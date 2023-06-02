Fnac Darty : Compensation granted to the Executive Corporate Officer – 2023

Executive Corporate Officer Compensation In accordance with the compensation policy approved by the General Meeting on May 24, 2023, and on the recommendation of the Appointments and Compensation Committee, the Fnac Darty Board of Directors decided, at its meeting held on that same date, to implement a long-term incentive scheme for Mr. Enrique Martinez, the Chief Executive Officer, and determined the terms of payment for his variable compensation. Long-Term Compensation The scheme consists of allotting 73,175 performance shares as part of a three-year plan (from May 24, 2023 to May 23, 2026). The vesting of these performance shares is subject to: For 25%, the fulfillment of market performance conditions to be measured in 2026 based on the following two criteria, which each account for 12.5% of the plan:

o the Company's Total shareholder Return (TSR) compared with a selection of mass- market retailers, assessed based on the market performance between the start of the plan (the 60 trading days prior to May 1, 2023) and the end of the plan (the 60 trading days prior to May 1, 2026),

o the growth of the Company's share price, assessed in exactly the same way as the previous criterion, but expressed in terms of absolute growth rather than in relation to a selection of other companies;

o free cash-flow, assessed based on the cash-flow generated by the Group during the years 2023-2025,

o revenue, assessed based on the Group's average revenue for the years 2023-2025;

o sustainability score, assessed based on the Group's average sustainability score for the years 2023-2025,

o reduction in CO 2 emissions, assessed by taking the Group's CO 2 emissions in 2025 and comparing them with its emissions in 2019;

These performance criteria do not permit vesting of the shares in the event that a trigger threshold is not reached. The performance conditions of the performance shares plan are detailed below: Annual Variable Compensation Furthermore, pursuant to, first, the compensation policy of the Chief Executive Officer and/or any other executive corporate officer and, second, the fixed, variable and exceptional items comprising the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to Mr. Martinez, Chief Executive Officer, for the preceding financial year, approved by the General Meeting on May 24, 2023, the Fnac Darty Board of Directors decided to grant the following compensation to Mr. Martinez at its meeting on May 24, 2023: 18,733 shares in respect of his 2022 annual variable compensation, paid in shares and not in cash. This number of shares corresponds to the amount due in respect of his 2022 annual variable compensation, i.e. €640,455.

32,906 shares in respect of his 2023 annual variable compensation, to be paid in shares and not in cash. This number of shares corresponds to €1,125,000, the maximum potential annual variable compensation for 2023. The vesting of these performance shares is subject to the performance conditions set out in Section 3.3.1.3 of the Company's most recent Universal

Registration Document and to the approval of the General Meeting, in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 22-10-34 II of the French Commercial Code. It should be noted that these two share allotments: are valued with a reference price of €34.189, which is the average of the closing share prices over the 20 trading days immediately preceding the Board meeting on May 24, 2023;

may only be vested after a one-year vesting period;

one-year vesting period; are subject to a two-yearlock-up period, followed by the retention requirement in accordance 2