FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) announced today it will release its second quarter 2024 earnings on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, after the stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website https://investors.fmc.com.

The company will host a webcast conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET that is open to the public via internet broadcast and telephone.

Conference Call Details:

Internet broadcast: https://investors.fmc.com

United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839

United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428

Global Dial-In Numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=48643

Access Code: 271734

Pre-Registration Link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=604ac4c3&confId=66859

A replay of the call will be available via the internet and telephone from 11:00 a.m. ET on August 1, 2024, until August 22, 2024.

Internet replay: https://investors.fmc.com

United States (Local): 1 929 458 6194

United States (Toll-Free): 1 866 813 9403

Access Code: 393657

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,000 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn®.

