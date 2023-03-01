Fnac Darty : 2022 compensation paid to the Executive Corporate Officers

Compensation of Executive Corporate Officers

At its meeting on February 23, 2023, on the recommendation of the Appointments and Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors of Fnac Darty considered and approved the following compensation for Mr. Enrique Martinez, Chief Executive Officer.

Variable Compensation of Mr. Enrique Martinez for 2022

For 2022, the annual variable compensation of the Chief Executive Officer may range from 0% if no objective is met, to 100% of the annual fixed compensation in the event that the objectives are met. This variable compensation may reach a maximum of 150% of the annual fixed compensation if objectives are exceeded.

Business and financial criteria are paramount when structuring annual variable compensation. Variable compensation is broken down into 60% for economic and financial objectives, 10% for an objective relating to the customer experience, 10% for objectives relating to social and environmental responsibility, and 20% for qualitative goals.

The 2022 business and financial criteria set for the variable portion are as follows:

Group current operating income corresponding to 20% of the total objective for a target achievement rate of 100%, with a maximum of 166.67% in the event of outperformance;

Group free cash flow corresponding to 20% of the total objective for a target achievement rate of 100%, with a maximum of 166.67% in the event of outperformance;

Group revenue corresponding to 20% of the total objective for a target achievement rate of 100%, with a maximum of 166.67% in the event of outperformance.

The 2022 customer experience criteria set for the variable portion is as follows:

the Net Promoter Score corresponding to 10% of the total objective for a target achievement rate of 100%, with a maximum of 150% in the event of outperformance.

The criteria relating to the company's 2022 social and environmental responsibility set for the variable portion are as follows:

the Group's non-financial rating corresponding to 5% of the total objective for a target achievement rate of 100%, with a maximum of 150% in the event of outperformance;

non-financial rating corresponding to 5% of the total objective for a target achievement rate of 100%, with a maximum of 150% in the event of outperformance; the commitment of employees corresponding to 5% of the total objective for a target achievement rate of 100%, with a maximum of 150% in the event of outperformance.

The level of attainment of the above criteria has been precisely established for each one. Each business, financial, customer experience, and social and environmental responsibility objective is subject to:

a trigger point below which no compensation is payable for the criteria concerned; and

a level of achievement beyond which compensation is capped at 166.67% for business and financial objectives and at 150% for customer experience or social and environmental responsibility objectives.

The 2022 qualitative criteria set for the variable portion are as follows:

1