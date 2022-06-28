Fnac Darty : Appointment of Alain Keravec as Chief Executive Officer of WeFix

Ivry, June 27, 2022

Appointment of Alain Keravec

as Chief Executive Officer of WeFix

Fnac Darty announces the appointment of Alain Keravec as Chief Executive Officer of WeFix. He will assume his new role on June 27, 2022.

Alain Keravec, 46, will be responsible for continuing to develop the WeFix network as part of the rollout of Everyday, Fnac Darty's strategic plan. This aim is for customers and consumers to use repairs more often, as well as to consolidate the position of Fnac Darty as a leader in the repairs market in the long term.

After graduating from INSEEC, a French business school, Alain Keravec began his career at iBazar as a Purchasing Manager, before joining eBay France in 2001, where he held several positions including Strategic Partners & Account Management Programs Manager. He joined BornForSports in 2007 as Head of Sales and Business Development. Alain Keravec joined Fnac in 2009, before being promoted to the brand's Marketplace Director in 2013. In 2017, he also managed the Fnac, Darty and Mistergooddeal marketplaces, before being appointed Fnac Darty Group Marketplace Director in 2019.

As a specialist in digital and e-commerce, Alain Keravec was one of the driving forces in the successful development and growth of Fnac Darty's marketplace business. His extensive knowledge of the Group, as well as his recognized retail expertise, will allow WeFix to continue its development and integration within Fnac Darty.

