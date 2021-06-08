Log in
    FMC   US3024913036

FMC CORPORATION

(FMC)
FMC : Virtual Exane BNP Paribas 23rd CEO Conference Slides

06/08/2021
Virtual Exane BNP Paribas 23rd CEO Conference

June 8, 2021

Mark Douglas, President and CEO

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements made in this presentation are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks,

uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the potential adverse effect of the current COVID- 19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of FMC, which is substantially influenced by the potential adverse effect of the pandemic on FMC's customers and suppliers and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts us will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. Additional factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within FMC's 2020 Form 10-K and FMC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as well as other SEC filings and public communications. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of these factors as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. FMC undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Terms

These slides contain certain "non-GAAP financial terms". Such non-GAAP financial terms include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, adjusted tax rate, adjusted cash from operations, free cash flow ("FCF") and organic revenue growth. Definitions of these terms, as well as a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are provided on our website investors.fmc.com. Although we provide forecasts for these non-GAAP financial measures, we are not able to forecast the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amounts are not predictable, making it impractical for us to forecast. Such elements include, but are not limited to restructuring, acquisition charges, and discontinued operations and related cash activity. As a result, no GAAP outlook is provided.

Progress Toward 2030 Environmental Goals

FMC Set a Company Safety Record in 2020

  • In 2020, our Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) was an FMC record-low of 0.08. We are committed to keeping it below 0.1 in 2021 and beyond.
  • YTD through May TRIR is 0.03
  • Our TRIR is among the lowest in the industry globally and in the upper decile of peer companies in North America1

1 American Chemistry Council

2025 Goal <0.1 TRIR

Disclaimer

FMC Corporation published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 13:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
