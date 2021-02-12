Fnac Darty : Report

Ivry, January 6th 2021
HALF YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON FNAC DARTY
SHARE QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE
Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Fnac Darty to Oddo Corporate Finance signed on September, 25th 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December, 31st 2020:
-
- 68,010 shares
-
- 2,730,538.66€
The following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the implementation of the contract:
-
- 97,750 shares
-
- 360,967.54€
