Fnac-Darty: reduces losses in the 1st half of the year

July 24, 2024 at 12:27 pm EDT

The Fnac-Darty group has reported sales of 3,390 ME for the 1st half of 2024, up 1.4% (+0.1% like-for-like).



Compared with the 1st half of 2023, gross margin improved very slightly, from 1,039 to 1,050 ME, while recurring EBITDA rose from 143 to 146 ME.



All in all, the Group posted net income from continuing operations of -75 ME, a loss nevertheless mitigated compared to the -163 ME recorded a year earlier.



In the 1st half of the year, the Group's performance is traditionally affected by the seasonal nature of the business, with the bulk of earnings and free cash flow from operations being recorded in the second half of the year", stresses the Group.



Fnac-Darty adds that, despite initial positive signs, market recovery remains uncertain. The Group is therefore maintaining its vigilance, but confirms at this stage a Current Operating Income (COI) for 2024 at least equal to that of 2023.



The Group also reaffirms its objective of achieving cumulative free operating cash flow of around 500ME over the period 2021-2024, i.e. a level of 180ME in 2024.



