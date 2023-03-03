Advanced search
    FNAC   FR0011476928

FNAC DARTY

(FNAC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:25 2023-03-03 am EST
37.76 EUR   +1.23%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fnac Darty information

03/03/2023 | 12:01pm EST
Fnac Darty information

Several players in the domestic appliance manufacturing and distribution sector have received a statement of objections from the Competition Authority's investigation services, in which a certain number of suppliers of having entered into a vertical agreement with some of their distributors.

Among all the grievances formulated by the services of the Competition Authority, only one concerns Darty and extends over a limited period which ended in December 2014, i.e. almost 10 years ago, and therefore prior to the acquisition of Darty by Fnac carried out in 2016. Moreover, this grievance concerns only a limited number of well-identified product categories.

A statement of objections in no way prejudges the guilt of the companies concerned. It is only at the end of the investigation, and following a contradictory session, that the Board of the Competition Authority determines, in complete independence, whether the grievances are well founded.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS/INVESTORS                Stéphanie Laval                        stephanie.laval@fnacdarty.com

+33 (0)1 55 21 52 53

PRESS                                Audrey Bouchard                audrey.bouchard@fnacdarty.com

+33 (0)6 17 25 03 77

 

Financials
Sales 2022 7 946 M 8 426 M 8 426 M
Net income 2022 99,8 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2022 1 073 M 1 138 M 1 138 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,93x
Yield 2022 4,74%
Capitalization 997 M 1 057 M 1 057 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 21 648
Free-Float 62,5%
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FNAC DARTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 37,30 €
Average target price 41,66 €
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enrique Martinez Ballesteros Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Brieuc-Pierre Le Tinier Group Chief Financial Officer
Jacques Veyrat Chairman
François Gazuit Operations Director
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FNAC DARTY8.30%1 057
BEST BUY CO., INC.0.72%17 876
JB HI-FI LIMITED0.79%3 107
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION-6.06%2 488
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY15.48%1 633
BIC CAMERA INC.-8.89%1 461