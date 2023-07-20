INVESTOR

Top European omnichannel retailer
A EUROPEAN OMNICHANNEL LEADER WITH AN EFFICIENT CENTRALISED OPERATIONS PLATFORM
7.9bn€ Group revenue in 2022 - 25,000 employees2022 revenue breakdown by category
Editorial products 17%
Domestic appliances 21%
Consumer electronics 48%

FNAC DARTY AT A GLANCE

  • 22% of total sales in 2022 are online sales
  • c. 50% of online sales are omnichannel (click & collect)

987 multiformat stores1

  • 420 franchises stores (43%)
  • c. 90% of customers have a store less than 15' from home

No. 1 after-sales service in France2

  • 2.3 million products repaired in 2022
  • c. 3,000 employees dedicated to after-sales service

1 As of 31 December 2022

2 Internal customer studies

3 Including ticketing, B2B, after sales service, franchise fees, insurance, consumer credit

Other products and services3

14%

2022 revenue breakdown by region

France & Switzerland 83%

Iberian Peninsula 9%

Belgium & Luxembourg 8%

2

FY 2022 ACTIVITY AND STRATEGIC EXECUTION REVIEW

GROUP'S RESILIENCE

Group revenue (in €m)

+7%1

8 043

7 949

7 349

7 491

2019

2020

2021

2022

Group gross margin

30,4%

30,3%

29,5%

29,2%

2019

2020

2021

2022

Resilient sales of €7,949 million in 2022

  • Growth of +7% compared to pro-forma 2019 figures1

Solid gross margin performance, up by +€36 million year on year

  • Gross margin rate inline with 2019 level

2022 current operating income of €231 million

  • Period of inflation much higher than in previous years, impacting costs

1 Excluding BCC and including Nature & Découvertes on a full-year basis.

4

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

Change in VALUE of the French market

(base of 100 in 2019)

2019

2020

2021

2022

DOMESTIC APPLIANCES

CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

EDITORIAL PRODUCTS

Change in VOLUME of the French market

(base of 100 in 2019)

2019

2020

2021

2022

Markets that have recorded positive growth in value since 2019, with mixed changes in volume depending on the product category

A retail sector undergoing a profound transformation, with some players struggling and a greater focus on specialists

An e-commerce market with lower-than-expected growth, primarily impacting pure players

5

Source: GfK - France

