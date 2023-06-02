Fnac Darty : Compensation granted to the Executive Corporate Officer – 2023
06/02/2023 | 03:19pm EDT
Executive Corporate Officer Compensation
In accordance with the compensation policy approved by the General Meeting on May 24, 2023, and on the recommendation of the Appointments and Compensation Committee, the Fnac Darty Board of Directors decided, at its meeting held on that same date, to implement a long-term incentive scheme for Mr. Enrique Martinez, the Chief Executive Officer, and determined the terms of payment for his variable compensation.
Long-Term Compensation
The scheme consists of allotting 73,175 performance shares as part of a three-year plan (from May 24, 2023 to May 23, 2026).
The vesting of these performance shares is subject to:
For 25%, the fulfillment of market performance conditions to be measured in 2026 based on the following two criteria, which each account for 12.5% of the plan: o the Company's Total shareholder Return (TSR) compared with a selection of mass- market retailers, assessed based on the market performance between the start of the plan (the 60 trading days prior to May 1, 2023) and the end of the plan (the 60 trading days prior to May 1, 2026), o the growth of the Company's share price, assessed in exactly the same way as the previous criterion, but expressed in terms of absolute growth rather than in relation to a selection of other companies;
For 50%, the fulfillment of financial performance conditions to be measured in 2026 based on the following two criteria, which each account for 25% of the plan: o free cash-flow, assessed based on the cash-flow generated by the Group during the years 2023-2025, o revenue, assessed based on the Group's average revenue for the years 2023-2025;
For 25%, the fulfillment of CSR performance conditions to be measured in 2026 based on the following two criteria, which each account for 12.5% of the plan: o sustainability score, assessed based on the Group's average sustainability score for the years 2023-2025, o reduction in CO2 emissions, assessed by taking the Group's CO2 emissions in 2025 and comparing them with its emissions in 2019;
The condition of still being at the Company on May 23, 2026.
These performance criteria do not permit vesting of the shares in the event that a trigger threshold is not reached.
The performance conditions of the performance shares plan are detailed below:
Annual Variable Compensation
Furthermore, pursuant to, first, the compensation policy of the Chief Executive Officer and/or any other executive corporate officer and, second, the fixed, variable and exceptional items comprising the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to Mr. Martinez, Chief Executive Officer, for the preceding financial year, approved by the General Meeting on May 24, 2023, the Fnac Darty Board of Directors decided to grant the following compensation to Mr. Martinez at its meeting on May 24, 2023:
18,733 shares in respect of his 2022 annual variable compensation, paid in shares and not in cash. This number of shares corresponds to the amount due in respect of his 2022 annual variable compensation, i.e. €640,455.
32,906 shares in respect of his 2023 annual variable compensation, to be paid in shares and not in cash. This number of shares corresponds to €1,125,000, the maximum potential annual variable compensation for 2023. The vesting of these performance shares is subject to the performance conditions set out in Section 3.3.1.3 of the Company's most recent Universal
Registration Document and to the approval of the General Meeting, in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 22-10-34 II of the French Commercial Code.
It should be noted that these two share allotments:
are valued with a reference price of €34.189, which is the average of the closing share prices over the 20 trading days immediately preceding the Board meeting on May 24, 2023;
may only be vested after a one-year vesting period;
are subject to a two-yearlock-up period, followed by the retention requirement in accordance
with the provisions of the French Commercial Code and set out below.
Shareholding and Retention Requirement
On the recommendation of the Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors, at its meeting on February 23, 2023, defined the retention requirements under Articles L. 225-185 and L. 225-197-1 of the French Commercial Code applicable to shares arising from free share allotments and the exercise of options, in accordance with the following terms and conditions:
Executive corporate officers are required to hold a minimum number of registered shares, until the termination of their duties, corresponding to 25% of the vested shares (net of expenses and taxes and of any divestments required for the exercise of options) for each of the free share allotment plans and stock subscription options plans granted to them by the Board from the date of their appointment. It is specified that any plans from which they may previously have benefited as employees are not included. However, this percentage is reduced to 10% if the number of shares held by the executive corporate officers under the free share allotment and the exercise of options, under all plans, represents an amount that is equal to twice their gross annual fixed compensation, which is the minimum number of registered shares that the executive corporate officers must hold until the termination of their duties under Section 24 of the French AFEP-MEDEF Code.
In accordance with the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Code, executive corporate officers who are beneficiaries of stock options and/or performance shares make a formal commitment not to use hedging transactions either on options or shares resulting from the exercise of options or on performance shares, until the end of the share retention period set by the Board of Directors.