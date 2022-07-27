Fnac Darty : Filing of the 2022 half-year report
REGULATED INFORMATION
FILING OF THE 2022 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
As of today, Fnac Darty indicates that its half-year financial report at 30 June 2022 is available in French on its website
www.fnacdarty.com , under the "Investors" and "Regulated Information" sections.
An English version will soon be available on the Group's website.
stephanie.laval@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 55 21 52 53
marina.louvard@fnacdarty.com
Marina Louvard
+33 (0)1 72 28 17 08
1
Disclaimer
Fnac Darty SA published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 16:37:18 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about FNAC DARTY
Analyst Recommendations on FNAC DARTY
Sales 2022
7 905 M
8 005 M
8 005 M
Net income 2022
127 M
129 M
129 M
Net Debt 2022
353 M
357 M
357 M
P/E ratio 2022
7,91x
Yield 2022
4,96%
Capitalization
1 015 M
1 028 M
1 028 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,17x
EV / Sales 2023
0,14x
Nbr of Employees
22 576
Free-Float
63,0%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FNAC DARTY
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
37,96 €
Average target price
58,50 €
Spread / Average Target
54,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.