(Alliance News) - FNM Spa reported Tuesday that it closed the first nine months of the year with a net profit of EUR54.3 million from EUR38.4 million in the same period last year.

As of Sept. 30, revenues stood at EUR456.3 million from EUR447.2 million in the nine months 2022.

Adjusted Ebitda stood at EUR161.0 million from EUR155.7 million as of Sept. 30, 2022.

Total Net Financial Position as of September 30, which includes the effects of applying IFRIC 12 for investments related to rolling stock renewal, was EUR653.8 million, compared to EUR724.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.