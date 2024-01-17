Fnac Darty: renews partnership with Deezer

Deezer and Fnac Darty renew their partnership for another 3 years. Since 2017, Deezer and Fnac Darty have given their joint customers access to a universe of music services.



Thanks to this alliance, Fnac, Darty and WeFix customers benefit from privileged offers to access Deezer services. Relying on over 500 Fnac and Darty stores throughout France, Deezer and Fnac Darty offer a comprehensive music catalog, unique features such as Flow and Shaker, and personalized playlists to millions of households.



The renewal of this partnership includes new levers for development, notably the deployment of the new Deezer brand identity in the Fnac Darty ecosystem, the extension of eligible product categories giving access to privileged offers, and the possibility of testing Zen by Deezer, the wellness application launched in May 2023.



As France's leading record store, we are particularly keen to support our customers in their discovery of musical trends, by offering them reliable and innovative listening solutions, whether physical or digital," said Vincent Gufflet, Director of Services and Operations for the Fnac Darty group.



