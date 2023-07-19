Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of FMC Corporation (“FMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMC) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 10, 2023, before market hours, FMC disclosed that it was cutting its revenue guidance for the second quarter and the 2023 fiscal year due to “substantially lower-than-expected volumes due to an abrupt and significant reduction in inventory by channel partners.”

On this news, FMC’s stock price fell $11.62, or 11.1%, to close at $92.63 per share on July 10, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased FMC securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

