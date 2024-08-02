Leasing of rolling stock in the local public transport (LPT) and freight logistics sector (mainly to Trenord and DB Cargo Italia)

Corporate services to subsidiaries and management of its real estate assets Development of complementary digital platforms according to MaaC paradigm

Management of railway infrastructure in Lombardy on the basis of the concession expiring on 31 October 2060

Intermodal terminal management and real estate development in freight logistic sector

LPT road transport in Lombardy (Province of Varese, Brescia and Como) and Veneto (Province of Verona)

Train replacement services for Trenord

Electric car-sharingservice

Renewable energy production with 26 already operational plants

Multiple initiatives for photovoltaic and wind power plants in different stages of implementation Structure with established expertise capable of managing all major stages of the value chain