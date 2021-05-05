FNM S p A : The Board of Directors takes place

PRESS RELEASE

THE BOARD OF DIRECTRS TAKES OFFICE

Andrea Angelo Gibelli confirmed Executive Chairman

Gianantonio Arnoldi appointed Deputy Chairman

Independence requirements verified

Milan, May 5 2021 - The Board of Directors of FNM S.p.A., which met today under the chairmanship of Dr. Andrea Angelo Gibelli, resolved to assign operational powers to the Chairman - the only executive director of the Company - and to appoint Gianantonio Arnoldi as Deputy Chairman.

The Board of Directors has also ascertained the existence of the regulatory and statutory requirements for its members for the purposes of the proper establishment of the administrative body. In particular, it has assessed the existence of the independence requirements envisaged by art. 147-ter, 4th paragraph, and 148, 3rd paragraph, of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 ("TUF"), as well as by the Codice di Autodisciplina as replaced by the Corporate Governance Code, for the Directors Gianantonio Arnoldi, Marcella Caradonna, Tiziana Bortot, Ivo Roberto Cassetta, Barbara Lilla Boschetti and Mauro Miccio.

In addition, the Board of Statutory Auditors, which met today, ascertained the possession of the independence requirements established by art. 148, paragraph 3 of the TUF and the Codice di Autodisciplina as replaced by the Corporate Governance Code for its members.

***

This press release is available on the Company's website at the address www.fnmgroup.it, and on the authorised storage mechanism EMARKET STORAGE at www.emarketstorage.com.