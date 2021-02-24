Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Fnac Darty    FNAC   FR0011476928

FNAC DARTY

(FNAC)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/24 04:53:24 am
52 EUR   +10.22%
04:30aFNAC DARTY : FY 2020 results presentation
PU
02/23FNAC DARTY : Restarts Dividend Policy in FY20 As Digital Sales Boost Revenue; Profit Down
MT
02/23FNAC DARTY : strategic update presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fnac Darty : FY 2020 results presentation

02/24/2021 | 04:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2020 BUSINESS REVIEW & ACHIEVEMENTS

Jean-Brieuc Le Tinier, CFO

SOLID 2020 PERFORMANCE DESPITE THE CRISIS

Post 2nd lockdownPre-lockdown

Reopening of stores

November 29 - December 31

From May 11 to end of June

Strong Fnac Darty brand awareness Quality of its operational execution Robustness of the IT and logistics capabilities

  • 1 Jan-Feb cumulative reported growth

  • 2 Excluding Nature & Découvertes and services

    1st lockdown

    March 15 - May 10

    Stores

    Online

    Click & Collect

    Maintained highstandards of after-sales services and delivery

  • 3 Constant store sales growth excluding web, franchises, services and Nature & Découvertes

  • 4 Stores open for technical products (excl. photo), small domestic appliances and urban mobility

  • 5 Orders processed via C&C

From July to end of

September

2nd lockdown

October 29 - November 28

Stores4

Online

Click & Collect

Q4 2020

2020 FNAC DARTY MAIN ACHIEVEMENTS

  • Success of the full scale Covid-19 stress test on Fnac Darty's business model confirming the relevance of the Group's strategy

    • - Disrupted logistics and digital capacity: switch from offline to online sales and ability to cope with strong peaks in demand with proactive and targeted goods inventory policy

    • - Closure and reopening of stores: successful reopening of stores with high levels of health and safety thanks to the upstream preparation of employees and their unfailing commitment

    • - Delivery capacity under pressure: partnership ecosystem of delivery providers as well as omnichannel strength with C&C availability and strong internal delivery capacities

  • BCC disposal to Mirage Retail Group: rapid and qualitative execution

  • Creating further opportunities in promising markets

    - Continued deployment of the subscription model through Darty Max: c.200,000 subscribers in one year

    -

    Pursuing the diversification business strategy mainly in:

    • Urban mobility market: creating a full ecosystem with product range extended to electric bicycles, scooters and vehicles (AMI) as well as repair services through strategic partnerships

    • Kitchen market: continued deployment of the Darty Kitchen offer

  • Continuation of innovative initiatives to become a major player in the circular economy and a contributor to broader access to culture

- Further disruption of educated choice and durable consumption initiatives: creation of a sustainability score, extension of the selection of products under the label "Choix durable" (durable choice), 3rd edition of the after-sales service barometer, extension of the second life offer

-

Commitment to support new talent and promote creation and culture, with digital and original formats: La Claque Fnac

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fnac Darty SA published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 09:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FNAC DARTY
04:30aFNAC DARTY : FY 2020 results presentation
PU
02/23FNAC DARTY : Restarts Dividend Policy in FY20 As Digital Sales Boost Revenue; Pr..
MT
02/23FNAC DARTY : strategic update presentation
PU
02/23FNAC DARTY : has partnered with Sofinco1 to promote and extend access to Darty M..
PU
02/23FNAC DARTY : Financial statements (unaudited)
PU
02/23FNAC DARTY : announces its new strategic plan, Everyday, which revolutionizes th..
PU
02/23FNAC DARTY : Full year results 2020 and strategic update
PU
02/23FNAC DARTY : 2020 performance that confirms the power of Fnac Darty's omnichanne..
PU
02/23FNAC DARTY : announces its new strategic plan, Everyday
AQ
02/23FNAC DARTY : has partnered with Sofinco to promote and extend access to Darty Ma..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 472 M 9 082 M 9 082 M
Net income 2020 73,2 M 89,0 M 89,0 M
Net Debt 2020 988 M 1 201 M 1 201 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 251 M 1 522 M 1 521 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 21 693
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart FNAC DARTY
Duration : Period :
Fnac Darty Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FNAC DARTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 57,18 €
Last Close Price 47,18 €
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Enrique Martinez Ballesteros Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Brieuc-Pierre Le Tinier Group Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jacques Veyrat Chairman
Olivier Theulle Director-Operations & Information Systems
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FNAC DARTY-10.47%1 522
WESFARMERS LIMITED1.05%45 693
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-0.36%29 696
FIVE BELOW, INC.8.75%10 627
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED9.76%6 777
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.19.48%6 292
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ