FNAC DARTY

(FNAC)
Fnac Darty : Report

02/12/2021 | 01:31pm EST
Ivry, January 6th 2021

Regulated information

HALF YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON FNAC DARTY

SHARE QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Fnac Darty to Oddo Corporate Finance signed on September, 25th 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December, 31st 2020:

  • - 68,010 shares

  • - 2,730,538.66

The following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the implementation of the contract:

  • - 97,750 shares

  • - 360,967.54

CONTACT

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Marina Louvard

marina.louvard@fnacdarty.com +33 (0)1 72 28 17 08

1

Disclaimer

Fnac Darty SA published this content on 22 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 18:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
