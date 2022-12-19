Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Fnac Darty
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNAC   FR0011476928

FNAC DARTY

(FNAC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39 2022-12-16 am EST
33.28 EUR   +0.85%
02:31aFnac Darty secures the refinancing of its bond issue maturing in 2024
GL
02:30aFnac Darty secures the refinancing of its bond issue maturing in 2024
AQ
11/25Factbox-Dim the lights: Europe's retailers scramble to cut energy use
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fnac Darty secures the refinancing of its bond issue maturing in 2024

12/19/2022 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fnac Darty secures the refinancing

of its bond issue maturing in 2024

In a context of increased financial market volatility, Fnac Darty has chosen to secure the refinancing of its next major bond debt maturity of 300 million euros maturing in May 2024 well in advance.

The Group announces that it has put in place an additional undrawn bank credit line, in the form of a Delayed Drawn Term Loan (DDTL) of 300 million euros, which can be drawn only once and only to repay the bond loan maturing in 2024. This new line is based on a bank contract with conditions similar to those of the existing RCF credit line of 500 million euros. This line of credit will have a maturity of 3 years, in case of a drawdown, which can be extended by 2 years. Moreover, this new credit facility includes a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) component that will permit the Group to improve its financing terms if the designated targets aligned with the strategic goals of the strategic plan Everyday, are achieved.

Thanks to this option, the Group can thus maintain the bond line until its maturity in May 2024 while benefiting from the low initial annual coupon of 1.875%, and thus secure its level of financial expenses.

Jean-Brieuc Le Tinier, Fnac Darty Chief Financial Officer, stated: "The successful implementation of this new credit line, not yet drawn, demonstrates the confidence of our financial partners in the Group’s strategy. This financing operation allows the Group to maintain financial flexibility and agility in the choice of its financing options while continuing to optimize the average cost of its debt."

***

BNP Paribas, BBVA, Belfius Bank, Bred, CaixaBank, CIC, Crédit Agricole CIB, La Banque Postale, Natixis CIB and Société Générale acted as lending banks. Crédit Agricole CIB and Natixis CIB coordinated the transaction.
Rothschild&Co and Bredin Prat acted as advisors to Fnac Darty, White and Case as advisors to the banking partners.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS Stéphanie Laval stephanie.laval@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 55 21 18 74
PRESS

  		   
Audrey Bouchard audrey.bouchard@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 55 21 59 25

 

Attachment


All news about FNAC DARTY
02:31aFnac Darty secures the refinancing of its bond issue maturing in 2024
GL
02:30aFnac Darty secures the refinancing of its bond issue maturing in 2024
AQ
11/25Factbox-Dim the lights: Europe's retailers scramble to cut energy..
RE
11/21Correction: UK Court Orders France's Fnac Darty To Pay $105 Million To Retail..
MT
11/21UK Court Orders France's Fnac Darty To Pay $93 Million To Retailer Comet's Liquidator
MT
11/17Fnac Darty information
GL
11/03Fnac Darty : Présentation investisseurs novembre 2022 (en anglais seulement)
PU
10/28Fnac Darty : Présentation investisseurs octobre 2022 (en anglais seulement)
PU
10/24Fnac Darty : Présentation investisseurs octobre 2022 (en anglais seulement)
PU
10/21Fnac Darty : Investors presentation October 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 000 M 8 482 M 8 482 M
Net income 2022 123 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2022 870 M 922 M 922 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,73x
Yield 2022 5,37%
Capitalization 890 M 943 M 943 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 21 648
Free-Float -
Chart FNAC DARTY
Duration : Period :
Fnac Darty Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FNAC DARTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 33,28 €
Average target price 49,38 €
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enrique Martinez Ballesteros Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Brieuc-Pierre Le Tinier Group Chief Financial Officer
Jacques Veyrat Chairman
François Gazuit Operations Director
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FNAC DARTY-42.12%943
BEST BUY CO., INC.-21.77%17 586
JB HI-FI LIMITED-12.13%3 110
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION-30.83%2 969
JAY MART-29.13%1 665
BIC CAMERA INC.32.19%1 594