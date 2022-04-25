Fnac Darty : Change in the composition of the Fnac Darty Board of Directors

Ivry, April 25, 2022

Change in the composition of the Fnac Darty Board of Directors

The Fnac Darty group notes the resignation of Carole Ferrand from her position as Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee. This resignation will take effect at the end of the Combined General Meeting of the Group, which takes place on May 18. This will allow Carole Ferrand to continue to perform her duties as Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee until the end of this meeting.

The Appointments and Compensation Committee will meet shortly to make its recommendations to the Group's Board of Directors for the appointment of a Director to replace Carole Ferrand and the appointment of the new Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The Fnac Darty Board of Directors warmly thanks Carole Ferrand for her contribution and her involvement in the work of the Board of Directors during her terms of office.

About Fnac Darty: Operating in 13 countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and domestic appliances. The Group, which has more than 25,000 employees, had a multi-format network of 957 stores at the end of 2021 and is ranked as one of the most visited e-commerce site in France (almost 27 million unique visitors per month on average) with its three merchant sites, fnac.com, darty.com and natureetdecouvertes.com. A leading omnichannel player, Fnac Darty's revenue was more than €8 billion in 2021, approximately 26% of which was realized online. For more information:www.fnacdarty.com.