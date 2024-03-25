NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) ("U.S. PERSON") OR IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (TOGETHER, THE "UNITED STATES") OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

Ivry-sur-Seine, France - March 25, 2024

Fnac Darty S.A. announces the results of its offer to purchase for cash its outstanding senior notes due 2024 and 2026

Fnac Darty S.A. (the "Company"), announced today the final results of its cash tender offer for its existing senior notes due 2024 (the "Existing 2024 Notes") and its existing senior notes due 2026 (the "Existing 2026 Notes" together with the Existing 2024 Notes, the "Existing Notes") from the Eligible Holders (the "Tender Offer"), as further described in the tender offer memorandum dated March 18, 2024 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum").

The Settlement Date is expected to be March 28, 2024, provided that all conditions to the occurrence of the Settlement Date have been satisfied or waived. It is expected that the Company's previously announced successful offering of €550 million 6.000% senior notes due 2029 and the Tender Offer (together, the "Transaction") will settle simultaneously on the Settlement Date.

• Aggregate principal amount of Existing 2024 Notes tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer: €194,979,000

• Final aggregate principal amount of Existing 2024 Notes accepted for purchase by the Company: €194,979,000

• Aggregate principal amount of Existing 2024 Notes outstanding after the Settlement Date: €105,021,000

• Aggregate principal amount of Existing 2026 Notes tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer: €316,983,000

• Final aggregate principal amount of Existing 2026 Notes accepted for purchase by the Company: €316,983,000

• Aggregate principal amount of Existing 2026 Notes outstanding after the Settlement Date: €33,017,000

• Maximum Acceptance Amount: €511,962,000

Existing Notes purchased by the Company pursuant to the Tender Offer are expected to be cancelled and will not be re-issued or resold.

The Company intends to redeem all the remaining Existing 2024 Notes at par after the closing of the Tender Offer. The Company also intends to redeem all the remaining Existing 2026 Notes once they are able to be redeemed at par (i.e. from May 30, 2024).

The Tender Offer was directed only to those holders of the Existing Notes (the "Noteholders") who are not "U.S. persons" (as that term is defined in Rule 902 under the U.S. Securities Act and are outside the United States transacting in an offshore transaction in accordance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) (and if they are resident in any member state of the EEA or the United Kingdom, who are not "retail investors" in the EEA or the United Kingdom) (each such Noteholder, an "Eligible Holder").

About Fnac Darty

Operating in 13 countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and domestic appliances. The Group, which has almost 25,000 employees, has a multi-format network of more than 1,000 stores at the end of December 2023, and is ranked as a major e-commerce player in France (more than 27 million unique visitors per month on average) with its three merchant sites, fnac.com, darty.com and natureetdecouvertes.com. A leading omnichannel player, Fnac Darty's revenue was around €8 billion in 2023, 22% of which was realized online. For more information:www.fnacdarty.com

