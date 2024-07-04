Ivry-sur-Seine - France, July 4, 2024

Notice to holders of the € 199,999,947.63 bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANE) due 2027 of Fnac Darty (ISIN FR0014002JO2) (the "Bonds")

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Conditions").

Holders of the Bonds are hereby notified that, as a result of the payment to Shareholders of a Dividend in an amount of €0.45 per Share on 5 July 20241, pursuant to Condition 2.6.B.10 the Conversion/Exchange Ratio shall be adjusted from 1.115 Share per each OCEANE to 1.132 Share per each OCEANE, with effect from 5 July 2024.

1 In accordance with the decision of the Fnac Darty General Shareholders' Meeting of 29 May 2024.