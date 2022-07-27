Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Fnac Darty
  News
  Summary
    FNAC   FR0011476928

FNAC DARTY

(FNAC)
  Report
2022-07-27
38.52 EUR   +1.48%
FNAC DARTY : Filing of the 2022 half-year report
PU
12:06pFNAC DARTY : filing of the 2022 half-year financial report
GL
12:05pFNAC DARTY : filing of the 2022 half-year financial report
AQ
Fnac Darty : Filing of the 2022 half-year report

07/27/2022 | 12:38pm EDT
Ivry, 27 July 2022

REGULATED INFORMATION

FILING OF THE 2022 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

As of today, Fnac Darty indicates that its half-year financial report at 30 June 2022 is available in French on its website www.fnacdarty.com, under the "Investors" and "Regulated Information" sections.

An English version will soon be available on the Group's website.

CONTACTS

Stéphanie Laval

stephanie.laval@fnacdarty.com

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

+33 (0)1 55 21 52 53

marina.louvard@fnacdarty.com

Marina Louvard

+33 (0)1 72 28 17 08

1

Disclaimer

Fnac Darty SA published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 16:37:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
