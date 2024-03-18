Fnac Darty: launches a €500 million senior bond offering

March 18, 2024 at 04:12 am EDT Share

Fnac Darty announces the launch of a €500 million senior bond offering maturing in 2029 and a cash tender offer for its existing senior bonds maturing in 2024 and 2026.



The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the New Bond Offering to redeem the

Existing Bonds under the Redemption Offer and to pay the fees and expenses related to the Transactions. If all of the Existing 2024 Bonds are not repurchased under the Repurchase Offer, the Company intends to redeem them in full at a price of 100% after the closing of the Repurchase Offer.



The Company also plans, if necessary, to redeem part of the Existing Bonds 2026 not redeemed under the Buyback Offer when they become redeemable at a price of 100% (on or after May 30, 2024), so that the principal amount of the Existing Bonds 2026 is 50 million euros.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.