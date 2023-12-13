Fnac Darty: renegotiates its 500 ME RCF credit line

Fnac Darty announces that it has renegotiated its €500 million RCF credit line maturing in March 2028, with the addition of 2 new extension options, to March 2029 and March 2030, exercisable at Fnac Darty's request and subject to the lenders' approval.



Financial conditions remain unchanged.



In parallel, Fnac Darty has exercised the first 12-month extension option on its undrawn Delayed Drawn Term Loan (DDTL).



As a reminder, this 300 million euro line enables

Groupe to cover the refinancing of its senior bonds maturing in 2024 and issued in 2019.



This option has been subscribed at 100% of bank commitments. This line, if drawn down, will therefore mature in December 2026.



'The success of this renegotiation once again testifies to the confidence of our financial partners in Fnac Darty's strategy', the group emphasized.





