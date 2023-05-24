FMBcapital : FMBCH plc FY2022 Financials 05/24/2023 | 07:57am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Summary statements of changes in equity CONSOLIDATED SEPARATE Basis of preparation The summary consolidated and separate financial statements are prepared in order to meet the requirements of the Financial Services Act, 2010 of Malawi INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FMBCAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC Report of the independent auditor on the summary consolidated and separate financial statements AUDITED SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the year ended 31 December 2022 TOTAL PROFIT OPERATING CUSTOMER CUSTOMER for the year ended 31 December AUDITED 2022 2021 2022 2021 USD'000 Opening equity 181 362 136 141 120 008 119 742 Profit for the year 61 195 40 446 11 958 4 199 Total other comprehensive (loss)/income (31 573) 11 720 - - Dividends declared and paid (13 676) (3 933) (6 146) (3 933) Movements in other reserves (426) (3 012) - - Closing equity 196 882 181 362 125 820 120 008 Summary statements of financial position for summarised financial statements and to comply with the Malawi Stock Exchange Listing Requirements which require the publication of audited results by a listed entity. The summarised financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the framework concepts and the measurement and recognition requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The summary consolidated and separate financial statements, without reference to the detailed notes, are derived from the audited consolidated and separate financial statements of FMBcapital Holdings Plc (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2022. These audited consolidated and separate financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and in compliance with the requirements of the Mauritius Companies Act 2001 in so far as applicable to Global Business Licence companies, are available at the Company's registered office at JTC Fiduciary Services (Mauritius) Limited, Unit 5ABC, 5th Floor, Standard Chartered Tower, 19 Cybercity, Ebѐne, Mauritius. Opinion The summary consolidated and separate financial statements, which comprise the summary consolidated and separate statements of financial position as at 31 December 2022, the summary consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the summary consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity and the summary consolidated and separate statements of cash flows for the year then ended, are derived from the audited financial statements of FMBcapital Holdings Plc (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2022. In our opinion, the accompanying summary consolidated and separate financial statements are consistent in all material respects, with the audited consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs)andincompliancewiththerequirements of the Mauritius Companies Act 2001, in so far as applicable to Global Business Licence companies. The Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements and Our Report Thereon We expressed an unmodified audit opinion on the audited consolidated and separate financial statements in our report dated 17 May 2023. That report also includes the communication of key audit matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements of the current year. Responsibilities of Directors for the Summary Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements The directors are responsible for the preparation of the summary consolidated and separate financial statements on the basis described in the Basis of preparation note. Auditor's Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on whether the summary consolidated and separate financial statements are consistent, in all material respects, with the audited consolidated and separate financial statements based on our procedures, which were conducted in accordance with International Standard on Auditing (ISA) 810 (Revised), AFTER TAX INCOME DEPOSITS ADVANCES 51%  10%  17%  18%  DIVIDEND RETURN ON CREDIT PER SHARE COST TO AVERAGE LOSS RATIO (US CENTS)** INCOME RATIO EQUITY 0.77% 0.49 50% 32% CONSOLIDATED SEPARATE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION as at 31 December AUDITED Investment in subsidiary companies USD'000 2022 2021 2022 2021 At the end of the reporting period, the Company's portfolio of investments in ASSETS subsidiary companies was unchanged from the previous reporting period and Cash and balances with central banks 384 137 308 714 2 897 9 100 comprised: Holding % USD'000 Money market investments 212 189 280 272 - - Nature of Type of Loans and advances to customers 651 726 552 811 - - Name of entity Business Investment 2022 Repurchase agreements 13 919 94 159 - - First Capital Bank Plc Equity Current tax asset 2 375 857 - - 100 88 034 (Malawi) Banking Shares Assets held for sale 133 343 - - Afcarme Zimbabwe Investments at fair value through Holdings (Private) Equity Summary Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements The summary consolidated and separate financial statements do not contain all the disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards. Reading the summary consolidated and separate financial statements and the auditor's report thereon, therefore, is not a substitute for reading the audited consolidated and separate financial statements and the auditor's report thereon. The summary consolidated and separate financial statements and the audited consolidated and separate financial statements do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the date of our report on the audited consolidated and separate financial statements. Engagements to Report on Summary Financial Statements. Use of this report This report, including our opinion, has been prepared for and only for the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with Section 37 of the Financial Services Act, 2010 of Malawi and the Malawi Stock Exchange Listing Requirements and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Company and the Company's Board of Directors, for our audit work for this report, or for the opinions we have formed. Deloitte Chartered Accountants (Mauritius) 23 May 2023 Summary statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income CONSOLIDATED SEPARATE for the year ended 31 December AUDITED USD'000 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest and similar income 148 248 126 014 291 251 Interest expense and similar charges (38 782) (28 886) (2 381) (2 384) Net interest income/(expense) 109 466 97 128 (2 090) (2 133) Net fees and commissions 36 510 44 862 - - Income from investments (including investment properties) 4 337 3 892 16 366 8 152 Gain on foreign exchange transactions 39 043 25 893 292 685 Other operating income 2 197 1 608 7 737 2 760 Total non-interest income 82 087 76 255 24 395 11 597 Total operating income 191 553 173 383 22 305 9 464 Staff and training costs (47 750) (44 428) (4 399) (1 543) Premises and equipment costs (14 293) (14 704) (1 904) (1 345) Depreciation and amortisation (8 668) (8 242) (946) (720) Administration and general expenses (25 584) (29 524) (1 406) (851) Total non-interest expenses (96 295) (96 898) (8 655) (4 459) Impairment loss on financial assets (4 202) (7 058) - - Operating profit 91 056 69 427 13 650 5 005 Net monetary loss (7 662) (5 129) - - Loss on owner occupied property - (3 365) - - Impairment loss on investment in joint venture (719) (16 505) - - Fair value gain on investment property - 448 - - Share of profit in joint venture 4 424 14 222 - - Profit before income tax expense 87 099 59 098 13 650 5 005 Income tax expense (25 904) (18 652) (1 692) (806) Profit for the year 61 195 40 446 11 958 4 199 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be classified to profit or loss Revaluation surplus on property 3 351 - - - Deferred tax on revalued property 592 - - - Fair value gain on FVOCI financial assets 205 4 041 - - Deferred tax on FVOCI financial assets (58) - - - 4 090 4 041 - - Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations* (35 663) 7 679 - - Total other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year (31 573) 11 720 - - Total comprehensive for the year 29 622 52 166 11 958 4 199 Profit or loss attributable to: Owners of the parent 40 089 27 206 11 958 4 199 Non-controlling interests 21 106 13 240 - - Profit for the year 61 195 40 446 11 958 4 199 Total comprehensive attributable to: Owners of the parent 17 589 32 831 11 958 4 199 Non-controlling interests 12 033 19 335 - - Total comprehensive income for the year 29 622 52 166 11 958 4 199 Basic earnings per share (US cents) 1.631 1.107 Diluted earnings per share (US cents) 1.525 1.042 * Incorporates effects of hyperinflation. ** Represents first and second interim dividend. profit or loss 4 611 6 615 - - Limited Banking Shares 100 17 670 Investments at fair value through First Capital Bank Equity other comprehensive income 5 906 5 302 - - (Zambia) Limited Banking Shares 49 4 634 Investments in subsidiary companies - - 141 386 141 386 First Capital Shared Shared Equity Investment in joint venture 15 580 11 875 - - Services Limited Services Shares 100 4 160 Other assets 27 061 34 370 5 441 1 436 First Capital Bank Equity 38.6 3 047 Investment property 4 800 4 700 - - Limited (Botswana) Banking Shares Intangible assets 8 251 9 817 3 923 2 314 First Capital Bank Preference 100 2 475 Right-of-use assets 6 593 5 824 42 118 Limited (Botswana) Banking Shares First Capital Bank Equity Property and equipment 54 021 55 798 786 617 80 21 366 S.A. (Mozambique) Banking Shares Deferred tax assets 2 262 3 899 - - Total investment in Total assets 1 393 564 1 375 356 154 475 154 971 subsidiary companies 141 386 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Exchange rate trends Liabilities Balances due to other banks 47 647 209 386 - - 2022 2021 Customer deposits 1 039 070 887 233 - - Closing Average Closing Average Other payables 46 716 32 777 1 126 1 726 Country Currency rate rate rate rate Current tax liabilities 3 748 2 564 - - Botswana BWP 12.76 12.32 11.75 11.07 Lease liabilities 6 572 6 341 63 138 Malawi MWK 1 026.09 937.46 814.24 802.81 Deferred tax liabilities 7 442 5 226 - - Mauritius MUR 43.65 43.91 43.74 41.64 Provisions 5 574 6 503 - - Mozambique MZN 63.87 63.84 63.83 65.89 Loans payable 16 679 17 165 16 679 22 312 Zambia ZMW 18.11 16.89 16.66 19.99 Subordinated debt 12 447 16 012 - - Zimbabwe ZWL 687.28 687.28 108.67 108.67 Convertible preference shares 10 787 10 787 10 787 10 787 Debt and other liabilities Total liabilities 1 196 682 1 193 994 28 655 34 963 Balances due to other banks Equity AUDITED Share capital 117 409 117 409 117 409 117 409 Restructuring reserve (54 511) (54 511) - - USD'000 2022 2021 Property revaluation reserve 10 189 6 342 - - Balances due to other banks 15 842 106 309 Loan loss reserve 3 097 2 280 - - Currency swap liabilities 18 153 90 078 Other reserves 4 181 4 010 - - Bank of Zambia - TMTRF 7 484 - Foreign currency translation reserve (50 594) (24 170) - - European Investment Bank (EIB) - 633 Retained earnings 98 146 65 337 8 411 2 599 FMO Line of Credit 6 168 12 366 Total equity attributable to equity 47 647 209 386 holders of the company 127 917 116 697 125 820 120 008 Maturing as follows Non-controlling Interests 68 965 64 665 - - Due within 1 year 43 635 195 578 Total equity 196 882 181 362 125 820 120 008 Due between 2 and 5 years 4 012 13 808 Total equity and liabilities 1 393 564 1 375 356 154 475 154 971 47 647 209 386 Summary statements In 2020, FCB Zambia secured a targeted medium-term refinancing facility, Bank of Zambia - Targeted Medium Term Refinancing Facility, for on-lending of cash flows to customers. Interest is payable linked to the Zambia Monetary policy rate which was 8% per annum. The loan is repayable in quarterly instalments with CONSOLIDATED SEPARATE interest. The loan was disbursed in three tranches whose maturity dates are 1 September 2023, 4 February 2024 and 8 February 2025. for the year ended 31 December AUDITED Subordinated debt 2022 2021 2022 2021 USD'000 USD'000 2022 2021 Net cash generated from Notes issued by FCB Botswana 12 447 16 012 operating activities 211 315 52 095 10 977 4 933 Net cash generated from/ The subordinated debt notes constitute direct, subordinated and unsecured (used in) investing activities 93 116 (143 905) (2 658) (1 100) obligations and the terms are unchanged from 31 December 2021. In 2022, Net cash (used in)/generated from First Capital Bank Botswana (FCB Botswana) issued BWP 15 million (USD 1.2 million). financing activities (191 198) 122 472 (14 522) 1 050 These are floating rate notes maturing on 1 July 2027, which earned interest at Net increase in cash and cash a cumulative rate of 7.96% following introduction of the Monetary Policy rate (MOPR) by the Bank of Botswana (BOB) in April 2022. equivalents 113 233 30 662 (6 203) 4 883 Cash and cash equivalents Loans payable at beginning of period 308 755 307 795 9 100 4 217 USD'000 2022 2021 Effect of changes in exchange rates and hyperinflation (37 837) (29 702) - - Related parties 6 500 6 500 Cash and cash equivalents at Other lenders 10 179 10 665 end of period* 384 151 308 755 2 897 9 100 16 679 17 165 * Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at 31 December are gross amounts excluding expected credit Related party loans are unsecured and are due to mature during second half of losses of USD 14 730 and USD 40 979 for 2022 and 2021 respectively. 2023. These loans bear interest rate of 9% payable annually. REVIEW OF THE YEAR Performance in 2022 FMBCH plc and its subsidiaries ("the Group") posted strong performance for the year ended 31 December 2022, with growth in operating income, income accretive assets and profits across its footprint. Customer numbers grew by 26% to over 555 000, demonstrating the Group's commitment to providing quality services that meet clients' needs. Notable performance outcomes of 2022 against the preceding year included: Net interest income for the year grew by 13% and total non-interest income by 8%, resulting in total operating income of USD 191.6 million - a growth of 10% year on year.

non-interest income by 8%, resulting in total operating income of USD 191.6 million - a growth of 10% year on year. Profit after tax of USD 61.2 million was achieved - up 51% from 2021.

Loans and advances to customers are up 18% at year-end, closing at USD 651.7 million.

year-end, closing at USD 651.7 million. Credit loss ratio on customer advances (net impairment expense as a proportion of average advances) was 0.77% (2021: 1.43%).

Further, the Group's non-performing loans remain one of the lowest in the regional banking industry, at only 2.8% (2021: 2.9%) of the USD 664.6 million gross advances portfolio (2021: USD 565.3 million).

non-performing loans remain one of the lowest in the regional banking industry, at only 2.8% (2021: 2.9%) of the USD 664.6 million gross advances portfolio (2021: USD 565.3 million). Customer deposits were up 17% rising to more than USD 1.04 billion. Profit after tax by country AUDITED Year on year USD Million 2022 2021 growth Botswana 13.66 9.49 44% Malawi 19.34 18.33 6% Mauritius (4.24) (3.47) (22%) Mozambique 11.05 1.46 657% Zambia 10.01 4.81 108% Zimbabwe 11.37 9.82 16% Total 61.19 40.44 51% The Group's basic earnings per share were 1.631 US cents (2021: 1.107 US cents), delivering a return on equity of 32% (2021: 25%). The FMBCH Group remains intent on growing into a significant regional banking brand, with a diversified portfolio of corporate, business and consumer services complemented by a strong focus on treasury and trade activities. The Group is selectively rolling out consumer lending and other retail services across its footprint. A rigorous underpinning of enterprise risk governance at country and Group level is a mainstay of its oversight process, such that capital, liquidity, and other resource allocations are made based on risk assessment, opportunity sizing, and sound data. The global economic environment As the world moved into the post-pandemic new order, the Russian-Ukraine conflict brought with it supply constraints on wheat, fertiliser, fuel and gas. This exacerbated inflation, thereby driving up monetary policy interest rates. In addition, the US dollar strengthened against most currencies, including those of the FMBCH Group. Throughout these influences, the FMBCH Group continues to be well governed with a strong focus on maintaining a healthy financial position that enables long-term, sustainable performance and growth. Macroeconomic outlook Global economic growth is expected to slow sharply in 2023, reflecting the prolonged effects of the war in Ukraine, and other geopolitical pressures, together with high inflation and rising interest rates. Prices are also expected to remain high, even after inflation subsides, fueling the risk of social unrest. TheGroupremainscautiouslyoptimisticthat,despitethesechallenges,growthforecastsintheSouthernAfricanDevelopment Community (SADC) remain relatively positive, and it is expected that private sector, foreign direct investment (FDI) and local investment may pick up despite foreign exchange limitations and national debt pressures in certain Group markets. The Board and management believe that there is potential to increase the Group's market share across all components through excellent customer service, innovative solutions and leveraging regional trade flows in the region, all while ensuring strong governance and simplicity of delivery. The Group continues to carefully monitor developments and market signals, particularly relating to inflation, trade, monetary policy and overall economic stability. Dividend The Directors have approved a second interim dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022 of USD 8 312 625 (0.34 US cents per ordinary share) payable on or about 12 June 2023. The financial statements for year ended 31 December 2022 do not reflect this dividend. Such dividend will be accounted for in equity as an appropriation of accumulated profits in the year ended 31 December 2023. In addition to the first interim dividend of 0.15 US cents per ordinary share (paid in the third quarter of 2022), the second interim dividend would bring the 2022 annual dividend to 0.49 US cents per share (2021: 0.18 US cents per share). This translates to an almost threefold growth in annual dividends. The Group's intent is to maintain a regular dividend policy going forward, subject to the Group's growth aspirations. By order of the board Terence Davidson - Chairman Mr. Busisa Moyo - Director 17 May 2023 Where to find us Registered Office: Branch Office: C/o: JTC Fiduciary Services (Mauritius) Limited, Livingstone Towers, Glyn Jones Road Unit 5ABC, 5th Floor, Standard Chartered Tower Private Bag 122, Blantyre, Malawi 19 Cybercity, Ebène, Mauritius Tel: +265 1 821955 / 821943 Belief comes first. www.fmbcapitalgroup.com Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer FMBcapital Holdings plc published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2023 11:56:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about FMBCAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC 07:57a Fmbcapital : FMBCH plc FY2022 Financials PU 05/23 Fmbcapital : FMBCH plc Y2022 2ND Interim Dividend Notice PU 2022 FMBcapital Holdings Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022 CI 2022 FMBCAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC : 1st-half-year results CO 2022 FMBCAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC : Mixed general shareholder meeting CO 2022 FMBCAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC : Annual Report CO 2022 FMBcapital Holdings Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2.. CI 2021 Fmbcapital : FMB Capital Group Posts U.S.$22,5 Million Profit AQ 2021 Fmbcapital Holdings plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021 CI 2021 FMBCAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC : Annual Report CO