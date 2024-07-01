FNCB Bancorp, Inc.(NasdaqCM:FNCB) dropped from S&P TMI Index

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of FNCB Bank (the Bank). Its primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank. The Bank is engaged in offering a suite of personal, small business and commercial banking solutions with mobile, online, and in-branch products and services. For personal customers, the Bank provides various deposit products, including savings, money markets, certificates of deposit and checking accounts, along with a line of preferred relationship products that offer premium benefits for higher-balance customers. The Bank offers a variety of financing alternatives to individuals and businesses generally in its primary market area through the origination of loans and leases, including residential real estate loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and others. The Bank operates through about 16 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne Counties.

Sector Banks