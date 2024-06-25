(Alliance News) - FNM Spa on Tuesday announced that its board of directors has approved the purchase of 2.1 million ordinary shares in Nordcom Spa from the TIM Group.

These, corresponding to 42 percent of the share capital, thus make FNM the sole shareholder of Nordcom, increasing the stake to 100 percent.

FNM closed Tuesday's session in the red by 1.1 percent at EUR0.45 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

