Fnac Darty

FNAC DARTY

(FNAC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fnac Darty : Statement from Enrique Martinez, CEO of Fnac Darty

10/30/2020 | 03:27pm EDT

                                                                                                

Statement from Enrique Martinez, CEO of Fnac Darty

Considering the impossibility of an opening of all book sellers’ stores which was supported and promoted by Fnac, I have decided to act in a responsible manner by closing the cultural departments in all of our French stores as from tomorrow morning and for the next two weeks.

All activities considered “essential” as defined by the Government will remain open and available in our stores. We also fully maintain the Click & Collect services in all our stores. I reiterate the support and solidarity of Fnac to our booksellers and the whole cultural sector, which is particularly suffering from the health crisis and its consequences. Fnac teams are and will remain fully devoted to culture.

Enrique Martinez

 

Attachment


