Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Fnac Darty
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNAC   FR0011476928

FNAC DARTY

(FNAC)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 07/29 11:36:14 am
53.9 EUR   +2.47%
12:09pFNAC DARTY : Présentation des résultats semestriels 2021
PU
12:09pFNAC DARTY : Filing of the 2021 half-year financial report
GL
11:45aFNAC DARTY : 2021 half-year results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fnac Darty : Présentation des résultats semestriels 2021

07/29/2021 | 12:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

H1 2021

RESULTS

PRESENTATION

July 29, 2021

BUSINESS REVIEW

Enrique Martinez, CEO

CONTINUING PUBLIC HEALTH RESTRICTIONS IN H1 2021 IN ALL REGIONS WHERE THE GROUP OPERATES

January

February 1 - April 2

April 3 - May 18

May 19 - June 30

National curfew

from 6 PM

c. 20% of the Group's stores in France

are closed

Shopping centers + stores > 10 000 sq.m.

closed

3rd national lockdown

Stores reopening

c. 90 Fnac and Darty stores closed

All N&D stores closed

Restrictions for non-essential departments:

LDA, Kitchen and Toys & Games

All stores closed for 6 weeks (from Jan. 18 to Feb. 28) with Click & Collect permitted

Lockdown by region with shopping centers and stores affected > 400 sq.m. closed in Catalonia

Lockdown by region with the closure of stores deemed as non-essential and opening hours restricted on weekdays and weekends from April 19 3rd national lockdown for a period of 6 weeks (from March 27 to May 11), with a limited impact on the Group's stores

3

SOLID H1 2021 RESULTS DESPITE THE UNPRECEDENTED CONTEXT

  • Strong operational execution in H1 2021
    • Group revenue at €3,465m in H1 2021, up +21% on a like-for-likebasis1 thanks to the strong momentum in all regions and all product categories
    • Strong performance of stores of c.+28%1 and online sales growth of +7%1, despite some store closures and the high basis of comps for online sales
    • Online sales penetration remains of a high level of 28%
  • Gross margin rate at 29.7%, up +10 bps vs. H1 2020 and up +65 bps excl. ticketing and franchise
    • A more favorable product mix and good performance in services
    • … more than compensate for the decline in ticket sales caused by health measures, the decline in Nature & Découvertes' sales due to the closure of the stores for several weeks, and the technical dilutive impact of the strong performance of the franchise business
  • Current operating income at €34m, up vs. H1 2020 and vs. H1 2019 proforma2

Group LFL revenue growth1

Online sales penetration

Current operating income

(in €m)

+21.7%

+20.7%

+21.3%

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

H1 2021

32%

28%

32

34

18%

-58

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2021

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2021

proforma(2)

4

  1. Like-for-like:excluding FX, scope and expansion effects
  2. Including Nature & Découvertes on a full-year basis and excluding BCC

STRONG H1 2021 REVENUE GROWTH BOOSTED BY ALL PRODUCT SEGMENTS

  • Strong group revenue growth in H1 2021 driven by:
    • Demand remaining strong for categories linked to home office supplies despite some component shortages that have affected all the industry
    • Continued momentum in home equipment especially on TV which were boosted by the EURO football tournament as well as domestic appliances with the sale of more high-endproducts
    • Solid sales of books linked notably to the reopening of stores and the "Pass Culture"1, historically supported by Fnac to facilitate access to culture for all young people
    • Good performance in services, in particular on Darty Max, in connection with the reopening of stores, but excluding ticketing
    • Continued diversification of our product offering with:
      • Rollout of the Darty Cuisine offer with the opening of 11 new points of sale in H1, leading to a total of 180 points of sale by the end of June
      • Continued good performance in Urban Mobility and launch of a new partnership to develop the electric scooters range with Zeway

5

  1. The "Pass Culture" allows young people aged 18 of having a budget of €300 during 24 months to enjoy cultural activities in France

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Fnac Darty SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 16:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FNAC DARTY
12:09pFNAC DARTY : Présentation des résultats semestriels 2021
PU
12:09pFNAC DARTY : Filing of the 2021 half-year financial report
GL
11:45aFNAC DARTY : 2021 half-year results
GL
07/05FNAC DARTY : Half yearly achievement report on Fnac Darty share quotations liqui..
GL
06/30FNAC DARTY : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
06/22FNAC DARTY : to Open Branches at Manor Department Stores
MT
06/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Netflix, Boeing, Tesla, Delta Air Lines, Blackstone Resour..
06/22FNAC DARTY : and Manor sign a partnership agreement to deploy Fnac shop-in-shops..
PU
06/22FNAC DARTY : Fnac Darty and Manor sign a partnership agreement to deploy Fnac s..
AQ
06/17FNAC DARTY : extends its subscription-based repair service, Darty Max, to new pr..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 663 M 9 108 M 9 108 M
Net income 2021 113 M 135 M 135 M
Net Debt 2021 497 M 591 M 591 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 2,63%
Capitalization 1 404 M 1 657 M 1 668 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 22 350
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart FNAC DARTY
Duration : Period :
Fnac Darty Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FNAC DARTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 52,60 €
Average target price 64,75 €
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enrique Martinez Ballesteros Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Brieuc-Pierre Le Tinier Group Chief Financial Officer
Jacques Veyrat Chairman
François Gazuit Operations Director
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FNAC DARTY-0.19%1 657
WESFARMERS LIMITED22.12%51 235
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-13.71%27 607
FIVE BELOW, INC.7.76%10 558
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.32.91%6 319
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.25%5 825