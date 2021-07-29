Fnac Darty : Présentation des résultats semestriels 2021
07/29/2021 | 12:09pm EDT
H1 2021
RESULTS
PRESENTATION
July 29, 2021
BUSINESS REVIEW
Enrique Martinez, CEO
CONTINUING PUBLIC HEALTH RESTRICTIONS IN H1 2021 IN ALL REGIONS WHERE THE GROUP OPERATES
January
February 1 - April 2
April 3 - May 18
May 19 - June 30
National curfew
from 6 PM
c. 20% of the Group's stores in France
are closed
Shopping centers + stores > 10 000 sq.m.
closed
3rd national lockdown
Stores reopening
c. 90 Fnac and Darty stores closed
All N&D stores closed
Restrictions for non-essential departments:
LDA, Kitchen and Toys & Games
All stores closed for 6 weeks (from Jan. 18 to Feb. 28) with Click & Collect permitted
Lockdown by region with shopping centers and stores affected > 400 sq.m. closed in Catalonia
Lockdown by region with the closure of stores deemed as non-essential and opening hours restricted on weekdays and weekends from April 19 3rd national lockdown for a period of 6 weeks (from March 27 to May 11), with a limited impact on the Group's stores
3
SOLID H1 2021 RESULTS DESPITE THE UNPRECEDENTED CONTEXT
Strong operational execution in H1 2021
Group revenue at €3,465m in H1 2021, up +21% on alike-for-likebasis1 thanks to the strong momentum in all regions and all product categories
Strong performance of stores of c.+28%1and online sales growth of +7%1, despite some store closures and the high basis of comps for online sales
Online sales penetration remains of a high level of 28%
Gross margin rate at 29.7%, up +10 bps vs. H1 2020 and up +65 bps excl. ticketing and franchise
A more favorable product mixand good performance in services…
… more than compensate for the decline in ticket sales caused by health measures, the decline in Nature & Découvertes' sales due to the closure of the stores for several weeks, and the technical dilutive impact of the strong performance of the franchise business
Current operating income at €34m, up vs. H1 2020 and vs. H1 2019 proforma2
Group LFL revenue growth1
Online sales penetration
Current operating income
(in €m)
+21.7%
+20.7%
+21.3%
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
H1 2021
32%
28%
32
34
18%
-58
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2021
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2021
proforma(2)
4
Like-for-like:excluding FX, scope and expansion effects
Including Nature & Découvertes on a full-year basis and excluding BCC
STRONG H1 2021 REVENUE GROWTH BOOSTED BY ALL PRODUCT SEGMENTS
Strong group revenue growth in H1 2021 driven by:
Demand remaining strong for categories linked to home office suppliesdespite some component shortages that have affected all the industry
Continued momentum in home equipment especially on TVwhich were boosted by the EURO football tournament as well as domestic appliances with the sale of morehigh-endproducts
Solid sales of books linked notably to the reopening of stores and the "Pass Culture"1, historically supported by Fnac to facilitate access to culture for all young people
Good performance in services, in particular on Darty Max,in connection with the reopening of stores, but excluding ticketing
Continued diversification of our product offering with:
Rollout of the Darty Cuisine offer with the opening of 11 new points of sale in H1, leading to a total of 180 points of sale by the end of June
Continued good performance in Urban Mobility and launch of a new partnership to develop the electric scooters range with Zeway
5
The "Pass Culture" allows young people aged 18 of having a budget of €300 during 24 months to enjoy cultural activities in France
