, subject to the Group's growth aspirations. By order of the board

Terence Davidson - Chairman

Mr. Busisa Moyo - Director

17 May 2023

Where to find us

Registered Office:

Branch Office:

C/o: JTC Fiduciary Services (Mauritius) Limited,

Livingstone Towers, Glyn Jones Road

Unit 5ABC, 5th Floor, Standard Chartered Tower

Private Bag 122, Blantyre, Malawi

19 Cybercity, Ebène, Mauritius

Tel: +265 1 821955 / 821943

Belief comes first.

www.fmbcapitalgroup.com

Disclaimer

FMBcapital Holdings plc published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2023 11:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 150 M - -
Net income 2021 27,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 49,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7 680x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 432 M 432 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,96x
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 773
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jaco Viljoen Group Chief Executive Officer
Mythri Sambasivan-George Chief Financial Officer
Terence M. Davidson Non-Executive Chairman
Samir Khare Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Shwetank Singhvi Group Head-Operations & Shared Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FMBCAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC62.37%432
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.93%399 155
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.20%237 173
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.71%227 758
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.38%171 466
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.03%155 042
