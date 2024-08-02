FNM Group

02 August 2024

An integrated player in transportation and mobility in Northern Italy

Motorways

Management of motorway infrastructure trough a concession expiring in 2028

  • Highway from Milan to Serravalle Scrivia (A7 86Km)
  • Milan West, East and North ring roads (A50 33Km, A51 29Km, A52 19Km)
  • Pavia West ring road (A54 9Km) and Bereguardo-Pavia motorway link (A53 8Km)

185 Km

Motorway Network

Ro.S.Co

& Services

Railway

Infrastructure

Road

Passenger

Mobility

Energy

Leasing of rolling stock in the local public transport (LPT) and freight logistics sector (mainly to Trenord and DB Cargo Italia)

Corporate services to subsidiaries and management of its real estate assets Development of complementary digital platforms according to MaaC paradigm

Management of railway infrastructure in Lombardy on the basis of the concession expiring on 31 October 2060

Intermodal terminal management and real estate development in freight logistic sector

LPT road transport in Lombardy (Province of Varese, Brescia and Como) and Veneto (Province of Verona)

Train replacement services for Trenord

Electric car-sharingservice

Renewable energy production with 26 already operational plants

Multiple initiatives for photovoltaic and wind power plants in different stages of implementation Structure with established expertise capable of managing all major stages of the value chain

98

Owned trains

330 Km

Railway Network

728

Buses into service

48 MW

Installed capacity

N.B. Companies fully consolidated on a line-by-line basis in the FNM Group financial statements

2

Key investments in Associates and Joint Ventures

1

4

JV with Trenitalia (50% stake) active

in Rail Local Public Transport

Alternative digital mobility platforms according to MaaC paradigm (Busforfun 40%, Sportit 33%,

Mbility 30.8%)

2

Minority investments in Motorway concessionaires active in Lombardy (36.7% stake in APL and 11.3% in TE)

JV with Deutsche Bahn (40% stake)

JV with TIM (42% stake)

active in Freight Rail Transportation

operates in the ICT field

3

Road LPT services in Como and its Province (25.0% stake)

1 - includes the indirect participation in TILO SA (50% controlled by Trenord and 50% by Swiss Federal Railways SBB)

2 - FNM owns 22.55% of Tangenziali Esterne di Milano S.p.A. which holds a single shareholding equal

3

to 48.4% of the capital of the highway concessionaire Tangenziale Esterna S.p.A., and dicrectly 0.386% of the concessionaire.

3 - FNM owns 50% of Omnibus Partecipazioni S.r.l. with Arriva Italia, holding company

which in turn owns about 50% of ASF Autolinee. The remaining 50% is held by S.P.T. Holding S.p.A. whose shareholders are local public entities; 4 - BFF owns 95% of BFF.CH SA

Overview

Economic & Financial Results

Outlook

Appendix

IH 2024 Financial Highlights - REPORTED1

REVENUES

+1.3%

301.6

-1.3%

305.6

excl. Viridis

IH 2023

IH 2024

(€mln)

ADJ. EBITDA

+6.0%

100.0

+0.5%

106.0

excl. Viridis

33.1%

34.7%

IH 2023

IH 2024

(€mln)

EBIT

-16.5%

48.5

40.5

IH 2023

IH 2024

(€mln)

ADJ. NET RESULT

-27.2%

33.8

24.6

IH 2023

IH 2024

(€mln)

GROUP NET RESULT

-9.3%

33.4

30.3

IH 2023

IH 2024

(€mln)

ADJ. NFP

+36.2%

875.6

642.8

31 Dec. 2023

30 June 2024

(€mln)

  • = EBITDA Margin

1 - Including the effects of the consolidation of Viridis and its subsidiaries from 23 February

2024. Pro forma figures, including the effects of Viridis results fully consolidated as if

the company had been acquired since January 1, 2023, are provided on slide 27.

5

Motorways - traffic trend on MISE network (vehicles-km)

Traffic performance benefits from the adjustment of the conventional mileage of the Northern Ring Road from March 2023

320

300

280

260

240

220

200

Light vehicles

+2.2%

1,534

1,568

180

Heavy vehicles

1,424

160

1,110

1,221

1,251

140

314

313

316

IH 2022

IH 2023

IH 2024

120

(mln vehicles-km)

100

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

2024

2023

2022

6

LPT - mobility demand for bus and rail transport (n. pax)

Recovery of demand across all segments but overall LPT traffic still below pre pandemic levels, especially for urban transportation

BUS TRANSPORT

-10.6%

39.5

2.2

35.3

34.9

2.0

2.1

TRENORD

-6.4%

110.2

103.2

93.1

37.3

+1.1%

+10.8%

32.933.2

IH 2019

IH 2023

IH 2024

FNMA

ATV

(mln passengers)

IH 2019

IH 2023

IH 2024

(mln passengers)

7

Renewable energy production

Production up thanks to new assets, despite low irradiance and power limitation on 1 new plant removed from March

INSTALLED CAPACITY (MWp)

48.1

2.0

36.8

2.0

+30.7%

46.1

34.8

IH 2023

IH 2024

Biogas

Solar-PV

ENERGY PRODUCTION (MWh)

39,157

33,5537,874

7,905

+16.7%

31,283

25,648

IH 2023

IH 2024

Biogas

Solar-PV

8

IH 2024 Group net result - REPORTED

Positive operating performance impacted by higher D&A, strong rebound of companies consolidated at equity

-9.3%

(0.9)

-3.1mln

(13.1)

Strong result from

33.4

Trenord thanks to new

6.0

Public Service Contract

Higher borrowing costs

30.3

offset by income on cash

Higher depreciation mainly from

capitalization of new investments in

(0.3)

(0.9)

motorway infrastructure (Segrate

Intermodal Centre) and PV-modules

6.1

following consolidation of Viridis

Adj. Net result -9.2mln YoY (-27.2%)

Group Net Result

∆ Adj. EBITDA

Non recurring

∆ D&A

∆ Net

∆ Taxes

∆ Affiliated

Group Net Result

IH 2023

expenses

financial result

companies

IH 2024

valued at equity

(€mln)

9

Adj. EBITDA evolution

Growth driven by good performance of motorways and Viridis acquisition

REPORTED

Adj. EBITDA (€ mln)

IH 2023

IH 2024

∆€

∆%

Motorways

70.0

80.0

10.0

+14.3%

Ro.S.Co. & Services

22.1

16.4

(5.7)

-25.8%

Railway infrastructure

4.8

0.4

(4.4)

-91.7%

Road passenger mobility

3.1

3.7

0.6

+19.4%

Energy

0.0

5.5

5.5

n.m.

Total

100.0

106.0

6.0

+6.0%

PRO FORMA1

Adj. EBITDA (€ mln)

IH 2023

IH 2024

∆€

∆%

Motorways

70.0

80.0

10.0

+14.3%

Ro.S.Co. & Services

22.1

16.4

(5.7)

-25.8%

Railway infrastructure

4.8

0.4

(4.4)

-91.7%

Road passenger mobility

3.1

3.7

0.6

+19.4%

Energy

5.1

7.0

1.9

+37.3%

Total

105.1

107.5

2.4

+2.3%

15%

1%

IH 2024

3%

7%

€107.5mln

Pro-forma

74%

1 - Considering the consolidation of Viridis from 1 January 2024. The 1H 2023 was similarly pro-formed as if the consolidation of Viridis had occurred on 1 January 2023

10

