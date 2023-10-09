Fnac Darty is No. 1 in France for distribution of cultural and leisure products. The group's activity is organized into 4 divisions: - distribution of cultural and IT products and consumer electronics: books, toys, gaming consoles, music CDs, telephones, IT products (computers, tablets, peripherals, software, etc.), hi-fi products (televisions, stereo systems, DVD readers and recorders), cameras and video recorders, MP3 players, DVD films, household appliances, etc. The company operates through a network of stores (owned 987 points of sale as of the end of 2022, including 826 in France) and via the Internet; - sales of photo developing services; - distribution of event tickets: concerts, theater productions, operas, expositions, circuses, museums, etc.; - travel sales (Fnac Voyages). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France and Switzerland (83.2%), Iberian Peninsula (9%) and Benelux (7.8%).