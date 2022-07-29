Fnac Darty : Présentation investisseurs juillet 2022 (anglais uniquement)

INVESTOR PRESENTATION
JULY 2022
FNAC DARTY AT A GLANCE
A EUROPEAN OMNICHANNEL LEADER WITH AN EFFICIENT CENTRALISED OPERATIONS PLATFORM
2021 revenue breakdown by category
Technical products 49%
Editorial products 16%
White goods 22%
Other products and services2 13%
2021 revenue breakdown by region
France & Switzerland 83%
Iberian Peninsula 9%
Belgium & Luxembourg 8%
2
A PROVEN AND SUCCESSFUL OMNICHANNEL MODEL
971 c. 90%
multi-format stores including 405 franchises at end June 2022
of French people have a Fnac or Darty store within 15'of home
unique visitors on the e-commerce site per month on average
of online sales are C&C
AN EFFICIENT AFTER- SALES SERVICE
1 central spare parts warehouse
5 after-sales service workshops
3,000+ employees dedicated to after-sales service
AN AGILE LOGISTICS NETWORK
14 warehouses in Europe
c.90 delivery platforms Multiples services: click&collect, next day delivery…
AN EDUCATED CHOICE
4th edition of its After-Sales Service Barometer (77 product families were
studied and analyzed)
L'Eclaireur Fnac, a digital platform for informed opinions on themes related to culture and technology
3
BECOMING A RESPONSIBLE DIGITIZED RETAILER DELIVERING HIGH-VALUE AND DURABLE SERVICES
2016 - 2018
2018 - 2020
> 2021
everyday au service de nos clients
everyday companion of our customers
POWERFUL
BEST-IN-CLASS
RESPONSIBLE DIGITIZED RETAILER
DELIVERING HIGH-VALUE AND
LEADER
OMNICHANNEL
DURABLE SERVICES
RETAILER
4
OUR STRATEGIC PLAN EVERYDAY
Build a digitized
omnichannel retail
Scale the next in-home
Lead durable
subscription-based
behaviors
assistance service
5
