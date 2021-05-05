Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  FNM S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    FNM   IT0000060886

FNM S.P.A.

(FNM)
  Report
FNM S p A : The Board of Directors takes place

05/05/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

THE BOARD OF DIRECTRS TAKES OFFICE

  • Andrea Angelo Gibelli confirmed Executive Chairman
  • Gianantonio Arnoldi appointed Deputy Chairman
  • Independence requirements verified

Milan, May 5 2021 - The Board of Directors of FNM S.p.A., which met today under the chairmanship of Dr. Andrea Angelo Gibelli, resolved to assign operational powers to the Chairman - the only executive director of the Company - and to appoint Gianantonio Arnoldi as Deputy Chairman.

The Board of Directors has also ascertained the existence of the regulatory and statutory requirements for its members for the purposes of the proper establishment of the administrative body. In particular, it has assessed the existence of the independence requirements envisaged by art. 147-ter, 4th paragraph, and 148, 3rd paragraph, of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 ("TUF"), as well as by the Codice di Autodisciplina as replaced by the Corporate Governance Code, for the Directors Gianantonio Arnoldi, Marcella Caradonna, Tiziana Bortot, Ivo Roberto Cassetta, Barbara Lilla Boschetti and Mauro Miccio.

In addition, the Board of Statutory Auditors, which met today, ascertained the possession of the independence requirements established by art. 148, paragraph 3 of the TUF and the Codice di Autodisciplina as replaced by the Corporate Governance Code for its members.

***

This press release is available on the Company's website at the address www.fnmgroup.it, and on the authorised storage mechanism EMARKET STORAGE at www.emarketstorage.com.

***

For further information:

Investor Relations contacts

Media Relations contacts

Valeria Minazzi

Simone Carriero

Tel. +39 02 8511 4302

Tel. +39 02 8511 4758

e-mail valeria.minazzi@fnmgroup.it

e-mail simone.carriero@fnmgroup.it

Company website

www.fnmgroup.it

Disclaimer

FNM S.p.A. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 16:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 269 M 323 M 323 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 34,0 M 40,8 M 40,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,27%
Capitalization 292 M 351 M 351 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 2 230
Free-Float 27,7%
Chart FNM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
FNM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FNM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,93 €
Last Close Price 0,67 €
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Giovanni Piuri General Manager
Valentina Montanari Director-Finance, Administration & Control
Andrea Angelo Gibelli Chairman
Gianantonio Battista Arnoldi Vice Chairman
Tiziana Bortot Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FNM S.P.A.17.89%351
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-0.35%34 380
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS-3.76%3 777
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED0.60%2 723
FIRSTGROUP PLC0.14%1 251
NOBINA AB (PUBL)10.39%777
