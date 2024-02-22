Fnac Darty: targets ROC for 2024 at least equal to 2023

Sales should reach ME7,875 in 2023. This is virtually stable compared with 2022 (-0.9% on a reported basis and -1.1% on a like-for-like basis).



Recurring EBITDA stands at €533m, of which €264m related to the application of IFRS 16, down €47m on 2022.



Recurring operating income stands at €171m at end December 2023, down €60m on 2022.



Adjusted net income from continuing operations - Group share stands at €31m in 2023. Operating free cash flow excluding IFRS 16 stands at 180ME, a clear improvement on end-2022.



At this stage, the Group expects operating income before non-recurring items (OI) for 2024 to be at least equal to that of 2023. The Group reaffirms its objective of achieving cumulative free operating cash flow of around 500ME over the 2021-2024 period, i.e. a level of 180ME in 2024.



