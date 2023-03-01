Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Fnac Darty
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNAC   FR0011476928

FNAC DARTY

(FNAC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:19 2023-03-01 am EST
37.52 EUR   +3.99%
12:20pFnac Darty : 2022 compensation paid to the Executive Corporate Officers
PU
11:08aAtos in talks with Kretinsky over sale of Tech Foundations business-Le Monde
RE
02/24Fnac Darty : Document AMF CP. 2023E886349
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fnac Darty : 2022 compensation paid to the Executive Corporate Officers

03/01/2023 | 12:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ivry, February 24, 2023

Compensation of Executive Corporate Officers

At its meeting on February 23, 2023, on the recommendation of the Appointments and Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors of Fnac Darty considered and approved the following compensation for Mr. Enrique Martinez, Chief Executive Officer.

Variable Compensation of Mr. Enrique Martinez for 2022

For 2022, the annual variable compensation of the Chief Executive Officer may range from 0% if no objective is met, to 100% of the annual fixed compensation in the event that the objectives are met. This variable compensation may reach a maximum of 150% of the annual fixed compensation if objectives are exceeded.

Business and financial criteria are paramount when structuring annual variable compensation. Variable compensation is broken down into 60% for economic and financial objectives, 10% for an objective relating to the customer experience, 10% for objectives relating to social and environmental responsibility, and 20% for qualitative goals.

The 2022 business and financial criteria set for the variable portion are as follows:

  • Group current operating income corresponding to 20% of the total objective for a target achievement rate of 100%, with a maximum of 166.67% in the event of outperformance;
  • Group free cash flow corresponding to 20% of the total objective for a target achievement rate of 100%, with a maximum of 166.67% in the event of outperformance;
  • Group revenue corresponding to 20% of the total objective for a target achievement rate of 100%, with a maximum of 166.67% in the event of outperformance.

The 2022 customer experience criteria set for the variable portion is as follows:

  • the Net Promoter Score corresponding to 10% of the total objective for a target achievement rate of 100%, with a maximum of 150% in the event of outperformance.

The criteria relating to the company's 2022 social and environmental responsibility set for the variable portion are as follows:

  • the Group's non-financial rating corresponding to 5% of the total objective for a target achievement rate of 100%, with a maximum of 150% in the event of outperformance;
  • the commitment of employees corresponding to 5% of the total objective for a target achievement rate of 100%, with a maximum of 150% in the event of outperformance.

The level of attainment of the above criteria has been precisely established for each one. Each business, financial, customer experience, and social and environmental responsibility objective is subject to:

  • a trigger point below which no compensation is payable for the criteria concerned; and
  • a level of achievement beyond which compensation is capped at 166.67% for business and financial objectives and at 150% for customer experience or social and environmental responsibility objectives.

The 2022 qualitative criteria set for the variable portion are as follows:

1

  • implementation of the strategic plan Everyday, evaluated through: development of the services policy, execution of the digital strategy, achievement of sustainability objectives, execution of the performance plan, and design and implementation of a new structure to strengthen risk control and cyber security corresponding to 15% of the total objective for a target achievement rate of 100%;
  • quality of management and the working environment corresponding to 5% of the total objective for a target achievement rate of 100%.

The potential compensation for qualitative criteria is capped at 100% of the target potential achieved, without the possibility of compensation for outperformance.

The Board of Directors measured each of the business, financial, customer experience, and social and environmental responsibility criteria based on performance figures throughout 2022. The qualitative criteria were assessed at the same meeting on the basis of the Appointments and Compensation Committee's evaluation, based largely on the figures.

The total achievement rate of the 2022 variable portion was 56.93% of the maximum, and the gross amount due for 2022 is €640,455.

Pursuant to the provisions of Article L. 22-10-34 II of the French Commercial Code, the payment of this annual variable compensation is subject to the approval of the compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to Mr. Enrique Martinez for 2022 by the General Meeting on May 24, 2023.

Fixed and Variable Compensation of Mr. Enrique Martinez for 2023

The Board of Directors, on February 23, 2023, on the recommendation of the Appointments and Compensation Committee, decided to maintain the fixed compensation of its Chief Executive Officer at €750,000 for 2022, this being since 2019, with a maximum potential variable amount also unchanged at 150% of the fixed compensation to compensate outperformance.

The Group's business and financial criteria remain paramount for the variable compensation for 2022. Variable compensation is broken down into 60% for economic and financial objectives, 10% for an objective relating to the customer experience, 10% for objectives relating to social and environmental responsibility, and 20% for qualitative goals.

The 2023 business and financial criteria are as follows:

  • Group current operating income corresponding to 20% of the total objective for a target achievement rate of 100%, with a maximum of 166.67% in the event of outperformance;
  • Group free cash flow corresponding to 20% of the total objective for a target achievement rate of 100%, with a maximum of 166.67% in the event of outperformance;
  • Group revenue corresponding to 20% of the total objective for a target achievement rate of 100%, with a maximum of 166.67% in the event of outperformance.

The 2023 customer experience criteria are as follows:

  • the Net Promoter Score corresponding to 10% of the total objective for a target achievement rate of 100%, with a maximum of 150% in the event of outperformance.

2

The criteria relating to the company's social and environmental responsibility for 2023 are as follows:

  • the reduction of energy consumption corresponding to 5% of the total objective for a target achievement rate of 100%, with a maximum of 150% in the event of outperformance;
  • the commitment of employees corresponding to 5% of the total objective for a target achievement rate of 100%, with a maximum of 150% in the event of outperformance.

The 2023 qualitative criteria are as follows:

  • development of the services policy and execution of the performance plan corresponding to 10% of the total objective for a target achievement rate of 100%;
  • quality of the working environment corresponding to 10% of the total objective for a target achievement rate of 100%.

The potential compensation for qualitative criteria is capped at 100% of the target potential achieved, without the possibility of compensation for outperformance.

The objectives associated with each of the above criteria are established precisely in advance.

Pursuant to the provisions of Article L. 22-10-8 of the French Commercial Code, the compensation policy for corporate officers for the 2023 financial year will be submitted for a vote at the General Meeting on May 24, 2023.

3

Disclaimer

Fnac Darty SA published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 17:18:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FNAC DARTY
12:20pFnac Darty : 2022 compensation paid to the Executive Corporate Officers
PU
11:08aAtos in talks with Kretinsky over sale of Tech Foundations business-Le Monde
RE
02/24Fnac Darty : Document AMF CP. 2023E886349
PU
02/24Fnac Darty CEO says: confident can play active role in sector consol..
RE
02/24Transcript : Fnac Darty SA, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2023
CI
02/23Fnac Darty : FY2022 results
GL
02/23Fnac Darty SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/23Fnac Darty SA Proposes Cash Dividend, Payable on July 6, 2023
CI
02/23Daniel Kretinsky Seeks to Boost Fnac Darty Stake
MT
02/23Czech businessman Kretinsky looking to raise his stake in Fnac Darty, BFM Business repo..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 946 M 8 435 M 8 435 M
Net income 2022 99,8 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2022 1 073 M 1 139 M 1 139 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,64x
Yield 2022 4,90%
Capitalization 964 M 1 024 M 1 024 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 21 648
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart FNAC DARTY
Duration : Period :
Fnac Darty Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FNAC DARTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 36,08 €
Average target price 41,66 €
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enrique Martinez Ballesteros Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Brieuc-Pierre Le Tinier Group Chief Financial Officer
Jacques Veyrat Chairman
François Gazuit Operations Director
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FNAC DARTY4.76%1 024
BEST BUY CO., INC.3.02%18 389
JB HI-FI LIMITED-0.26%3 089
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION-4.90%2 465
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY15.05%1 638
BIC CAMERA INC.-8.97%1 467