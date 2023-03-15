FNM closes 2022 with rising profit; revenue estimate up

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of FNM Spa on Wednesday reviewed and approved the draft financial statements for the year 2022, which show a total consolidated net profit, after the result of companies valued at equity and minority interests, of EUR68.5 million, an increase of EUR20.1 million compared to 2021, when it was EUR48.4 million.

Consolidated adjusted net income of the FNM Group as of December 31, 2022, before result of associates valued at equity, was EUR68.8 million, an improvement from EUR45.6 million recorded in 2021.

Total revenues in 2022 stood at EUR605.4 million, up EUR61.7 million from EUR543.71 million pro forma in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR193.1 million, up EUR27.8 million from 2021.

The total net financial position as of December 31, 2022 is EUR724.6 million, up from EUR697.2 million as of December 31, 2021.

Looking ahead, in 2023 for the FNM Group, "revenues are expected to grow in the range of 1%-5% compared to 2022, "with this growth would be in the range of 2%-7% if 2022 is considered on a like-for-like basis with 2023, that is, if 2022 excludes the values of La Linea and Martini, which are in the process of being sold, and the missed annual contribution for the development of car sharing," the company specifies in the released note.

FNM closed Wednesday's session flat at EUR0.45 per share.

