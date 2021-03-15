Fnac Darty

New organisation of the Executive Committee to serve the Group's "Everyday" ambition

In order to support the coherent implementation of the "Everyday" strategic plan presented on 23

February, Enrique Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of Fnac Darty, has decided to make major changes to the Group's Executive Committee.

These changes will contribute to the Group's ambition to be, on a daily basis and over the long term, the key ally for consumers, helping them to be sustainable in their consumption habits and daily household tasks, and thus to implement the main lines of the plan:

- Embodying new standards for successful digital and human omnichannel retail in the future;

- Rolling out the benchmark subscription-based home assistance service;

- Helping consumers adopt sustainable practices.

The new organisation, which will take effect on 30 March 2021*, will develop the following areas to support the execution of Everyday and the transformation of the Group:

To serve our ambition on digital acceleration, a complete digital division is emerging, around the E-Commerce and Digital businesses. This E-Commerce and Digital Department will be headed by Olivier

Theulle, previously Director of Operations and DOSI.

To serve our ambition around Services and Sustainability, the new organisation creates a Services & Operations Department. In particular, this department will bring together all of the Service activities, from the design of offers to their operational execution.

The Services Department is therefore being merged with the Operations Department to form a new Services and Operations Department, which will be headed by Vincent Gufflet, previously Sales Director for Products and Services. He will also be responsible for managing the Wefix subsidiary.

In order to serve our ambition around the consumer and to become his or her key ally, a more consistent place is given to the Customer in the new organisation. Thus, a Customer Department has been created, with strong links to the brands.

This department will also be responsible for the commercial development levers, i.e. the commercial promotion of products and services on the web and in stores, the concept and merchandising, and pricing. This new Customer, Marketing and Business Development Department will be headed by Samuel Loiseau, previously Director of Business Development.

In this respect, Samuel will join the Group's Executive Committee.

Anne-Laure Feldkircher has been appointed Executive Director of Group Transformation and Strategy to drive the transformation of the Group and the execution of the strategic plan. In addition to her current activities, she will lead indirect purchasing, the performance plan and the Ticketing business.

Some areas of responsibility are changing or have been filled accordingly:

The Commercial Department is focused on the development and management of the offer, with the B2B and Kitchen activities, as well as the 2nd life activity, being attached to it. The Advertising & Trade activity will also be attached to the Commercial Department. This new Commercial Department will be led by Benoît Jaubert, previously Operations Director.

François Gazuit has been appointed Operations Director. He will be responsible for managing the Fnac and Darty integrated and franchised stores. He will also coordinate Fnac's activities in Switzerland. François was previously in charge of Darty Operations.

In this respect, François joins the Group's Executive Committee.

Cécile Trunet-Favre succeeds Benjamin Perret as Director of Communications and Public Affairs.

Cécile has a rich background in communications, and until now has held the position of Director of Media and Influence for the SNCF Group, where she has been in charge of crisis communications, e-reputation and financial communications since October 2020. At Fnac Darty, she will be responsible for press relations and events, internal communications, public affairs, media partnerships and cultural action.

The other areas of responsibility are confirmed:

Annabel Chaussat is Managing Director of Fnac Spain, succeeding Marcos Ruao. Annabel was previously in charge of the Marketing and e-commerce Department.

Tiffany Foucault is Group Human Resources Director.

Frédérique Giavarini is the Group's General Secretary and Managing Director of Nature & Découvertes.

Jean-Brieuc le Tinier, Group Financial Director. Jean-Brieuc is also in charge of managing activities in Portugal, in collaboration with Nuno Luz, Managing Director of Fnac Portugal.

Charles-Henri de Maleissye is Managing Director of Fnac Vanden Borre in Belgium, also in charge of managing activities in Luxembourg.

Enrique Martinez, Chief Executive Officer, declared: "Our strengthened and renewed management team gives us the capacity to implement our Everyday plan in the best possible conditions, with in particular a stronger representation of the themes around Customer, Digital and Services. I am very pleased to welcome three new members, Cécile Trunet-Favre, François Gazuit and Samuel Loiseau, to whom I wish the greatest success, as well as to proceed with changes in the responsibilities of some of us that will allow us to better share the immense expertise available to the group. I would like to thank Benjamin Perret, Director of Communications and Public Affairs since the end of 2017, for his work with us."