    FNAC   FR0011476928

FNAC DARTY

(FNAC)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:01 2022-07-29 am EDT
39.56 EUR   +2.43%
Fnac Darty : Présentation investisseurs juillet 2022 (anglais uniquement)
PU
07/27TRANSCRIPT : Fnac Darty SA, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2022
CI
07/27FNAC DARTY : Filing of the 2022 half-year report
PU
Fnac Darty : Présentation investisseurs juillet 2022 (anglais uniquement)

07/29/2022 | 05:35am EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

JULY 2022

FNAC DARTY AT A GLANCE

A EUROPEAN OMNICHANNEL LEADER WITH AN EFFICIENT CENTRALISED OPERATIONS PLATFORM

  • 8.0 bn€ Group revenue in 2021 - 25,000 employees
  • Top European Omnichannel Retailer:
    • 26% of total sales in 2021 are online sales
    • 46% of online sales are omnichannel
  • 957 multiformat stores in 13 countries
  • No. 1 after-sales service in France1
  • c. 10 million loyalty program members
  • A portfolio of complimentary brands
  1. Internal customer studies
  2. Include: Ticketing, B2B, after sales service, membership fees, franchise fees, insurance, consumer credit

2021 revenue breakdown by category

Technical products 49%

Editorial products 16%

White goods 22%

Other products and services2 13%

2021 revenue breakdown by region

France & Switzerland 83%

Iberian Peninsula 9%

Belgium & Luxembourg 8%

2

A PROVEN AND SUCCESSFUL OMNICHANNEL MODEL

971 c. 90%

multi-format stores including 405 franchises at end June 2022

of French people have a Fnac or Darty store within 15'of home

  1. 27M c. 50%

unique visitors on the e-commerce site per month on average

of online sales are C&C

AN EFFICIENT AFTER- SALES SERVICE

1 central spare parts warehouse

5 after-sales service workshops

3,000+ employees dedicated to after-sales service

AN AGILE LOGISTICS NETWORK

14 warehouses in Europe

c.90 delivery platforms Multiples services: click&collect, next day delivery…

AN EDUCATED CHOICE

4th edition of its After-Sales Service Barometer (77 product families were

studied and analyzed)

L'Eclaireur Fnac, a digital platform for informed opinions on themes related to culture and technology

3

BECOMING A RESPONSIBLE DIGITIZED RETAILER DELIVERING HIGH-VALUE AND DURABLE SERVICES

2016 - 2018

2018 - 2020

> 2021

everyday au service de nos clients

everyday companion of our customers

POWERFUL

BEST-IN-CLASS

RESPONSIBLE DIGITIZED RETAILER

DELIVERING HIGH-VALUE AND

LEADER

OMNICHANNEL

DURABLE SERVICES

RETAILER

4

OUR STRATEGIC PLAN EVERYDAY

  • 3 main ambitions to become a responsible digitized retailer delivering high-value and durable services

Build a digitized

omnichannel retail

Scale the next in-home

Lead durable

subscription-based

behaviors

assistance service

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Fnac Darty SA published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
