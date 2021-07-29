Log in
    FNAC   FR0011476928

FNAC DARTY

(FNAC)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 07/29 11:36:14 am
53.9 EUR   +2.47%
Fnac Darty: Filing of the 2021 half-year financial report

07/29/2021 | 12:09pm EDT
REGULATED INFORMATION

FILING OF THE 2021 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

As of today, Fnac Darty indicates that its half-year financial report at 30 June 2021 is available in French on its website www.fnacdarty.com, under the "Investors" and "Regulated Information" sections.

An English version will soon be available on the Group's website.

CONTACTS
        

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS 

  		Stéphanie Laval stephanie.laval@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 55 21 52 53
Marina Louvard marina.louvard@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 72 28 17 08

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2021 7 663 M 9 108 M 9 108 M
Net income 2021 113 M 135 M 135 M
Net Debt 2021 497 M 591 M 591 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 2,63%
Capitalization 1 404 M 1 657 M 1 668 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 22 350
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart FNAC DARTY
Duration : Period :
Fnac Darty Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FNAC DARTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 52,60 €
Average target price 64,75 €
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enrique Martinez Ballesteros Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Brieuc-Pierre Le Tinier Group Chief Financial Officer
Jacques Veyrat Chairman
François Gazuit Operations Director
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FNAC DARTY-0.19%1 657
WESFARMERS LIMITED22.12%51 235
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-13.71%27 607
FIVE BELOW, INC.7.76%10 558
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.32.91%6 319
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.25%5 825