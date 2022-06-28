Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Fnac Darty
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNAC   FR0011476928

FNAC DARTY

(FNAC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-28 am EDT
42.04 EUR   -0.33%
12:11pFNAC DARTY : Appointment of Alain Keravec as Chief Executive Officer of WeFix
PU
06/21FNAC DARTY : Notice OCEANE new conversion ratio
PU
05/31FNAC DARTY : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fnac Darty : Appointment of Alain Keravec as Chief Executive Officer of WeFix

06/28/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ivry, June 27, 2022

Appointment of Alain Keravec

as Chief Executive Officer of WeFix

Fnac Darty announces the appointment of Alain Keravec as Chief Executive Officer of WeFix. He will assume his new role on June 27, 2022.

Alain Keravec, 46, will be responsible for continuing to develop the WeFix network as part of the rollout of Everyday, Fnac Darty's strategic plan. This aim is for customers and consumers to use repairs more often, as well as to consolidate the position of Fnac Darty as a leader in the repairs market in the long term.

After graduating from INSEEC, a French business school, Alain Keravec began his career at iBazar as a Purchasing Manager, before joining eBay France in 2001, where he held several positions including Strategic Partners & Account Management Programs Manager. He joined BornForSports in 2007 as Head of Sales and Business Development. Alain Keravec joined Fnac in 2009, before being promoted to the brand's Marketplace Director in 2013. In 2017, he also managed the Fnac, Darty and Mistergooddeal marketplaces, before being appointed Fnac Darty Group Marketplace Director in 2019.

As a specialist in digital and e-commerce, Alain Keravec was one of the driving forces in the successful development and growth of Fnac Darty's marketplace business. His extensive knowledge of the Group, as well as his recognized retail expertise, will allow WeFix to continue its development and integration within Fnac Darty.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Audrey BOUCHARD - +33 (0)6 17 25 03 77 - audrey.bouchard@fnacdarty.com

Léo LE BOURHIS - +33 (0)6 75 06 43 81 - leo.le.bourhis@fnacdarty.com

About Fnac Darty: Operating in thirteen countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and household appliances. The Group, which has more than 25,000 employees, had a multi-format network of 957 stores at the end of December 2021, and is ranked as a major e-commerce player in France (close to 27 million unique visitors per month on average) with its three merchant sites, fnac.com, darty.com and natureetdecouvertes.com. A leading omnichannel player, Fnac Darty's revenue was more than €8 billion in 2021, 26% of which was realized online. For more information, please visit: https://www.fnacdarty.com/en/

Disclaimer

Fnac Darty SA published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 16:10:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FNAC DARTY
12:11pFNAC DARTY : Appointment of Alain Keravec as Chief Executive Officer of WeFix
PU
06/21FNAC DARTY : Notice OCEANE new conversion ratio
PU
05/31FNAC DARTY : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
05/24FNAC DARTY : Appointment of Florence Lemetais as VP Customer, Marketing, and Business Deve..
PU
05/23FNAC DARTY : Compensation granted to the Executive Corporate Officer – 2022
PU
05/19Cembra Money Bank To Issue New Credit Card Under New Partnership
MT
05/19Cembra Strengthens Partnerships with Conforama and Fnac and Enters into Cooperation wit..
CI
05/19FNAC DARTY : Voting results 2022 General meeting
PU
05/18FNAC DARTY : Press Release
CO
04/26FNAC DARTY : Availability of documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting 18 May 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FNAC DARTY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 982 M 8 469 M 8 469 M
Net income 2022 142 M 151 M 151 M
Net Debt 2022 337 M 358 M 358 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,03x
Yield 2022 4,52%
Capitalization 1 129 M 1 198 M 1 198 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 22 576
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart FNAC DARTY
Duration : Period :
Fnac Darty Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FNAC DARTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 42,18 €
Average target price 62,38 €
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enrique Martinez Ballesteros Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Brieuc-Pierre Le Tinier Group Chief Financial Officer
Jacques Veyrat Chairman
François Gazuit Operations Director
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FNAC DARTY-26.23%1 197
WESFARMERS LIMITED-25.55%34 534
FIVE BELOW, INC.-38.04%7 113
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.90%6 735
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED10.16%5 865
ZHEJIANG CHINA COMMODITIES CITY GROUP CO., LTD.13.61%4 285