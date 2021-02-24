Fnac Darty : FY 2020 results presentation

2020 BUSINESS REVIEW & ACHIEVEMENTS
Jean-Brieuc Le Tinier, CFO
SOLID 2020 PERFORMANCE DESPITE THE CRISIS
Post 2nd lockdownPre-lockdown
Reopening of stores
November 29 - December 31
From May 11 to end of June
Strong Fnac Darty brand awareness Quality of its operational execution Robustness of the IT and logistics capabilities
-
1 Jan-Feb cumulative reported growth
-
2 Excluding Nature & Découvertes and services
1st lockdown
March 15 - May 10
Stores
Online
Click & Collect
Maintained highstandards of after-sales services and delivery
-
3 Constant store sales growth excluding web, franchises, services and Nature & Découvertes
-
4 Stores open for technical products (excl. photo), small domestic appliances and urban mobility
-
5 Orders processed via C&C
From July to end of
September
2nd lockdown
October 29 - November 28
Stores4
Online
Click & Collect
Q4 2020
2020 FNAC DARTY MAIN ACHIEVEMENTS
-
• Success of the full scale Covid-19 stress test on Fnac Darty's business model confirming the relevance of the Group's strategy
-
- Disrupted logistics and digital capacity: switch from offline to online sales and ability to cope with strong peaks in demand with proactive and targeted goods inventory policy
-
- Closure and reopening of stores: successful reopening of stores with high levels of health and safety thanks to the upstream preparation of employees and their unfailing commitment
-
- Delivery capacity under pressure: partnership ecosystem of delivery providers as well as omnichannel strength with C&C availability and strong internal delivery capacities
-
• BCC disposal to Mirage Retail Group: rapid and qualitative execution
-
• Creating further opportunities in promising markets
- Continued deployment of the subscription model through Darty Max: c.200,000 subscribers in one year
-
Pursuing the diversification business strategy mainly in:
-
Urban mobility market: creating a full ecosystem with product range extended to electric bicycles, scooters and vehicles (AMI) as well as repair services through strategic partnerships
-
Kitchen market: continued deployment of the Darty Kitchen offer
-
• Continuation of innovative initiatives to become a major player in the circular economy and a contributor to broader access to culture
- Further disruption of educated choice and durable consumption initiatives: creation of a sustainability score, extension of the selection of products under the label "Choix durable" (durable choice), 3rd edition of the after-sales service barometer, extension of the second life offer
-
Commitment to support new talent and promote creation and culture, with digital and original formats: La Claque Fnac
