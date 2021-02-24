Fnac Darty : FY 2020 results presentation

2020 BUSINESS REVIEW & ACHIEVEMENTS

Jean-Brieuc Le Tinier, CFO

SOLID 2020 PERFORMANCE DESPITE THE CRISIS

Post 2nd lockdownPre-lockdown

Reopening of stores

November 29 - December 31

From May 11 to end of June

Strong Fnac Darty brand awareness Quality of its operational execution Robustness of the IT and logistics capabilities

1 Jan-Feb cumulative reported growth

2 Excluding Nature & Découvertes and services 1st lockdown March 15 - May 10 Stores Online Click & Collect Maintained highstandards of after-sales services and delivery

3 Constant store sales growth excluding web, franchises, services and Nature & Découvertes

4 Stores open for technical products (excl. photo), small domestic appliances and urban mobility

5 Orders processed via C&C

From July to end of

September

2nd lockdown

October 29 - November 28

Stores4

Online

Click & Collect

Q4 2020

2020 FNAC DARTY MAIN ACHIEVEMENTS

• Success of the full scale Covid-19 stress test on Fnac Darty's business model confirming the relevance of the Group's strategy - Disrupted logistics and digital capacity: switch from offline to online sales and ability to cope with strong peaks in demand with proactive and targeted goods inventory policy - Closure and reopening of stores: successful reopening of stores with high levels of health and safety thanks to the upstream preparation of employees and their unfailing commitment - Delivery capacity under pressure: partnership ecosystem of delivery providers as well as omnichannel strength with C&C availability and strong internal delivery capacities

• BCC disposal to Mirage Retail Group: rapid and qualitative execution

• Creating further opportunities in promising markets - Continued deployment of the subscription model through Darty Max: c.200,000 subscribers in one year - Pursuing the diversification business strategy mainly in:  Urban mobility market: creating a full ecosystem with product range extended to electric bicycles, scooters and vehicles (AMI) as well as repair services through strategic partnerships  Kitchen market: continued deployment of the Darty Kitchen offer

• Continuation of innovative initiatives to become a major player in the circular economy and a contributor to broader access to culture

- Further disruption of educated choice and durable consumption initiatives: creation of a sustainability score, extension of the selection of products under the label "Choix durable" (durable choice), 3rd edition of the after-sales service barometer, extension of the second life offer

-

Commitment to support new talent and promote creation and culture, with digital and original formats: La Claque Fnac