FNM S p A : The Board of Directors approves the issue of a bond under the EMTN Programme

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE ISSUE OF A BOND UNDER THE EMTN

PROGRAMME

Milan, 28 September 2021 - Following the press release dated 16 September 2021, FNM S.p.A. ("FNM") announces that its Board of Directors, which met today under the chairmanship of Andrea Angelo Gibelli, approved the issue of a senior unsecured, non-convertible bond (the "Bond") subject to market conditions. The Bond would represent the inaugural issue in the context of the Company's programme of non- convertible, medium-term bond issues (Euro Medium Term Note Programme, the "EMTN Programme") for a total maximum amount of up to 1 billion euro, whose establishment has been approved by FNM Board of Directors last 16 September.

Further information on the EMTN Programme is available on the prospectus published on FNM website at the address: www.fnmgroup.it/en/il-gruppo-in-borsa

This press release is available on the Company's website at the address www.fnmgroup.it(Investor section), and on the authorised storage mechanism EMARKET STORAGE at www.emarketstorage.com.

