(Alliance News) - The board of directors of FNM Spa on Wednesday reviewed and approved the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements as of June 30, reporting adjusted net income of EUR33.8 million, up from EUR29.8 million in the same period of 2022.

Revenues amounted to EUR301.6 million up from EUR294.0 million.

Adjusted Ebitda is EUR100.0 million, while it was EUR93.4 million as of June 30, 2022.

Adjusted Net Financial Position is EUR761.7 million from EUR766.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

In view of the results achieved in the first half of the year, which are fully in line with expectations, the company confirms its overall estimates for the full year.

FNM's stock on Wednesday closed 0.2 percent in the red at EUR0.43 per share.

