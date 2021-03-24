FMC : Prepared Remarks

FMC Corporation Fermium ESG Forum

March 23, 2021

Opening Comments - Michael Wherley

Thanks, Frank, for hosting this event.

We are pleased to be here today to discuss our sustainability initiatives and progress against our ESG goals. We view sustainability as a key pillar of FMC's long-term success, and we want to help investors understand how sustainability and ESG, more broadly, are directly linked to our performance. We are at an important nexus of technology and sustainability, and provide critical tools to growers, who in turn feed the world.

Let me now introduce Dr. Karen Totland. Last October, FMC named Karen as its first chief sustainability officer, following her prior role as VP of Procurement,Sustainability and Global Facilities. Karen is tasked with broadening our ESG strategy and scope, while ensuring our sustainability efforts are delivering real impact for all of FMC's stakeholders around the world, including our shareholders. With that, I will turn it over Karen.

ESG Overview - Karen Totland

Thank you, Mike, and good afternoon to everyone.

Turning to slide 4. In January of this year, our Board of Directors conducted its annual outreach with shareholders, with a focus on ESG for a second year in a row, and we received positive feedback on our sustainability programs and messaging. Our Board appreciates the feedback gathered from these direct engagements and reports on these outreach efforts every year in the proxy statement.

We have highlighted a few key themes from those conversations, but I would like to draw your attention tosome of the pivotal actions we are taking this year, which are shown on the right side of slide 4.

We are currently conducting quantitative TCFD scenario analyses to provide more climate-related disclosures for investors, and we intend to share the results later this year. While we continue to make progress against our 2030 environmental goals, some investors have asked if we can be even more aggressive. One area that we recognize is extremely important is measuring our Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions. We are currently working on the pre-assurance of several Scope 3 categories, which will give FMC the ability to further refine our methodologies for reporting.

Investors have told us they are looking for additional links between executive compensation and ESG goals, and this year we incorporated our new diversity and inclusion objectives into annual performance metrics, tying them to both executive compensation as well as performance goals for leaders throughout the organization.

There are a few additional topics I would like to address today pertaining to areas where we made strong progress in 2020. Moving to slide 5, the first is safety.

Regarding the social impact FMC has on our employees and communities, we always start with safety, which includes the safety of our employees as well as process safety. Safety has been a core value for FMC for the past decade. As a result of our firm commitment and actions, our total recordable injury rate - or TRIR - is among the lowest in the industry, globally. In 2020, our TRIR was a record low of 0.08 across our entire company. We are committed to keeping this below 0.1 in 2021 and beyond, while our ultimate goal is to have no injuries at all. We constantly challenge our entire organization to stress safety every day to help reduce incidents both at work and at home. Slide 6 shows where FMC's safety metrics rank versus chemical peers - based on US data only for all companies. We moved steadily to the left in this chart from 2014 to 2020.