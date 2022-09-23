France sets minimum delivery fee for online book orders

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - France plans to impose a
minimum delivery fee of 3 euros ($2.93) for online book orders
of less than 35 euros to level the playing field for independent
bookstores struggling to compete against e-commerce giants, the
government said on Friday.
A 2014 French law already prohibits free book deliveries,
but Amazon and other vendors such as Fnac
have circumvented this by charging only 1 euro cent per
delivery. Local book stores typically charge up to 7 euros for
shipping a book.
Legislation was passed in December 2021 to close the
one-cent loophole through a minimum shipping fee, but the law
could not take effect until the government had decided on the
size of that fee.
"This will adapt the book industry to the digital era by
restoring an equilibrium between large e-commerce platforms,
which offer virtually free delivery for books whatever the order
size, and bookstores that cannot match these delivery prices,"
the culture and finance ministries said in a joint statement.
They added that France will notify the European Commission
of its plan and the minimum delivery fee will take effect six
months after the EU grants approval.
($1 = 1.0241 euros)
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau
Writing by Geert De Clercq
Editing by Alex Richardson and David Goodman)