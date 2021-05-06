Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Fnac Darty
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNAC   FR0011476928

FNAC DARTY

(FNAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fnac Darty : Notification & information brochure 2021

05/06/2021 | 04:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTIFICATION

  • INFORMATION BROCHURE

2021

fnac darty coMBined ordinary

and extraordinary General MeetinG

(closed doors MeetinG)

Thursday May 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m.

Fnac Darty, 9, rue des Bateaux-Lavoirs, 94200 Ivry-sur-Seine

With the livestream link available at:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/fnacdartyfr/20210527_1/

TO CONTACT US

By e-mail:actionnaires@fnacdarty.com

For more information, please visit the Company's website:

www.fnacdarty.com

(Investors page > Shareholders)

All our publications can be found

on the website at www.fnacdarty.com

CONTENTS

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE GENERAL MEETING

2

BRIEF OVERVIEW OF GROUP ACTIVITIES

8

INFORMATION ABOUT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

21

INFORMATION ABOUT THE SHARE CAPITAL

28

AGENDA OF THE COMBINED ORDINARY

AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF MAY 27, 2021

30

DRAFT RESOLUTIONS TO BE SUBMITTED

TO THE COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 27, 2021, AND PURPOSES

32

STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORTS

AND INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY'S REPORT

62

REQUEST FOR DOCUMENTS AND INFORMATION

83

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MAY 27, 2021

FNAC DARTY

1

How to participate in the General Meeting

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE GENERAL MEETING

In the current context of the Coronavirus epidemic and in accordance with the provisions made following the issue of French Decree No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, as extended and amended, and French Decree No. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, as extended and amended, this General Meeting will be held without the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend.

The General Meeting will be streamed live on the Company's website (www.fnacdarty.com) and then available on demand within the time frame set out in the applicable regulations.

You are therefore invited to cast your vote either by mail using the voting form provided for this purpose, which you must request from CACEIS Corporate Trust as indicated below, or electronically via the Votaccess platform or via the following e-mail address: ct-assemblees@caceis.com.

You may also give a proxy to the Chairman or a third party in accordance with the aforementioned procedures.

Given that the General Meeting will be held behind closed doors, any shareholder who applies for an admission card will not be able to vote. It is therefore not necessary, under these exceptional circumstances, to request an admission card.

Remote and electronic participation are now the only means of participation available to shareholders.

Please regularly consult the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the website at http://www.fnacdarty.com, which contains the documents referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, and which will be updated if there are changes to the definitive procedures for participating in the General Meeting of shareholders of May 27, 2021.

If you would like further information, you can contact us at the following e-mail address: actionnaires@fnacdarty.com.

GENERAL MEETING HELD BEHIND CLOSED DOORS

The exceptional context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the recently adopted legislative measures, and the provisions made by the French government to curb the spread of the virus have led the Fnac Darty General Meeting to review the system normally used for this event in order to ensure that it is conducted safely. The Combined General Meeting will therefore be held exceptionally behind closed doors at the Company's registered office at 9, rue des Bateaux- Lavoirs, Ivry-sur-Seine 94200, France, without shareholders and other persons entitled to attend being present. Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the 2021 General Meeting on the Company's website at www.fnacdarty.com,

which is regularly updated with all the information necessary to enable shareholders to follow this event and exercise their rights. As it is not possible to vote in person, you are strongly advised to vote online via the VOTACCESS secure voting platform or by mail using the paper voting form. You may also vote by proxy. The General Meeting will be broadcast live and be available for playback on the following website: www.fnacdarty.com. The Company will publish the minutes of the General Meeting.

As the General Meeting will be held behind closed doors, no new resolutions may be added to the agenda.

WHAT CONDITIONS MUST BE FULFILLED IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THE GENERAL MEETING?

All shareholders, whatever the number of shares they hold, have the right to participate in the General Meeting. To do so, they must demonstrate ownership of their shares, which must be registered in the securities account in their name, whether they are in registered or bearer form, as of the second business day before the General Meeting, namely by midnight Paris time on May 25, 2021 (hereinafter "D-2").

As a result:

"" for registered shareholders, the registration of their shares in the Company Register (managed by CACEIS Corporate Trust, holder of the register of shareholders and central organizer of the General Meeting, appointed by the Company) by D-2 is sufficient; no other steps are necessary; and

"" for bearer shareholders, the institutions holding bearer shares ("Financial Intermediaries") shall provide evidence of their customers' shareholder status directly to CACEIS Corporate Trust (appointed by the Company) by producing a shareholding certificate which they attach to the single voting form.

2

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MAY 27, 2021

FNAC DARTY

How to participate in the General Meeting

SHOULD YOU WISH TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO VOTE

You have four options:

  1. vote by mail;
  2. give a proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting;
  3. give a proxy to a third party to vote by mail (any person of your choice); or

4 exercise your rights online: Whether you are a registered or bearer shareholder, Fnac Darty gives you the option to exercise your rights at the General Meeting in just a few clicks, wherever you are. From May 6, 2021, you will be able to use Votaccess, a secure third-partywebsite, to:

"" vote,

"" give a proxy to the Chairman, or

"" give a mandate to a third party to vote by mail.

Proxy and vote by mail forms will be given to shareholders who request them by letter addressed to CACEIS Corporate Trust - Service Assemblées - 14, rue Rouget-de-Lisle- 92862 Issy-les-MoulineauxCedex 09 - France no later than six days prior to the date of the General Meeting or by e-mail to the following address: ct-assemblees@caceis.com.

In all cases, you must fill out, date and sign the single voting form and send it to CACEIS Corporate Trust or, for shareholders with bearer shares, to your Financial Intermediary. Postal voting forms must be received no later than Monday, May 24, 2021 and mandates to a third party must be received no later than four days prior to the date of the General Meeting, i.e. on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

"" Shareholders must obtain the single voting form from their Financial Intermediary or by letter addressed to CACEIS Corporate Trust - Service Assemblées - 14, rue Rouget-de-Lisle- 92862 Issy-les-MoulineauxCedex 09 - France no later than six days before the date of the Meeting or by e-mail to the following address: ct-assemblees@caceis.comand return it to this intermediary by mail (at the current postage rate). The Intermediary will forward the single voting form, accompanied by the shareholding certificate which they will have previously prepared, to CACEIS Corporate Trust.

"" Shareholders may also download the single form for voting by mail or by proxy, which can be found on the Company's website (http://www.fnacdarty.com).

As an exception to section III of Article R. 22-10-28 of the French Commercial Code and without the need for a clause in the bylaws to this effect, any shareholder who has already cast a vote by post or sent a proxy under the conditions set out in the last sentence of section II of the same article may choose another means of participation, provided that their instruction in this regard reaches the Company within the required timeframe. As an exception to the second sentence of Article R. 225-80 of this code, any previous instructions received will then be considered revoked.

However, if the transfer of ownership takes place before the second business day prior to the meeting (before midnight Paris time on May 25, 2021), the Company will consequently invalidate or modify, as applicable, the vote sent by post, the proxy or the shareholding certificate. To this end, the Financial Intermediary shall give notice of the share transfer to the Company or to CACEIS and shall send CACEIS the necessary information.

No transfer of ownership, by whatever means, made after midnight Paris time on the second business day preceding the meeting shall be reported by the Financial Intermediary or be taken into consideration by the Company, notwithstanding any agreement to the contrary.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MAY 27, 2021

FNAC DARTY

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fnac Darty SA published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 08:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FNAC DARTY
04:59aFNAC DARTY  : Notification & information brochure 2021
PU
02:03aFNAC DARTY : Information regarding the arrangements for taking part in the combi..
GL
05/052020 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT : Risk factors and internal control
PU
04/29ORDISSIMO SA  : Résultats annuels 2020, forte -2-
DJ
04/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Daimler, GSK, Mattel
04/16FNAC DARTY  : Q1 Revenue Jumps 22% On Online Sales Growth
MT
04/15FNAC DARTY : Very strong revenue growth in Q1 2021
GL
04/15FNAC DARTY  : 1st quarter earnings
CO
04/14FNAC DARTY  : 2020 Universal Registration Document
PU
03/31FNAC DARTY  : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 651 M 9 199 M 9 199 M
Net income 2021 118 M 141 M 141 M
Net Debt 2021 512 M 615 M 615 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 2,34%
Capitalization 1 540 M 1 848 M 1 852 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 22 350
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart FNAC DARTY
Duration : Period :
Fnac Darty Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FNAC DARTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 62,88 €
Last Close Price 57,85 €
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Enrique Martinez Ballesteros Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Brieuc-Pierre Le Tinier Group Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jacques Veyrat Chairman
Olivier Theulle Director-Operations & Information Systems
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FNAC DARTY9.77%1 848
WESFARMERS LIMITED7.54%47 617
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-20.24%23 899
FIVE BELOW, INC.12.90%11 056
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.13%6 439
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.9.26%5 549