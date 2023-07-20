Real-time Euronext Paris -
11:35:09 2023-07-20 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
34.42
EUR
-0.17%
-0.46%
-0.06%
Fnac Darty : Investors presentation May 2023
INVESTOR
PRESENTATION
MAY 2023
Top European omnichannel retailer A EUROPEAN OMNICHANNEL LEADER WITH AN EFFICIENT CENTRALISED OPERATIONS PLATFORM 7.9bn€ Group revenue in 2022 - 25,000 employees 2022 revenue breakdown by category Editorial products 17% Domestic appliances 21% Consumer electronics 48% 22% of total sales in 2022 are online sales c. 50% of online sales are omnichannel (click & collect )
987 multiformat stores
1 420 franchises stores (43%) c. 90% of customers have a store less than 15' from home
No. 1 after-sales service in France
2 2.3 million products repaired in 2022 c. 3,000 employees dedicated to after-sales service
1 As of 31 December 2022
2 Internal customer studies
3 Including ticketing, B2B, after sales service, franchise fees, insurance, consumer credit
Other products and services
3
14%
2022 revenue breakdown by region
France & Switzerland 83%
Iberian Peninsula 9%
Belgium & Luxembourg 8%
2
FY 2022 ACTIVITY AND STRATEGIC EXECUTION REVIEW
Group revenue (in €m)
+7%
1
8 043
7 949
7 349
7 491
2019
2020
2021
2022
Group gross margin
30,4%
30,3%
29,5%
29,2%
2019
2020
2021
2022
Resilient sales of €7,949 million in 2022
Growth of +7% compared to pro-forma 2019 figures 1
Solid gross margin performance, up by +€36 million year on year
Gross margin rate in line with 2019 level
2022 current operating income of €231 million
Period of inflation much higher than in previous years, impacting costs 1 Excluding BCC and including Nature & Découvertes on a full-year basis.
Change in
VALUE of the French market
(base of 100 in 2019)
2019
2020
2021
2022
DOMESTIC APPLIANCES
CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
EDITORIAL PRODUCTS
Change in
VOLUME of the French market
(base of 100 in 2019)
2019
2020
2021
2022
Markets that have recorded
positive growth in value since 2019, with mixed changes in volume depending on the product category
A retail sector undergoing a profound transformation,
with some players struggling and a greater focus on specialists
An e-commerce market with lower-than-expected growth, primarily impacting pure players
5
Disclaimer Fnac Darty SA published this content on 20 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2023 17:44:09 UTC.
Fnac Darty is No. 1 in France for distribution of cultural and leisure products. The group's activity is organized into 4 divisions:
- distribution of cultural and IT products and consumer electronics: books, toys, gaming consoles, music CDs, telephones, IT products (computers, tablets, peripherals, software, etc.), hi-fi products (televisions, stereo systems, DVD readers and recorders), cameras and video recorders, MP3 players, DVD films, household appliances, etc. The company operates through a network of stores (owned 987 points of sale as of the end of 2022, including 826 in France) and via the Internet;
- sales of photo developing services;
- distribution of event tickets: concerts, theater productions, operas, expositions, circuses, museums, etc.;
- travel sales (Fnac Voyages).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France and Switzerland (83.2%), Iberian Peninsula (9%) and Benelux (7.8%).
