Fnac Darty : Compensation granted to the Executive Corporate Officer – 2022

Executive Corporate Officer remuneration

The Board of Directors of Fnac Darty, in its meeting on May 18, 2022, on the recommendation of the Appointments and Compensation Committee, decided to implement a long-term incentive scheme for Mr. Enrique Martinez, Chief Executive Officer.

Long-term remuneration

The scheme consists of allocating 48,316 performance shares as part of a three-year plan (from May 18, 2022 to May 17, 2025).

The final vesting of these performance shares is subject to:

25% of the fulfilment of a stock market performance condition measured by the Company's Total Shareholder Return (TSR) compared to a panel of companies in the consumer distribution sector, for the entire period of acquisition in 2025 for the 2022-2024 period, it being specified that no shares may be acquired under this criterion in the event of performance below the median of the panel;

2022-2024 period, it being specified that no shares may be acquired under this criterion in the event of performance below the median of the panel; 50% of the fulfilment of a performance condition linked to the achievement of a level of Free Cash- Flow assessed for the entire vesting period in 2025 taking into account the cash-flow generated by the Group during the 2022, 2023 and 2024 financial years;

cash-flow generated by the Group during the 2022, 2023 and 2024 financial years; 15% of the fulfilment of a performance condition linked to the company's social and environmental responsibility assessed for the entire vesting period in 2025, taking into account the growth of the Group's sustainability score during fiscal years 2022, 2023 and 2024;

10% of the fulfilment of a performance condition linked to the company's social and environmental responsibility assessed for the entire vesting period in 2025, taking into account the reduction of the Group's CO2 emissions during fiscal years 2022, 2023 and 2024;

A condition of presence on May 17, 2025, the end date of the plan.

These performance criteria do not permit final acquisition of the shares in the event that a trigger threshold is not achieved.

The performance conditions of the performance share plan are detailed below:

By criterion, By criterion, By criterion, Criterion % shares % shares % shares Goal Objective acquired acquired at weight acquired at Threshold Target below the the target threshold threshold Relative TSR 25% 0,00% 12,50% 25,00% Median 1st quartile Free Cash-Flow 50% 0,00% 12,50% 50,00% 80% of Target Target CSR - Average annual growth rate of sustainability score 15% 0,00% 3,75% 15,00% Target - 0.6 points Target CSR - Average annual reduction rate of CO2 emissions 10% 0,00% 2,50% 10,00% Target + 0.71 points Target Total 100% 0% 31,25% 100%

TSR panel: Kingfischer, Currys, Best Buy, WH Smith, Carrefour, Casino, Maison du Monde, Ceconomy, Fnac Darty