(Alliance News) - FNM Spa announced the completion of the closing for the acquisition of 80% of the share capital of Viridis Energia Spa, an independent power producer, from Lagi Energia 2006 Srl and HNF Spa, as previously anticipated.

The acquisition was finalized through the payment of EUR80 million.

Viridis will therefore be fully consolidated in FNM's financial statements as of February 23, 2024.

FNM's stock closed in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR0.45 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.