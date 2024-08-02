FNM Group
IH 2024 RESULTS
02 August 2024
An integrated player in transportation and mobility in Northern Italy
Motorways
Management of motorway infrastructure trough a concession expiring in 2028
- Highway from Milan to Serravalle Scrivia (A7 86Km)
- Milan West, East and North ring roads (A50 33Km, A51 29Km, A52 19Km)
- Pavia West ring road (A54 9Km) and Bereguardo-Pavia motorway link (A53 8Km)
185 Km
Motorway Network
Ro.S.Co
& Services
Railway
Infrastructure
Road
Passenger
Mobility
Energy
Leasing of rolling stock in the local public transport (LPT) and freight logistics sector (mainly to Trenord and DB Cargo Italia)
Corporate services to subsidiaries and management of its real estate assets Development of complementary digital platforms according to MaaC paradigm
Management of railway infrastructure in Lombardy on the basis of the concession expiring on 31 October 2060
Intermodal terminal management and real estate development in freight logistic sector
LPT road transport in Lombardy (Province of Varese, Brescia and Como) and Veneto (Province of Verona)
Train replacement services for Trenord
Electric car-sharingservice
Renewable energy production with 26 already operational plants
Multiple initiatives for photovoltaic and wind power plants in different stages of implementation Structure with established expertise capable of managing all major stages of the value chain
98
Owned trains
330 Km
Railway Network
728
Buses into service
48 MW
Installed capacity
N.B. Companies fully consolidated on a line-by-line basis in the FNM Group financial statements
2
Key investments in Associates and Joint Ventures
1
4
JV with Trenitalia (50% stake) active
in Rail Local Public Transport
Alternative digital mobility platforms according to MaaC paradigm (Busforfun 40%, Sportit 33%,
Mbility 30.8%)
2
Minority investments in Motorway concessionaires active in Lombardy (36.7% stake in APL and 11.3% in TE)
JV with Deutsche Bahn (40% stake)
JV with TIM (42% stake)
active in Freight Rail Transportation
operates in the ICT field
3
Road LPT services in Como and its Province (25.0% stake)
1 - includes the indirect participation in TILO SA (50% controlled by Trenord and 50% by Swiss Federal Railways SBB)
2 - FNM owns 22.55% of Tangenziali Esterne di Milano S.p.A. which holds a single shareholding equal
3
to 48.4% of the capital of the highway concessionaire Tangenziale Esterna S.p.A., and dicrectly 0.386% of the concessionaire.
3 - FNM owns 50% of Omnibus Partecipazioni S.r.l. with Arriva Italia, holding company
which in turn owns about 50% of ASF Autolinee. The remaining 50% is held by S.P.T. Holding S.p.A. whose shareholders are local public entities; 4 - BFF owns 95% of BFF.CH SA
Overview
Economic & Financial Results
Outlook
Appendix
IH 2024 Financial Highlights - REPORTED1
REVENUES
+1.3%
301.6
-1.3%
305.6
excl. Viridis
IH 2023
IH 2024
(€mln)
ADJ. EBITDA
+6.0%
100.0
+0.5%
106.0
excl. Viridis
33.1%
34.7%
IH 2023
IH 2024
(€mln)
EBIT
-16.5%
48.5
40.5
IH 2023
IH 2024
(€mln)
ADJ. NET RESULT
-27.2%
33.8
24.6
IH 2023
IH 2024
(€mln)
GROUP NET RESULT
-9.3%
33.4
30.3
IH 2023
IH 2024
(€mln)
ADJ. NFP
+36.2%
875.6
642.8
31 Dec. 2023
30 June 2024
(€mln)
- = EBITDA Margin
1 - Including the effects of the consolidation of Viridis and its subsidiaries from 23 February
2024. Pro forma figures, including the effects of Viridis results fully consolidated as if
the company had been acquired since January 1, 2023, are provided on slide 27.
5
Motorways - traffic trend on MISE network (vehicles-km)
Traffic performance benefits from the adjustment of the conventional mileage of the Northern Ring Road from March 2023
320
300
280
260
240
220
200
Light vehicles
+2.2%
1,534
1,568
180
Heavy vehicles
1,424
160
1,110
1,221
1,251
140
314
313
316
IH 2022
IH 2023
IH 2024
120
(mln vehicles-km)
100
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
2024
2023
2022
6
LPT - mobility demand for bus and rail transport (n. pax)
Recovery of demand across all segments but overall LPT traffic still below pre pandemic levels, especially for urban transportation
BUS TRANSPORT
-10.6%
39.5
2.2
35.3
34.9
2.0
2.1
TRENORD
-6.4%
110.2
103.2
93.1
37.3
+1.1%
+10.8%
32.933.2
IH 2019
IH 2023
IH 2024
FNMA
ATV
(mln passengers)
IH 2019
IH 2023
IH 2024
(mln passengers)
7
Renewable energy production
Production up thanks to new assets, despite low irradiance and power limitation on 1 new plant removed from March
INSTALLED CAPACITY (MWp)
48.1
2.0
36.8
2.0
+30.7%
46.1
34.8
IH 2023
IH 2024
Biogas
Solar-PV
ENERGY PRODUCTION (MWh)
39,157
33,5537,874
7,905
+16.7%
31,283
25,648
IH 2023
IH 2024
Biogas
Solar-PV
8
IH 2024 Group net result - REPORTED
Positive operating performance impacted by higher D&A, strong rebound of companies consolidated at equity
-9.3%
(0.9)
-3.1mln
(13.1)
Strong result from
33.4
Trenord thanks to new
6.0
Public Service Contract
Higher borrowing costs
30.3
offset by income on cash
Higher depreciation mainly from
capitalization of new investments in
(0.3)
(0.9)
motorway infrastructure (Segrate
Intermodal Centre) and PV-modules
6.1
following consolidation of Viridis
Adj. Net result -9.2mln YoY (-27.2%)
Group Net Result
∆ Adj. EBITDA
Non recurring
∆ D&A
∆ Net
∆ Taxes
∆ Affiliated
Group Net Result
IH 2023
expenses
financial result
companies
IH 2024
valued at equity
(€mln)
9
Adj. EBITDA evolution
Growth driven by good performance of motorways and Viridis acquisition
REPORTED
Adj. EBITDA (€ mln)
IH 2023
IH 2024
∆€
∆%
Motorways
70.0
80.0
10.0
+14.3%
Ro.S.Co. & Services
22.1
16.4
(5.7)
-25.8%
Railway infrastructure
4.8
0.4
(4.4)
-91.7%
Road passenger mobility
3.1
3.7
0.6
+19.4%
Energy
0.0
5.5
5.5
n.m.
Total
100.0
106.0
6.0
+6.0%
PRO FORMA1
Adj. EBITDA (€ mln)
IH 2023
IH 2024
∆€
∆%
Motorways
70.0
80.0
10.0
+14.3%
Ro.S.Co. & Services
22.1
16.4
(5.7)
-25.8%
Railway infrastructure
4.8
0.4
(4.4)
-91.7%
Road passenger mobility
3.1
3.7
0.6
+19.4%
Energy
5.1
7.0
1.9
+37.3%
Total
105.1
107.5
2.4
+2.3%
15%
1%
IH 2024
3%
7%
€107.5mln
Pro-forma
74%
1 - Considering the consolidation of Viridis from 1 January 2024. The 1H 2023 was similarly pro-formed as if the consolidation of Viridis had occurred on 1 January 2023
10
